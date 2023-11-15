TENCENT ANNOUNCES 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Holdings Limited ("Tencent" or the "Company", 00700.HK), a leading provider of Internet value-added services in China, today announced the unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter ("3Q2023") ended September 30, 2023.

3Q2023 Key Highlights

Revenues: +10% YoY, non-IFRS[1] profit attributable to equity holders of the Company: +39% YoY

Total r evenues were RMB154.6 billion ( USD21.5 billion [2] ), an increase of 10% over the third quarter of 2022 ("YoY").

were ( ), an increase of 10% over the third quarter of 2022 ("YoY"). On a non-IFRS basis , which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items: Operating profit was RMB55.5 billion ( USD7.7 billion ), an increase of 36% YoY. Operating margin increased to 36% from 29% last year. Profit for the period was RMB45.8 billion ( USD6.4 billion ), an increase of 37% YoY. Net margin increased to 30% from 24% last year. Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB44.9 billion ( USD6.3 billion ), an increase of 39% YoY. Basic earnings per share were RMB4.753 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB4.657 .

which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items: On an IFRS basis : Operating profit was RMB48.5 billion ( USD6.8 billion ), a decrease of 6% YoY. Operating margin decreased to 31% from 37% last year. Profit for the period was RMB36.8 billion ( USD5.1 billion ), a decrease of 5% YoY. Net margin decreased to 24% from 28% last year. Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB36.2 billion ( USD5.0 billion ), a decrease of 9% YoY. Basic earnings per share were RMB3.828 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB3.752 .

:

Total cash were RMB387.4 billion ( USD54.0 billion ) at the end of the period.

Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, said, "During the third quarter of 2023, we achieved solid and high quality revenue growth, notable margin expansion, and structural operating leverage. Relatively new services such as Video Accounts and Mini Games contributed high margin revenue streams while we re-focused away from less-scalable activities. We are increasing investment in our AI models, providing new features to our products and enhancing our targeting capabilities for both content and advertising. We aspire to position our leading AI capability not only as a growth multiplier for ourselves, but also as a value provider to our enterprise customers, and the society at large. "

[1] Non-IFRS adjustments excludes share-based compensation, M&A related impact such as net (gains)/losses from investee companies, amortisation of intangible assets and impairment provision/(reversals), SSV & CPP, income tax effects and others [2] Figures stated in USD are based on USD1 to RMB7.1798

3Q2023 Financial Review

Revenues from VAS increased by 4% to RMB75.7 billion for the third quarter of 2023 on a year-on-year basis. International Games revenues increased by 14% to RMB13.3 billion, or up 7% excluding the impact of currency movements. By title, we saw a revenue recovery for PUBG Mobile, alongside healthy revenue contributions from Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, VALORANT, and Triple Match 3D, versus decreased revenue from Tower of Fantasy, attributable to a tough comparison against its launch quarter in the same period last year. Domestic Games revenues grew by 5% to RMB32.7 billion, driven by the recent launches of Lost Ark and VALORANT, as well as increased revenues from evergreen titles such as Honour of Kings and DnF. Social Networks revenues were broadly stable at RMB29.7 billion, supported by revenue growth from music subscriptions, Mini Games platform service fees, and app-based game virtual item sales, offset by revenue declines from music-related and games-related live streaming services.

Revenues from Online Advertising were RMB25.7 billion for the third quarter of 2023, up 20% year-on-year, propelled by robust advertising demand for Video Accounts, our mobile ad network, and Weixin Search, with notable growth in the local services and FMCG categories.

Revenues from FinTech and Business Services increased by 16% year-on-year to RMB52 billion for the third quarter of 2023. FinTech Services maintained double-digit year-on-year growth, driven by increased commercial payment activities and higher revenues from wealth management services. Business Services achieved a faster year-on-year growth rate compared to the second quarter of 2023, benefitting from our cloud services restructuring undertaken in prior periods, as well as higher eCommerce technology service fees within Video Accounts.

