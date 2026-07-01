Temu Signs MOU With Korean Intellectual Property Protection Agency to Strengthen IP Protection for Korean Brands

The partnership advances intellectual property protection for Korean brands across Temu's platform, which operates in more than 90 markets

SEOUL, South Korea, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the global e-commerce platform, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Korea Intellectual property Protection Agency (KOIPA) to strengthen IP protection for Korean brands (K-brands) on the platform.

Son Chang-Ho, Executive Director of KOIPA Management Innovation Division (left), and Jeremy Jin, Vice President of Operations (right), pose for a commemorative photo during the MOU signing ceremony held on June 29.

Under the partnership, Temu and KOIPA will operate a dedicated communication channel to facilitate rapid response and enforcement against IP infringement affecting K-brands. Temu will apply its proprietary detection technology and global team of expert reviewers to identify and remove infringing listings, while KOIPA will support these efforts by verifying the authenticity and ownership of IP rights tied to K-brand products.

The agreement comes as more K-brands expand their presence on global e-commerce platforms, increasing the importance of worldwide IP protection. KOIPA, which supports the work of the Ministry of Intellectual Property, will guide Korean companies in using Temu's IP protection tools.

"This agreement marks the starting point for practical cooperation to block K-brand counterfeit goods," said Shin Sang-gon, president of KOIPA. "Through our work with Temu, KOIPA will act against counterfeit Korean-brand goods on online platforms at home and abroad, and support the protection of intellectual property rights across markets."

Temu's enforcement system screens for IP risk at every stage, from seller vetting and pre-listing checks to around-the-clock monitoring after listings go live. The system's proactive monitoring database covers more than 15,000 brands, drawing on over 47 million images and 9.5 million keywords. The average IP compliant resolution time is less than 24 hours.

"Protecting intellectual property is essential to building a marketplace that consumers and brands can trust," said a Temu spokesperson. "Partnering with KOIPA reflects our ongoing commitment to IP protection and to working with rights holders and regulators to keep counterfeits off the platform." These partnerships build on existing Temu initiatives. The Brand Guardian Initiative, launched in April 2024, gives brands protection tools, integration into the platform's enforcement systems, and one-on-one support, even if they don't sell on Temu. Temu also offers a comprehensive suite of IP compliance courses through the Seller Education Center.

Temu has implemented a proactive global consumer awareness feature across all operating markets. When users input counterfeit-related terms, such as "fake," "counterfeit," or "dupe," these searches return no results, and educational messages are displayed to discourage the purchase of counterfeit goods. As of May 2026, this feature has blocked counterfeit-related keyword searches over 200 million times globally, providing real-time guidance to consumers at the point of search.

Temu launched its Local Seller Program in Korea in May 2025, giving local businesses a way to sell and ship to millions of domestic customers, while offering Korean shoppers a wider range of products. As K-brands grow their presence on the platform, the partnership with KOIPA is intended to help strengthen IP protection as they expand into new markets.

Temu is also a member of the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition, International Trademark Association and MARQUES IP Association.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About KOIPA

The Korea Intellectual Property Protection Agency (KOIPA) is a public institution dedicated to protecting the intellectual property rights of Korean enterprises domestically and internationally. Through proactive anti-counterfeiting measures and comprehensive IP support, KOIPA aims to foster a fair and sound business ecosystem for Korean brands worldwide.

SOURCE Temu