TECNO Reaches for the Future with AI and AR Products and Innovative New Technologies at MWC 2024

TECNO will exhibit its diverse smartphone and AIoT line-up, futuristic AR and AI products, innovative concept technologies, and unveil its new POVA 6 Pro 5G smartphone on the first day of MWC Barcelona 2024.

The brand will host its New Technology and Flagship Product Launch event on the second day.

TECNO's stand is located at 6B11, Hall 6, Fira Gran Via .

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO is today showcasing its latest groundbreaking and futuristic devices in its milestone second appearance at MWC Barcelona 2024. Among the lineup on display during the exhibition, the pioneering brand will be unveiling Dynamic 1, its debut AI-enhanced robotic dog, and Pocket Go, the industry's first combined AR glasses and Windows gaming handheld set. TECNO will also introduce its new PolarAce imaging system that uses AI to create a new pinnacle of mobile video imaging on day two of the event. Attendees are welcome to discover TECNO's innovative and futuristic products at the brand's stand, located at 6B11, Hall 6, Fira Gran Via.

TECNO’s Stand at MWC Barcelona 2024 (PRNewsfoto/TECNO Mobile Limited) TECNO Dynamic 1 reimagines human-machine interaction across diverse scenarios, from daily life to education (PRNewsfoto/TECNO Mobile Limited) TECNO's PHANTOM Ultimate and other innovative concepts offer a glimpse into future technologies (PRNewsfoto/TECNO Mobile Limited)

TECNO made a stunning debut at MWC Barcelona in 2023, where it launched the widely acclaimed PHANTOM V Fold, its first foldable smartphone. This year, TECNO returns to the event on a mission to transport attendees into a world of tomorrow's technologies, with a theme of "Reach for the Future". The new POVA 6 Pro 5G will be another exciting addition to the TECNO's stand, alongside the brand's range of cutting-edge imaging technologies, innovative concept materials and devices, and its ever-growing diverse AIoT smart ecosystem.

"At TECNO, we believe in the power of innovation to make the impossible possible," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "This year at MWC Barcelona, we are bringing the technologies of tomorrow to users, representing a major upgrade from our debut appearance. With groundbreaking new smartphones, AI and AR-powered products, innovative concepts and more, we are showcasing our unwavering commitment to extensive research and pioneering product development. We are looking forward to welcoming MWC attendees to visit us to experience for themselves how TECNO never stops chasing dreams and is reaching for the future."

TECNO Dynamic 1 – An Innovative Robotic Dog to Enhance Daily Life

TECNO Dynamic 1 is the brand's debut robotic dog that ushers in a new era of human-machine interaction, merging cutting-edge AI with lifelike design inspired by the German Shepherd. The advanced device gives a glimpse into the future of daily life, with diverse usage scenarios and functionalities to enhance smart home entertainment, assistance, education, and training.

Dynamic 1's canine capabilities are enhanced by a powerful 45N.m/kg torque output and a sophisticated cooling system in the knee joints, allowing it to climb stairs and perform friendly gestures from bowing to handshaking. With four microphones and AI-driven voice recognition algorithms, Dynamic 1 is responsive to voice commands, making interaction intuitive and seamless. It can also be controlled by smartphone apps and remote controllers for greater flexibility.

The robot is fitted with an AI HyperSense Fusion System for stable movement. It features an Intel® RealSense™ D430 depth camera, dual optical sensors, and infrared sensors for precise navigation, and an 8-core high-performance ARM CPU for Dynamic stability, rapid post-fall recovery, and a 3.7 m/s top speed.

Dynamic 1's robust performance is enhanced with 64GB onboard storage and the latest WI-FI 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 technology, while an innovative headlight system not only illuminates the robot's path but also serves as an indicator for interaction. The fur-less friend is equipped with a powerful 15000mAh battery for up to 90 minutes of use, while its modular design allows convenient battery exchanges and simultaneous charging for continuous use.

TECNO Pocket Go – An Industry-first AR Gaming Set for an Immersive Experience

TECNO Pocket Go is a groundbreaking Windows AR gaming set that for the first time combines AR glasses and an AR Windows handheld. Featuring the world's most compact Windows handheld and the advanced AR Pocket Vision headset, the combination resolves the limitations of bulky Windows handhelds and enhances the user experience that is often lacking with AR glasses for an unparalleled immersive 6D gaming experience.

Bringing high-quality, cinematic gaming to life, Pocket Go's AR Pocket Vision headset is equipped with a 0.71-inch Micro-OLED screen that emulates the experience of a 215-inch television from six meters away. The headset has a six-axis gyroscope, N'BASS® nano-structured acoustic materials and advanced AI head-tracking and vibration algorithms to enhance immersive gaming. Pocket Vision also features adjustable diopter settings of up to 600° for users with varying visual requirements and to provide greater eye comfort when playing.

