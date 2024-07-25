Telit Cinterion NE310L2 Series of NB-IoT Modules for Power- and Cost-Sensitive IoT Applications Certified by Korea's LG U+

Featuring the Sony's Altair ALT1255 NB-IoT chipset, the NE310L2 features best-in-class power consumption and an ultra-compact footprint

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, announces that LG U+ has certified the NE310L2 series of LTE Cat NB2 modules for use on its network. Featuring best-in-class power consumption, an ultra-compact footprint, the modules are ideal for low-bandwidth, cost-sensitive applications that require long battery life and enhanced coverage. For more information about the NE310L2 series, visit https://www.telit.com/cellular-lpwa/.

The NE310L2 series is the first low-power wide area (LPWA) NB-IoT module based on the Sony's Altair ALT1255 chipset to be approved by LG U+. The NE310L2-W1 module has an ultra-compact 13.1x14.3 mm footprint, making it ideal for space-constrained IoT devices such as smart meters, medical/ fitness wearables, home automation and asset trackers. Other key features include:

Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) to enable best-in-class power consumption for battery-operated devices.

23 dBm output power (Power Class 3) to maximize uplink coverage reliability and performance.

Pin-to-pin compatibility with the rest of Telit Cinterion's award-winning xE310 family, enabling integrators to design a single PCB layout and deploy any combination of 2G and 4G technologies.

An extended temperature range of -40 °C to +85 °C to enable reliable operation in extreme applications such as automated metering infrastructure (AMI), smart agriculture and industrial sensors.

"Certification by LG U+ means IoT specialists, systems integrators and device OEMs serving the Korea market can take advantage of the Telit Cinterion NE310L2 and the Sony's Altair ALT1255 chipset," said Steven Kim, Sr. Sales Director at Telit Cinterion. "The NE310L2 deftly balances performance, flexibility, power efficiency, size and durability, making it the ideal choice for a wide variety of IoT applications, ranging from wearables to utility meters to industrial sensors."

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