Other Key Financial Information for 3Q2023

EBITDA was RMB55.8 billion, up 29% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB61.3 billion, up 26% YoY.

Capital expenditures were RMB8.0 billion, up 237% YoY.

Free cash flow was RMB51.1 billion, up 85% YoY.

As at September 30, 2023, net cash position totalled RMB36.4 billion. Fair value of our shareholdings[3] in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled RMB464.4 billion (USD64.7 billion) and the carrying book value of our unlisted investments was RMB347.2 billion (USD48.4 billion). During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 47.5 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for an aggregate consideration of approximately RMB14.0 billion.

Operating Metrics



As at 30 September 2023 As at 30 September 2022 Year- on-year change As at 30 June 2023 Quarter-on-

quarter change

(in millions, unless specified)











Combined MAU of Weixin and

WeChat 1,336 1,309 2 % 1,327 0.7 %











Mobile device MAU of QQ 558 574 -3 % 571 -2 %











Fee-based VAS registered

subscriptions 245 229 7 % 241 2 %

[3] Including those held via special purpose vehicles, on an attributable basis

Business Review and Selected Product Highlights

At Weixin, Video Accounts' total video views climbed over 50% year-on-year, supported by a thriving creator community and growing user mindshare. Original content video views increased rapidly and now contribute the large majority of Video Accounts' total video views.

At QQ, we are adding capabilities to QQ Channels, which enable users with shared hobbies, activities or memberships to operate interest-based communities, utilising software tools such as voice chat and event management.

Video subscriptions declined 3% year-on-year, but grew 1% quarter-on-quarter, to 117 million.

Music subscriptions rose 21% year-on-year to 103 million, while ARPU increased 17% year-on-year.

The 19th Asian Games included esports as a medal event for the first time, and we are the publisher for four out of the seven selected game titles.

Recent domestic game launches included PC tactical first person game VALORANT, mobile hero first person game Hyper Legends, and mobile MMORPG MapleStory: The Legends of Maple. Recent international game launches included mobile extraction shooter Arena Breakout.

Weixin's closed-loop advertising revenue (derived from advertisements linking to the landing pages of Weixin Mini Programs, Video Accounts, Official Accounts and WeCom) increased over 30% year-on-year and contributed over half of Weixin advertising revenue.

Video Accounts advertising revenue grew notably quarter-on-quarter, driven by increases in video views and user time spent, while ad load percentage remained stable.

We expanded our advertising AI models with more parameters to increase targeting and attribution accuracy. We also started to provide generative AI tools to advertiser partners, enabling them to dynamically generate advertising visuals based on text prompts, and to optimise advertisement sizes for different inventories.

We are upgrading our proprietary foundation model, Tencent Hunyuan, and deploying it for in-house products, as well as making it available to enterprise customers.

For other detailed disclosure, please refer to our website https://www.tencent.com/en-us/investors.htmlhttp://www.tencent.com/ir, or follow us via Weixin Official Account (Weixin ID: Tencent_IR):

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communication and social services, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising service helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Investor contact: [email protected]

Media contact: [email protected]

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated results of the Group prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain additional non-IFRS financial measures (in terms of operating profit, operating margin, profit for the period, net margin, profit attributable to equity holders of the Company, basic EPS and diluted EPS), have been presented in this press release. These unaudited non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Group's financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS financial measures may be defined differently from similar terms used by other companies.

