Teleport set to accelerate the growth of its unique asset-light model with growth capital injection from HPS Investment Partners to better serve cross border eCommerce in key global markets

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleport signed a Subscription Agreement with funds managed by HPS Investment Partners today for the issuance of Redeemable Convertible Perpetual Securities (RCPS) to raise a total consideration of USD50 million as pre-IPO growth capital. HPS Investment Partners is a leading global alternative investment firm.

Teleport raises USD 50 million pre-IPO capital at USD 500 million valuation to scale model globally

This raise values Teleport, the logistics arm of Capital A Berhad (Capital A), at USD500 million (equivalent to RM2.03 billion[1]) pre-money and will accelerate the expansion of Teleport's unique cross-border eCommerce model globally. This capital raise allows Teleport to strengthen its balance sheet and fund network growth with its key partner airlines, ahead of a future public listing. Altogether, the company has raised approximately USD 109 million since inception in 2018.

Teleport's updated valuation from a leading global institutional investor is a strong validation for Capital A and the various AirAsia airlines, who have supported the build of Teleport since its inception eight years ago. This increased institutional confidence in Teleport's model demonstrates the commercial viability and sustainability of its unique model, as Southeast Asia's integrated eCommerce logistics specialist.

Market leadership with unique asset-light air network

Since it was founded, Teleport has scaled its infrastructure and asset-light Teleport Network to rank #1 within Southeast Asia[2], #9 in Asia[3] and #13 globally by volume[4].

Teleport's unique model, anchored on an asset-light air network infrastructure, allows it to deliver cross-border eCommerce at marginal cost. The Teleport Network has the most direct point-to-point connections – reaching over 290 capital and smaller cities across 80 countries in Asia Pacific; connecting over 50 partner airlines. It is further enabled by technology, from first to last mile, built to continuously move eCommerce faster, cheaper, better.

Pete Chareonwongsak, Chief Executive Officer of Teleport, said, "We are happy to welcome HPS in our next stage of growth to scale our unique 'asset-light' model for cross border eCommerce to reach further into key global markets, specifically targeting high-growth eCommerce corridors between China, the rest of Asia, Middle East and beyond. We appreciate the trust and confidence that HPS has placed in Teleport by investing in our journey towards an IPO."

He added, "I am thankful to all 729 Teleporters who have worked above and beyond these past eight years. Together, we built Teleport uniquely, against many industry norms, which was not easy but the team persevered – alongside Allstars notably from AirAsia, ADE and GTR, each of whom are an integral support to Teleport's operations and success, a true show of strength from within the Capital A ecosystem. The Teleport model has proven itself in more ways than one and we are still ahead of the curve. Today, we have only captured 1% of a USD28 billion Total Addressable Market[5] for China and Southeast Asia air cargo and cross-border eCommerce. We will continue with that same perseverance with the continued trust and support of Capital A, AirAsia, our shareholders, investors and partner airlines who share the same belief of being better together in order to serve our customers faster, cheaper and better."

Tony Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer of Capital A Berhad said, "This investment is a clear vindication of our strategy and innovative approach. I am thrilled that Teleport has evolved into a leading cargo and logistics provider globally, ranked among the top players in Asia. Our unwavering support for Teleport and belief in its potential have directly resulted in this significant capital raising. This partnership is immensely beneficial to the AirAsia airlines, to work with a dedicated partner to maximise our belly space and network utilisation. This updated valuation represents an unrealised return of over 100-fold[6] for Capital A, and positions Teleport well for a future IPO. This is a clear win for our shareholders, delivering significant returns, and this strategy will continue as we actively look for growth capital for other Capital A companies."

The completion of the issuance of RCPS by Teleport is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent as set out in the Subscription Agreement. BNP Paribas and Milbank acted as financial advisor and legal counsel respectively to Teleport, while Latham & Watkins acted as legal counsel to HPS Investment Partners.

About Teleport

Teleport is an integrated eCommerce logistics specialist operating the largest, yet asset-light, air network in Southeast Asia. We are on a mission to move things across the region faster, cheaper and better than anyone else - by giving access to affordable and reliable cross-border delivery for all big and small businesses, as fast as next-day.

Teleport is a logistics venture of Capital A, with a presence across Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Chinese Mainland, Chinese Hong Kong and India.

For more information, please visit teleport.it or our social media on LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Capital A

Capital A is an investment holding company with a diverse portfolio of synergistic aviation and travel businesses, leveraging data and technology to drive growth. Our key businesses include AirAsia, the world's leading low-cost carrier, Capital A Aviation Services Group, AirAsia MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp) and fintech BigPay as well as logistics venture Teleport and brand development company, Abc. Capital A's vision is to create and deliver products and services that focus on offering the best value at the lowest cost, underpinned by robust data accumulated over 20 years in operation and one of Asia's leading brands that remains committed to serving the underserved in Asean and beyond.

About HPS Investment Partners

HPS is a leading global, credit-focused alternative investment firm that seeks to provide creative capital solutions and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. We manage various strategies across the capital structure, including privately negotiated senior debt; privately negotiated junior capital solutions in debt, preferred and equity formats; liquid credit including syndicated leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and high yield bonds; asset-based finance and real estate. The scale and breadth of our platform offers the flexibility to invest in companies large and small, through standard or customised solutions. At our core, we share a common thread of intellectual rigor and discipline that enables us to create value for our clients, who have entrusted us with approximately $179 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2025. For more information, please visit www.hpspartners.com .

[1] Note: Unless otherwise stated and wherever applicable, the exchange rate of the United States of America Dollar ("USD") 1: Ringgit Malaysia ("RM") 4.05, being the latest practicable rate prior to this announcement, is used throughout this announcement for the purpose of conversion of USD into RM [2] Source: https://www.worldacd.com/ [3] Source: https://www.worldacd.com/ [4] Source: Armstrong and Associates; Rotate [5] Teleport internal analysis [6] Basis: Based on USD 500 million valuation, with equity invested by Capital A amounting to a total of USD2.7 million

