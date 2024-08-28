Telin and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Partner to Develop the Indonesia Cable System Express 2 (ICE System 2)

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the BATIC 2024 event, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) have officially announced strategic partnership to develop Indonesia's telecommunications infrastructure through the development of the Indonesia Cable Express System 2 (ICE System 2).

This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on August 28, 2024, marks a significant step towards fulfilling the increasing demand for high-quality, efficient connectivity across key regions in Indonesia and beyond. The ICE System 2 is designed to address the growing needs for connectivity at various Landing Points spread around Indonesia, including Jakarta, Surabaya, Balikpapan, Makassar, and Manado, while also providing crucial links into Singapore. This system aims to advancing Indonesia's telecommunication network in significantly and set to enhance connectivity quality and efficiency at those crucial locations.

Through this partnership, will also see the expansion of infrastructure through an extension that seamlessly connects the Points of Presence (PoP) of both IOH and Telin with the ICE System 2, further solidifying the network's robustness to delivers top-tier connectivity while ensuring cost-efficient development

Budi Satria D. Purba, Chief Executive Officer of Telin, added, "Our collaboration with IOH on the ICE System 2 is set to create a robust telecommunications network that will support Indonesia's digital economy. We are excited to bring this project to fruition, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity for businesses and consumers alike."

The MOU serves as a foundation for further negotiations and a definitive agreement that will detail the specific roles, responsibilities, and technical aspects of the project. The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to advancing Indonesia's position in the global telecommunications landscape.

About Telin

Established in 2007, Telin provides premium international carrier voice, data services, and tailored business solutions for wholesale, enterprise, digital, and retail customers. Telin operates in multiple countries and regions, including Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar, with representatives in the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India and Vietnam. The infrastructure spans 250,140 kilometers of cable system length, incorporating 27 Global Submarine Cable Systems, and operates 58 Points of Presence in 26 Countries, 10 global offices, 5 global countries Sales Representative, and over 19 Tier II to Tier IV Data Centers in key locations, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, and Indonesia. Currently, Telin is actively focusing on promoting TNeX, emphasizing a strategic push to enhance its market presence and offerings. For more information about Telin, visit www.telin.net.

About Indosat

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (abbreviated as IOH), is a telecommunications provider in Indonesia which is owned by Ooredoo Hutchison Asia, a joint venture between Ooredoo and Hutchison Asia Telecom Group (a part of CK Hutchison Holdings) since 2022. The company has various products including wireless services for mobile phones (IM3 & 3), B2B Solutions (Indosat Business), and FTTH product (Indosat HiFi). Indosat continuously achieves increased performance throughout the year, gaining partner's trust and recognitions globally. Recently, Indosat becomes NVIDIA first cloud partner, leading AI implementation in Indonesia.