The Company's management believes that the non-IFRS financial measures provide investors with useful supplementary information to assess the performance of the Group's core operations by excluding certain non-cash items and certain impact of investment-related transactions. In addition, non-IFRS adjustments include relevant non-IFRS adjustments for the Group's major associates based on available published financials of the relevant major associates, or estimates made by the Company's management based on available information, certain expectations, assumptions and premises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a lot of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited

Unaudited

3Q2023 3Q2022

3Q2023 2Q2023 Revenues 154,625 140,093

154,625 149,208 VAS 75,748 72,727

75,748 74,211 Online Advertising 25,721 21,443

25,721 25,003 FinTech and Business Services 52,048 44,844

52,048 48,635 Others 1,108 1,079

1,108 1,359 Cost of revenues (78,102) (78,110)

(78,102) (78,368) Gross profit 76,523 61,983

76,523 70,840 Gross margin 49 % 44 %

49 % 47 % Interest income 3,509 2,328

3,509 3,419 Other gains/(losses), net 2,644 20,886

2,644 (230) Selling and marketing expenses (7,912) (7,124)

(7,912) (8,310) General and administrative expenses (26,289) (26,480)

(26,289) (25,419) Operating profit 48,475 51,593

48,475 40,300 Operating margin 31 % 37 %

31 % 27 % Finance costs (2,784) (1,950)

(2,784) (3,291) Share of profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures, net 2,098 (3,697)

2,098 1,159 Profit before income tax 47,789 45,946

47,789 38,168 Income tax expense (11,008) (7,104)

(11,008) (11,145) Profit for the period 36,781 38,842

36,781 27,023 Net margin 24 % 28 %

24 % 18 % Attributable to:









Equity holders of the Company 36,182 39,943

36,182 26,171 Non-controlling interests 599 (1,101)

599 852











Non-IFRS profit attributable to equity

holders of the Company 44,921 32,254

44,921 37,548











Earnings per share for profit

attributable to equity holders of

the Company (in RMB per share)









- basic 3.828 4.187

3.828 2.761 - diluted 3.752 4.104

3.752 2.695

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited

3Q2023 3Q2022 Profit for the period 36,781 38,842 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:



Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss



Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures 278 948 Transfer of share of other comprehensive income to profit or loss upon disposal

and deemed disposal of associates and joint ventures - 42 Transfer to profit or loss upon disposal of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income 1 - Net losses from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through (3) (8) Currency translation differences (7,303) 5,809 Other fair value (losses)/gains, net (897) 1,830 Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss



Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures 564 503 Net losses from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income (25,417) (26,433) Currency translation differences (720) 2,245

(33,497) (15,064) Total comprehensive income for the period 3,284 23,778 Attributable to:



Equity holders of the Company 3,526 24,826 Non-controlling interests (242) (1,048)

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited

3Q2023 2Q2023 3Q2022 EBITDA (a) 55,824 51,918 43,124 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 61,301 56,848 48,610 Adjusted EBITDA margin (b) 40 % 38 % 35 % Interest and related expenses 3,061 3,009 2,729 Net cash/(debt) (c) 36,431 17,717 (27,271) Capital expenditures (d) 8,005 3,953 2,377

Note: (a) EBITDA is calculated as operating profit minus interest income and other gains/(losses), net, and adding back depreciation of property, plant and equipment, investment properties as well as right-of-use assets, and amortisation of intangible assets and land use rights. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus equity-settled share-based compensation expenses. (b) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. (c) Net cash/(debt) represents period end balance and is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus term deposits and others, minus borrowings and notes payable. (d) Capital expenditures consist of additions (excluding business combinations) to property, plant and equipment, construction in progress, investment properties, land use rights and intangible assets (excluding long-form video and music content, game licences and other content).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited Audited

As at September 30, 2023 As at December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment 51,173

53,978 Land use rights 17,504

18,046 Right-of-use assets 19,174

22,524 Construction in progress 13,486

9,229 Investment properties 563

559 Intangible assets 175,919

161,802 Investments in associates 252,715

246,043 Investments in joint ventures 8,092

6,672 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 217,559

206,085 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 187,163

185,247 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 28,489

36,752 Other financial assets 3,107

6,987 Deferred income tax assets 29,848

29,882 Term deposits 30,440

28,336









1,035,232

1,012,142







Current assets





Inventories 1,676

2,333 Accounts receivable 47,327

45,467 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 91,298

76,685 Other financial assets 6,145

1,278 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 24,331

27,963 Term deposits 185,543

104,776 Restricted cash 3,205

2,783 Cash and cash equivalents 146,476

156,739 Assets held for distribution -

147,965









506,001

565,989







Total assets 1,541,233

1,578,131











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued) RMB in millions, unless specified













