TECNO Unveils PHANTOM V Flip2 5G - Iconic Aesthetic Meets Innovative AI in a Futuristic Flip Phone

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO today unveiled its new AI-enhanced, second-generation flip smartphone, PHANTOM V Flip2 5G. A remarkable fusion of on-trend aesthetic design and powerful technologies, it brings stylish individuals a fun, fashionable and functional flip phone experience that makes every day iconic.

Cutting-edge technology meets sleek and modern design in the AI-powered PHANTOM V Flip2 5G

Bringing pocket-sized ease and elegance to daily life, PHANTOM V Flip2 5G is freshly equipped with TECNO's brand-new TECNO AI suite of AI functions. The suite features an upgraded Gemini-integrated Ella AI Assistant, AI Artboard, AI Writing and much more. It also upgrades the flip experience with a stunning infinity pool-inspired ThruPool cover screen, a flagship imaging system, an ultra-flat flagship main screen and a long-lasting 4720mAh Super Battery with 70W Ultra Charge.

TECNO AI is a Masterpiece of Creativity

Despite its tiny size, PHANTOM V Flip2 5G is packed with innovative AI functions that deliver a massive creativity boost to content creators and fashion-forward individuals. TECNO AI is a new suite of AI functions that boost creativity, convenience and fun, helping every user stand out on socials with their creativity unlocked.

Whether scrolling social media, managing work projects, or organizing a party with friends, TECNO AI's Gemini-integrated Ella AI Assistant is always on hand to help. Ella offers online search capabilities and Smart Q&A to give intelligent answers based on real-time information, responding to questions fluently. In addition, users can interact more intelligently with over 400 system functions with Ella, from setting wallpapers to switching the system language. PHANTOM V Flip2 5G also features AI Text Summary and face to face AI Translation. Meanwhile, AI Writing functions, such as text summary, text generation, proofreading and rewriting capabilities also save users' valuable time.

Combining the limitless human imagination with the power of AI for mind-blowing results, TECNO AI's creative tools allow users new ways to express themselves. With AI Artboard and AI WallPaper, anyone can create an artistic masterpiece, as AI turns users' simple scribbled sketches into incredible works of art, while Magic AI Eraser allows users to rescue their photos by removing clutter or passersby, and One Click Cutout lets users automatically recognizes and extract subjects with a long press, enabling quick and effortless image sharing.

Picture-Perfect ThruPool Cover Screen

An icon of sleek and flowing design, PHANTOM V Flip2 5G's ThruPool Cover Screen is a stylish creation inspired by infinity pools. The cover features a 3.64" screen that is perfectly integrated with the slightly curved main body, while the suspended camera lens is immersed in the pixels that beautifully flow across the display.

PHANTOM V Flip2 5G reimagines everyday uses of the cover screen, supporting over 2000 apps to make life easy for users who often won't even need to open up the main screen. The screen is majorly upgraded compared to its predecessor, and is both visually stunning and supremely functional. The screen is larger and more regular in shape to make it natural to use, while its 413PPI display is delicate and dynamic.

While the device's main screen offers an immersive flagship candy bar phone experience, the cover screen features a new design to make it more even functional without the need for card-style screen operations. Unlike traditional card-style design, PHANTOM V Flip2 5G's desktop application center allows users to complete more operations on the external screen without inefficient sliding. Users can set up shortcut icons for instant access to useful features like step count and weather. The screen also supports a full keyboard display for easy dialing and typing, including quick replies.

Users can also bring more character to their smartphone interactions with customizable displays and adorable interactive pets. The cover screen can be personalized with a range of styles, from magazine to graffiti or contrast. There are also five new animal additions to Outer Screen Cute Pet 2.0, bringing even more cuteness to the display. Users can stroke their pet to engage in cute interactions. For game lovers, the screen offers a host of mini-games such as Cute Pet Jump, 2048 Landmark Edition, Cute Pet Elimination Music, Sudoku, and more, so users can have fun without even opening the main screen.

Flagship Imaging Elevated by FreeCam

Despite being perfectly pocket-sized, PHANTOM V Flip2 5G delivers a flagship candy bar smartphone level camera system, with a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and front 32MP camera, while its flip form unfolds new shooting perspectives.

With its foldable design, PHANTOM V Flip2 5G flips standard shooting on its head for a more creative imaging experience. Capable of hovering at any angle from 30-150°, users can explore new perspectives with FreeCam shooting. FreeCam Selfie, FreeCam Group Selfie and FreeCam Video all let users make the most of the folding design to capture exciting hands-free shots. Hovering the phone also lets users shoot incredible FreeCam Timelapse and FreeCam Long Exposure shots without the need for a tripod.

Besides FreeCam, the foldable dual screen design allows even more unexpected shooting methods. With Ultra Selfie, users can shoot highly detailed, ultra wide-angle selfies without unfolding the device, using the device's flagship-level rear cameras. With Cover Screen Preview, the shooting screen is displayed on both the main screen and the cover screen so the subject of the shot knows exactly how the shot will look in real-time. Or with Retro DV Mode, users can feel the classic video camera vibes with the device hovered, creating atmospheric shots with built-in templates and filters.

Ultra-flat Flagship 120Hz Main Screen

As well as its iconic ThruPool cover screen, PHANTOM V Flip2 5G also features an immaculate ultra-flat 6.9" flagship main screen to bring users an immersive viewing experience. The 120Hz LTPO self-adaptive refresh rate display offers seamless and dynamic screen interactions. The AMOLED FHD+ display with 100% P3 color gamut delivers a rich viewing experience, while 2160Hz high-level PWM dimming controls brightness to reduce the impact of usage on the eyes.

Even with regular folding and unfolding, the main screen's crease line is kept to a minimum thanks, in part, to the device's double helix star track water drop hinge. Constructed using aerospace-grade super strength steel, the hinge ensures a tight fit when opened and closed, while providing a lifetime of at least 400,000 normal temperature folds, 150,000 high temperature folds and 100,000 low temperature folds.

Fast Charge, Big Battery

PHANTOM V Flip2 5G's lets users chill all day without worrying about charging, boasting one of the largest battery capacity and fastest charging speeds in its category. A powerful 4720mAh Super Battery makes it a reliable companion for all-day activities. Meanwhile, 70W Ultra Charge achieves 50% charge in just 15 minutes and a full charge in 43 minutes. This combination of a large battery capacity and rapid charging technology guarantees uninterrupted usage and superior convenience, making PHANTOM V Flip2 5G the perfect flip companion for hours and hours on the go.

Combining an iconic aesthetic and innovative AI, TECNO's new PHANTOM V Flip2 5G is a futuristic flip phone that brings forward-thinking individuals an amazing creative boost. Through advanced technologies and eye-catching design, it promises to take everyday experiences to a new level of pocket-sized style and fun.

