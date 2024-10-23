Ten-Year Milestone: Infinitus Yingkou Plant Ushers in a New Chapter in Green Supply Chain

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20, 2024, the Infinitus Yingkou plant hosted the 10th Anniversary Celebration Conference and the "Building a Green Supply Brand" - Grid Connection Ceremony for its Phase II PV Project in Yingkou City, Liaoning Province.

Infinitus Yingkou plant has achieved cumulative sales of 37.48 billion yuan (PRNewsfoto/無限極（中國）有限公司)

As Infinitus's second production facility, the Yingkou plant marked its ten-year milestone with a series of celebratory events, including special interviews with key figures from the past decade and themed tours that highlighted the company's growth and achievements. A significant aspect of the celebration was the grid-connection ceremony for the plant's phase II PV project. The event was attended by Infinitus Global CEO Lam Yu, Infinitus (China) Company Ltd. CEO Huang Jianlong, and several industry experts, all of whom gathered to acknowledge the plant's advancements in clean energy.

In his keynote address at the conference, Liu Yaojun, the General Manager of Product Supply at Infinitus (China), reflected on the company's decade of progress. He highlighted the Yingkou facility's commitment to maintaining high standards of product quality and its success in overcoming numerous challenges, which have driven significant growth and earned the plant several accolades. Looking forward, Liu reaffirmed the facility's dedication to its customer-focused approach and stressed the importance of teamwork as they move into the next decade.

A Decade of Growth: Embedding the Green Concept in People's Minds

The Infinitus Yingkou plant commenced operations on October 16, 2014. Spanning approx. 350,000 square meters, the facility houses five workshops: beverages, polysaccharides, extraction, oral formulations, and solid formulations. Over the years, it has developed five product series, including beverages, oral liquids, capsules, tablets, and powders. To date, the factory has generated sales of 37.48 billion yuan and exports its products to numerous countries and regions, with key destinations including Malaysia, Singapore, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and South Korea as well as Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

The Yingkou plant also serves as an immersive experience space that integrates displays, experiences, and communications. The facility has become a key platform for showcasing Infinitus's corporate culture and product offerings. It has also been designated as a national AAA-level tourist attraction, a national food science education hub, and a national green factory. To commemorate the 10th anniversary, Infinitus (Yingkou) Co., Ltd. organized a themed tour featuring factory introductions and interactive exhibits in the showroom corridor. The initiative highlighted the transformation of an internationalized production facility into "a factory that does not look like a factory." Through a blend of online and offline experiences, the tour provided a comprehensive view of the green eco-park, PV project, and eco-friendly logistic facilities within the plant.

"A significant portion of the materials used in our eco-park are repurposed from workshop waste, such as fences made from discarded wooden crates, plant containers from used packaging, and fountains utilizing filtered and recycled wastewater," explained Gao Yilin, the administrator overseeing visits to the plant. The approach not only embodies the plant's green philosophy of "turning waste into treasure" and enhancing energy efficiency but also illustrates the broader commitment to sustainable practices in manufacturing and supply chains. Through these efforts, the plant aims to deepen visitors' understanding of its commitment to environmental responsibility.

Infinitus Yingkou Plant's Phase II PV Project Completed, Creating a Sustainable Supply Chain

The second phase of the PV project at Infinitus (Yingkou) Co. was launched on May 20, 2024, and completed following several months of construction. The ceremony marking its completion drew notable attendees, including Zhang Yu, Deputy Director of the Management Committee and Member of the Party Working Committee of Yingkou Economic and Technological Development Zone; Lam Yu, Vice Chairman of Infinitus (China), and CEO of Infinitus Global; and Huang Jianlong, CEO of Infinitus (China). Distinguished participants also included Yao Hongrui, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Infinitus (China); Liu Yi, Vice President and Chief Talent Officer of Infinitus (China); and Liu Yaojun, General Manager of Product Supply at Infinitus (China). These guests, along with Yuan Bo'en, Director of the Infinitus Yingkou plant, and Sun Tao, Deputy Director of Yingkou Power Plant of Huaneng Power International, jointly unveiled the completed facility before conducting an on-site tour.

"'Si Li Ji Ren' – Considering Collective Benefits before Acting – embodies Infinitus's distinctive corporate culture, signifying our commitment to considering the interests of all stakeholders while pursuing our own growth," stated the Infinitus Yingkou plant director, Mr. Yuan at the event. He emphasized Infinitus's dedication to green and low-carbon growth, and its plan to incorporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into the company's transformation roadmap. With green and low-carbon initiatives at the heart of ESG, the Yingkou facility is actively implementing Infinitus's overall strategy for a sustainable supply chain. The core objective is to create a model of sustainability within the industry.

To further establish itself as a "Green Factory," the Infinitus Yingkou plant prioritizes environmental protection at every stage, from design and planning to construction and production. The facility has increased its use of renewable energy and incorporated eco-friendly materials into every stage of its construction. Currently, the plant's Phase II PV power project generates 5.8 million kWh of electricity annually.

To enhance energy efficiency, the Yingkou plant has upgraded its drainage system from pump-driven to an overflow mechanism, resulting in an annual reduction of 15,000 kWh in power consumption and 11.78 tons in CO2 emissions. In terms of sales and logistics, Infinitus began using recyclable crates instead of cardboard boxes in 2016, and obtained a design patent that same year. A total of 10,850 reusable crates have since been utilized in raw material storage and transportation, 240 in the production process, and 53,132 in the sales process, effectively reducing CO2 emissions by 1,030 tons annually.

The Yingkou facility has received multiple significant certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, FSSC 22000 v5.1, and HACCP. Additionally, its testing center has been accredited by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS). In October 2023, the plant was designated a national green factory, recognizing its efforts in implementing energy conservation, carbon reduction, pollution control and environmental protection measures.

Prioritizing Quality to Create a Healthier Life

In addition to its focus on sustainable manufacturing, the Yingkou facility prioritizes product quality, embracing a philosophy that values perfection. The plant is committed to delivering premium products by centering on user experience and employing a rigorous quality monitoring system to minimize risks. It proactively seeks improvements and enhances the stability of its equipment to maintain high standards. With quality as its foremost goal, the facility is dedicated to ongoing enhancements, ensuring each batch of products adheres to stringent standards.

The Infinitus Yingkou plant not only maintains high standards of production quality but also actively engages in social responsibility. The factory has significantly impacted the local community through various initiatives, underscoring its commitment to societal benefits. Deeply integrated into the local area, Infinitus has fostered robust partnerships with local government and community organizations, sharing the fruits of its growth. The Yingkou facility has notably improved the lives of local residents by creating approximately 1,600 jobs. With a total output value of 5.3 billion yuan and tax contributions exceeding 2.2 billion yuan, the plant plays a crucial role in bolstering the local economy.

As it enhances its capabilities, the Infinitus Yingkou factory is dedicated to advancing Chinese wellness culture and nurturing a healthier lifestyle. Several initiatives by the facility - the National Food Science Education Hub and the Science and Technology Outreach Center of Liaoning Province – have garnered multiple accolades. It also hosts the Bayuquan District's Youth Science Education Center and the district's Young Pioneers Extracurricular Activity Center. Having attracted over 3.6 million visitors nationwide, the plant has made a substantial impact on local tourism.

During its 10th anniversary celebration, Infinitus (Yingkou) Co., Ltd. showcased its achievements over the past decade and expressed confidence in continued growth to employees and partners. Infinitus reaffirmed its commitment to an innovation-driven approach and pledged to collaborate with all stakeholders to build a brighter future.

