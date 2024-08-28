TECNO's New Ultra-thin PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 Tri-Fold Concept Opens Up a World of Big Experiences

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO today teased its groundbreaking PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 – an ultra-thin tri-fold concept smartphone that reimagines the large-screen experience in a pocket-sized device. In its folded form, PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 is the thinnest among existing triple-folding models, measuring just 11mm in thickness. Unfolded, it reveals a giant 10" screen with TDDI technology for the first time in a foldable device. The new concept offers a glimpse into a more immersive, convenient and exciting future foldable smartphone experience. Building on previous designs, it addresses key pain points like hinge durability, camera performance, and software optimization, marking a significant leap forward in foldable innovation.

TECNO’s PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 revolutionizes large-screen experiences in an ultra-slim design PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 unleashes infinite possibilities with versatile usage scenarios - laptop style PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 unleashes infinite possibilities with versatile usage scenarios - tent mode

Ultra-thin Tri-Fold Design

PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2's innovative tri-fold screen transforms the device from a standard candy bar smartphone into an incredible tablet-like large-screen device. Crucially, the tri-fold design does not mean a major compromise on thickness, measuring 11mm when folded, thanks to an innovative and thinner hinge that enables existing bi-fold models to achieve a thickness of less than 9mm. The device features the smartphone industry's thinnest battery cover measuring just 0.25mm thanks to super compressed Titan Advanced Fiber material. Compared to the industry's current thinnest 0.45mm thickness, this advanced material brings sufficient strength while allowing a thinner form. The streamline camera design also contributes to thinness and lightness without sacrificing image quality, while its position to one side of the device makes it easier to find the center of gravity when holding.

Huge Immersive and Less Creased Screen with Super Durability and Thinner Hinges

Unfolding from a 6.48" candy bar phone into an impressive 10" 4:3 ratio large-screen tablet-style device, PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 gives users more flexibility to users to use the device as they wish. To support this upgrade in convenience, the device features OLED Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) and an advanced 3K LTPO screen with 392 PPI.

Empowering the tri-fold screen experience is a state-of-the-art hinge design with incredible 2100MPa strength. The hinges can support over 300,000 folds, exceeding most folding devices and offering exceptional device longevity and folding smoothness. The hinges also contribute to the device's superbly flat screen, minimizing the crease visibility for more immersive viewing pleasure.

Unleashing Versatile Scenarios and Optimized UI for a Cutting-Edge Foldable Experience

PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 supports screen hovering to open up new possibilities across a diverse range of scenarios, from work to entertainment and daily life. For example, screen hovering with the base of the screen used flat for typing on a keyboard while the upright screen provides a laptop-style display for convenient notetaking in meetings or university lectures. For communicating across language barriers, the device can be folded into tent mode for dual-screen face-to-face real-time AI translation. For everyday browsing, the foldable screen supports multi-window mode to improve efficiency, letting users stay in their game or movie while responding to messages or searching the internet. And for more inventive imagine, users can explore creative unfolded angles enabled by the tri-fold design.

PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2's advanced software and UI specifically optimized for the tri-fold design further enhance the utility of its cutting-edge hardware. For example, the device supports dynamic wallpapers and adaptive icons that adjust with folding and unfolding, while the UI layout is adapted for diverse use cases such as large-screen viewing and tent mode, as well as having the potential for exciting third-party app adaption.

TECNO's Latest Advanced Foldable Innovation

PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2 is not the first innovative concept from PHANTOM, the premium technology sub-brand of TECNO that offers the most advanced and stylish technologies to users seeking the best experiences. Previously, the PHANTOM Ultimate rolling screen concept smartphone demonstrated the sub-brand's exceptional capabilities in advanced screen development.

The new PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2, with its groundbreaking tri-fold design, underscores TECNO's commitment to exploring and innovating the most advanced new technologies to revolutionize the user experience. The concept brings a new dimension to the relationship between users and their smartphones, creating exciting large-screen possibilities and ushering in a new future of advanced devices. The unveiling of the new concept also paves the way for further progress in the field of TECNO's foldable device innovation, with its second-generation foldable devices PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and PHANTOM V Flip2 5G scheduled for release soon.