Unaudited Audited



As at September 30, 2023 As at December 31, 2022 EQUITY







Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital

-

- Share premium

46,557

62,418 Treasury shares

(2,235)

(1,868) Shares held for share award schemes

(5,351)

(4,226) Other reserves

(57,925)

(40,914) Retained earnings

787,468

705,981













768,514

721,391









Non-controlling interests

62,431

61,469









Total equity

830,945

782,860









LIABILITIES







Non-current liabilities







Borrowings

151,544

163,668 Notes payable

138,965

148,669 Long-term payables

12,457

9,067 Other financial liabilities

8,896

5,574 Deferred income tax liabilities

16,524

12,162 Lease liabilities

16,198

18,424 Deferred revenue

3,360

3,503













347,944

361,067









Current liabilities







Accounts payable

111,921

92,381 Other payables and accruals

68,120

61,139 Borrowings

46,158

11,580 Notes payable

14,353

10,446 Current income tax liabilities

16,901

13,488 Other tax liabilities

5,543

4,698 Other financial liabilities

4,823

3,937 Lease liabilities

5,711

6,354 Deferred revenue

88,814

82,216 Dividends payable for distribution in specie

-

147,965













362,344

434,204









Total liabilities

710,288

795,271









Total equity and liabilities

1,541,233

1,578,131

RECONCILIATIONS OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS RESULTS



As reported

Adjustments

Non-IFRS

RMB in millions, unless specified Share-based compensation (a) Net (gains)/losses

from investee

companies (b) Amortisation of intangible assets

(c) Impairment provisions/

(reversals) (d) SSV &

CPP (e) Others (f) Income tax effects (g)



Unaudited three months ended September 30, 2023

Operating profit 48,475 5,655 (703) 1,434 321 301 – – 55,483

Profit for the period 36,781 6,948 (565) 2,666 346 301 – (640) 45,837

Profit attributable to equity holders 36,182 6,833 (583) 2,458 309 301 – (579) 44,921

Operating margin 31 %













36 %

Net margin 24 %













30 %



Unaudited three months ended June 30, 2023

Operating profit 40,300 5,551 (206) 1,023 82 369 3,003 - 50,122

Profit for the period 27,023 6,859 (287) 2,372 210 369 3,002 (929) 38,619

Profit attributable to equity holders 26,171 6,661 (162) 2,187 193 369 3,002 (873) 37,548

Operating margin 27 %













34 %

Net margin 18 %













26 %



Unaudited three months ended September 30, 2022

Operating profit 51,593 5,925 (32,341) 1,313 12,962 1,445 10 - 40,907

Profit for the period 38,842 8,020 (32,106) 3,065 13,283 1,445 1,738 (933) 33,354

Profit attributable to equity holders 39,943 7,818 (32,402) 2,836 11,617 1,445 1,738 (741) 32,254

Operating margin 37 %













29 %

Net margin 28 %













24 %



























Note: (a) Including put options granted to employees of investee companies on their shares and shares to be issued under investee companies' share-based incentive plans which can be acquired by the Group, and other incentives (b) Including net (gains)/losses on deemed disposals/disposals of investee companies, fair value changes arising from investee companies, and other expenses in relation to equity transactions of investee companies (c) Amortisation of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions (d) Mainly including impairment provisions/(reversals) for associates, joint ventures, goodwill and other intangible assets arising from acquisitions (e) Mainly including donations and expenses incurred for the Group's Sustainable Social Value and Common Prosperity Programme ("SSV & CPP") initiatives (f) Primarily non-recurring compliance-related costs and expenses incurred for certain litigation settlements of the Group and/or arising from investee companies (g) Income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments

SOURCE Tencent