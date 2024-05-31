Telin partners SingTel to develop subsea cable system enhancing DC-to-DC connectivity between Singapore and Batam

BATAM, Indonesia, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) and Singtel today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a new submarine cable system connecting Singapore and Batam, Indonesia, under the newly formed INSICA (Indonesia Singapore Cable System) Consortium.

When operational in the fourth quarter of 2026, the 100-km INSICA cable system will support the surge in data center telecommunications traffic between Singapore and Batam. INSICA will feature a 24-fiber pair subsea cable and two diverse terrestrial cable paths, offering a maximum capacity of up to 20 terabits per second per fiber pair. This will deliver exceptional bandwidth, seamless connectivity and robust network security and enable efficient resource sharing and scalability. The new diverse link provided by INSICA will enhance network protection and reliability, ensuring uninterrupted 24/7 operations for data centers.

According to Mr. Budi Satria Dharma Purba, CEO of Telin, "The global submarine cable market is poised for unprecedented growth over the next decade, positioning Batam and Singapore as prime locations for data center investments. The INSICA submarine cable will address the critical need for data center interconnectivity among these key strategic locations."

Mr Ooi Seng Keat, Vice President of Digital Infrastructure & Services at Singtel, added, "Batam is emerging as a prime location for data centers due to its close proximity to Singapore. With this cable system, we'll be able to enhance the connectivity between the countries to support the intensive, higher power density AI workloads of enterprises and cloud companies. The development of the INSICA cable system is yet another step that we're taking in architecting a hyper-connected, digital ecosystem to serve the long-term demands of the region's digital future and boost the regional economy."

The direct connectivity between data centers will also support the deployment of emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things, robotics, AI and data analytics, all of which require high bandwidth and low latency for commercial-scale and real-time applications. Southeast Asia's data center sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by advances in AI, cloud computing, e-commerce, IoT, edge computing, and 5G. This growth is attracting a wave of investment from both established players and new entrants.

About Telin

Established in 2007, Telin provides premium international carrier voice, data services, and tailored business solutions for wholesale, enterprise, digital, and retail customers. Telin operates in multiple countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar, with representatives in the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India, Vietnam and Canada. The infrastructure spans 250,140 kilometers of cable system length, incorporating 27 Global Submarine Cable Systems, and operates 58 Points of Presence in 26 Countries, 10 global offices, 5 global countries Sales Representative, and over 19 Tier II to Tier IV Data Centers in key locations, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, and Indonesia. For more information about Telin, visit www.telin.net .

About Singtel

Singtel is Asia's leading communications technology group, providing a portfolio of services from next-generation communication, 5G and technology services to infotainment to both consumers and businesses. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 760 million mobile customers in 21 countries. Its infrastructure and technology services for businesses span 21 countries, with more than 428 direct points of presence in 362 cities.

For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For businesses, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cyber security capabilities.

Singtel is dedicated to continuous innovation, harnessing technology to create new and exciting customer experiences and shape a more sustainable, digital future.

For more information, visit www.singtel.com .

