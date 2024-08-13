Ten Million in Incentives: Touch Aids Small-Town Youth in Finding Partners

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20th, Touch, a social platform dedicated to helping singles find partners, unveiled a refreshed brand identity with the introduction of Jiaopengyou. The updated brand preserves its vibrant color scheme, while adopting a more youthful and engaging visual style.

Significantly, alongside the brand refresh, Touch has introduced a comprehensive program of incentives and discounts aimed at helping individuals move beyond single status. The program seamlessly integrates online and offline services, providing a diverse, full-cycle service experience that rejuvenates the dating market and adds fresh value to the brand.

Data shows that China's singles population has surged to 260 million, highlighting the particular challenges faced by small-town youth facing hurdles to marriage.

In response, Touch's brand upgrade targets these underserved markets with a lineup of incentives and a blend of online and offline services tailored to the preferences of users in these areas.

Touch's approach includes offering registration bonuses and continuous incentives across various scenarios, giving small-town youth a strong new reason to overcome their initial reluctance.

In the highly competitive social market for singles, the comprehensively revamped Touch is poised to take the lead in the market by leveraging its first-mover advantage and scalability.

Strategic Expansion into Underserved Markets

Launched in 2012 as a vertical e-commerce platform, Touch has evolved significantly, achieving success in community building, live streaming, and social networking. By 2022, Touch had fully pivoted to social interactions, with its market share increasing annually. As of 2024, Touch's user base exceeded 100 million.

Touch has developed a deeply integrated online-offline social model based on thorough research, setting a new efficiency standard in networking for singles.

During the Spring Festival in 2024, Touch also sponsored Spring Festival trains for young singles returning home, hosting matchmaking events on these journeys to facilitate quick changes in relationship status.

Brand Renewal Accompanied by Comprehensive Incentives

In the brand renewal, Touch unveiled a new brand visual identity - the innovative IP "Jiaopengyou". The new IP represents an evolution from the original logo, maintaining the brand's vibrant tone while presenting a more youthful and engaging image. The design's fresh and charming look, combined with a more emotive expression, narrows the psychological distance between users, making it an ideal emblem for Touch's romantic initiatives.

Transitioning from an e-commerce and community platform to a dedicated dating network, Touch remained committed to its mission: to inspire love discovery, boost confident networking, and empower personal expression. Touch insight into relationships, it maintains, comes from personal experience, not just the examples of others.

From Meeting to Marriage: Comprehensive Services

Touch's services range from initial encounters to marriage, designed to be hassle-free and foster close personal connections.

Recently, Touch introduced a package with multiple benefits for singles seeking a romantic relationship, including offline activity participation, pre-marital support, relationship counseling, and funds for entrepreneurship or childcare.

This initiative not only secures Touch a first-mover advantage in the underserved markets but also opens up exciting new avenues for sustained growth.

By discarding stereotypes and challenging preconceptions, Touch's integrated model, enhanced by substantial incentives, fosters more authentic and deeper romantic connections in a safer dating environment.

Recognizing that younger generations have more personalized marriage standards, Touch aims to facilitate a deeper exploration of romantic relationships, ultimately helping users discover themselves—reflecting the ultimate goal of Touch's brand renewal.