Meanwhile, the groundbreaking Pocket Windows Handheld redefines portable gaming with a 50% smaller and 30% lighter build compared to standard Windows gaming handhelds, resembling the convenience of a smartphone. Engineered for professional high-FPS AAA gaming on the move, the device is the first Windows gaming handheld to be equipped with a processor of this caliber. As the latest gaming CPU, it offers 35W performance with offer eight cores, 16 threads, and turbo frequencies of up to 5.1 GHz, while a 50Wh replaceable battery allows uninterrupted gaming.

Pocket Go is complemented by the TECNO Smart Box, serving as the central hub for managing games and settings, simplifying the gaming experience for users. The set also effortlessly transitions into a mobile workstation, connecting to other TECNO devices as part of the TECNO ecosystem to reimagine the way we play, work and enjoy life on the go.

Groundbreaking Concepts that Inspire the Imagination

From environmentally friendly materials to breakthrough technologies and futuristic device form factors, TECNO's imaginative and innovative concepts shine a light on the brand's ambitious approach as it reaches for the future. TECNO will be showcasing a wide range of its latest concepts at MWC Barcelona 2024, including:

PHANTOM Ultimate – An innovative rollable screen smartphone with an unparalleled double-sided display, industry-leading 1.3-second screen expansion efficiency, and an ultra-slim 9.93mm thickness design. First unveiled in August 2023 , it sets a new direction for the future large-screen smartphone experience.

– An innovative rollable screen smartphone with an unparalleled double-sided display, industry-leading 1.3-second screen expansion efficiency, and an ultra-slim 9.93mm thickness design. First unveiled in , it sets a new direction for the future large-screen smartphone experience. Advanced materials: TECNO's 3D Stereo Optical Grating material achieves a glasses-free 3D visual experience, depth of field effect, suspension effect, and more. Layered Fiberglass is a lightweight material that offers superior performance in strength, bend resistance and ductility, while Colored Textured Glass creates a pure, gem-like glass material.

TECNO's 3D Stereo Optical Grating material achieves a glasses-free 3D visual experience, depth of field effect, suspension effect, and more. Layered Fiberglass is a lightweight material that offers superior performance in strength, bend resistance and ductility, while Colored Textured Glass creates a pure, gem-like glass material. Unique fabrics: With a luscious scent that can last over a year, Fragrance Leather is a highly durable vegan leather that has fragrant microcapsules added into the PU resin during production. Organosilicone Fabric Leather uses advanced silicone high-performance coating materials to significantly reduce carbon emissions, and the Renewable Fiber Back Cover is produced using raw material from recycled plastic bottles.

With a luscious scent that can last over a year, Fragrance Leather is a highly durable vegan leather that has fragrant microcapsules added into the PU resin during production. Organosilicone Fabric Leather uses advanced silicone high-performance coating materials to significantly reduce carbon emissions, and the Renewable Fiber Back Cover is produced using raw material from recycled plastic bottles. Beneficial technologies: Creating a higher screen-to-body ratio and more immersive viewing, the Borderless Foldable Main Screen modifies the UTG structure to create a bezel-less foldable screen, while Satellite Communication Technology enables users to contact the outside world even in places where they have poor or no signal.

TECNO's Diverse Range of Smartphones and an Ever-Growing Smart Ecosystem

TECNO's outstanding smartphones and wide-ranging AIoT smart ecosystem are on display at MWC Barcelona 2024, including the new POVA 6 Pro 5G. Among the many products on show are:

POVA 6 Pro 5G – The new device brings super endurance and upgraded entertainment for an unparalleled POVA experience. Maintaining the design language and ethos of the POVA Series, the new device delivers a stylish look and optimized supersensory gaming for young entertainment enthusiasts.

– The new device brings super endurance and upgraded entertainment for an unparalleled POVA experience. Maintaining the design language and ethos of the POVA Series, the new device delivers a stylish look and optimized supersensory gaming for young entertainment enthusiasts. Outstanding Smartphone Lineup – TECNO will be displaying its diverse range of smartphones including the flagship premium PHANTOM Series, the CAMON Series with its professional-level imaging capabilities and the stylish SPARK Series.

– TECNO will be displaying its diverse range of smartphones including the flagship premium PHANTOM Series, the CAMON Series with its professional-level imaging capabilities and the stylish SPARK Series. AIoT Smart Ecosystem – The brand's exceptional AIoT products including smart home, smart business, and smart accessory products will be on show, demonstrating how TECNO's wide-ranging ecosystem covers user needs across personal and commercial use.

On Tuesday, February 27th, TECNO will host the TECNO New Technology and Flagship Product Launch event at Partner Theatre 3, Hall 8.0 – 4FYN & Partners Theatre – from 15:30 CET. To register interest in attending, please click here.

TECNO's second appearance at MWC Barcelona shows the brand's unstoppable momentum on the global stage. With its "Stop at Nothing" brand essence, its innovative spirit is unleashing endless possibilities and pulling the future closer for users all around the world.

SOURCE TECNO Mobile Limited