TENCENT ANNOUNCES 2025 ANNUAL AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

AI Strengthened Existing Core Businesses

Increasing Investments and Upgrading AI Capabilities to Capture New Opportunities

HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Holdings Limited (HKEX: 00700 (HKD Counter) and 80700 (RMB Counter), "Tencent" or "the Company"), a world-leading Internet and technology company in China, today announced the audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2025 ("FY2025") and the unaudited consolidated results for the quarter ended 31 December 2025 ("4Q2025").

Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, said, "We sustained healthy growth rates in 2025, as AI capabilities improved our ad targeting and supported more engagement with our games, and as our cloud business delivered improving revenue growth and profit at scale. Our highly resilient and cash generative core businesses provide us with the resources to fund our increasing investments in AI, including recruiting top-tier AI talent and upgrading our AI infrastructure. The increasing intelligence of our HY 3.0 large language model, and the utility of our AI products such as Yuanbao, WorkBuddy, and QClaw, are encouraging early signs that these investments will unlock new opportunities. People enjoy consuming and being entertained, and derive satisfaction from creating and being productive, and it is Tencent's privilege to provide AI services that can enhance our users' capabilities across these dimensions."

FY2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues: +14% YoY, gross profit: +21% YoY, non-IFRS[1] operating profit: +18% YoY

Total revenues were RMB751.8 billion, up 14% over 2024 ("YoY").

were RMB751.8 billion, up 14% over 2024 ("YoY"). Gross profit was RMB422.6 billion, up 21% YoY.

was RMB422.6 billion, up 21% YoY. On a non-IFRS basis, which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items: Operating profit was RMB280.7 billion, up 18% YoY. Operating margin increased to 37% from 36% last year. Net profit was RMB 267.0 billion, up 18% YoY. Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB259.6 billion, up 17% YoY. Basic earnings per share were RMB28.577. Diluted earnings per share were RMB27.877.

which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items: On an IFRS basis : Operating profit was RMB241.6 billion, up 16% YoY. Operating margin was stable at 32% compared to 2024. Net profit was RMB229.8 billion, up 17% YoY. Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB224.8 billion, up 16% YoY. Basic earnings per share were RMB24.749. Diluted earnings per share were RMB24.153.

: Capital expenditure was RMB79.2 billion, up 3% YoY.

was RMB79.2 billion, up 3% YoY. Total cash was RMB494.9 billion, up 19%. Free cash flow was RMB182.6 billion, up 18% YoY. Net cash position totalled RMB107.1 billion, up 40%.

was RMB494.9 billion, up 19%. was RMB182.6 billion, up 18% YoY. totalled RMB107.1 billion, up 40%. The fair value of our shareholdings [2] in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled RMB672.7 billion as at 31 December 2025, compared with RMB800.8 billion as at 30 September 2025. The carrying book value of our shareholdings in unlisted investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) was RMB363.1 billion as at 31 December 2025, compared with RMB345.2 billion as at 30 September 2025.

in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled RMB672.7 billion as at 31 December 2025, compared with RMB800.8 billion as at 30 September 2025. The carrying book value of our shareholdings in unlisted investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) was RMB363.1 billion as at 31 December 2025, compared with RMB345.2 billion as at 30 September 2025. During FY2025, the Company repurchased approximately 153.4 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for an aggregate consideration of approximately HKD80.0 billion.

[1] Non-IFRS adjustments excludes share-based compensation, M&A related impact such as net (gains)/losses from investee companies, amortisation of intangible assets, impairment provisions/(reversals), SSV & CPP, income tax effects and others [2] Including those held via special purpose vehicles, on an attributable basis

FY2025 Management Discussion and Analysis

Revenues from VAS increased by 16% year-on-year to RMB369.3 billion for the year ended 31 December 2025. Domestic Games revenues were RMB164.2 billion, up 18% year-on-year, underpinned by robust performance of recently released Delta Force, as well as higher revenues from evergreen games[3] such as Honour of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite, and from VALORANT franchise (PC and mobile). International Games revenues were RMB77.4 billion, up 33% year-on-year (32% on a constant-currency basis), reflecting higher revenues from Supercell's games and PUBG MOBILE, as well as incremental revenue contribution from Wuthering Waves. Social Networks revenues rose by 5% year-on-year to RMB127.7 billion, due to growth in Video Accounts live streaming revenue, music subscription revenue and app-based game virtual item sales.

Revenues from Marketing Services increased by 19% year-on-year to RMB145.0 billion for the year ended 31 December 2025, primarily driven by growth in pricing and ad impressions. Pricing benefitted from AI-powered ad targeting, advertisers using AI to create more ads, and an increasing proportion of closed-loop ads (where the user clicks through to native transactional experiences, such as Mini Programs, Mini Shops, or Mini Games). Impression growth benefitted primarily from greater user engagement with products including Video Accounts and Weixin Search, and modest increases in ad load. Advertising spending grew across most major industry categories during the year.

Revenues from FinTech and Business Services grew by 8% year-on-year to RMB229.4 billion for the year ended 31 December 2025. FinTech Services revenues increased at a high single-digit rate year-on-year, due to higher revenues from wealth management services, consumer loan services, and commercial payment activities. Business Services revenues rose by a high-teens rate year-on-year, reflecting increased domestic and international demand for cloud services, including demand for AI-related services, as well as higher eCommerce technology service fees, underpinned by growth in Mini Shops GMV.

Operating Metrics



As at 31 December 2025 As at 31 December 2024 Year- on-year change As at 30 September 2025 Quarter- on-quarter change

(in millions, unless specified)











Combined MAU of Weixin and WeChat 1,418 1,385 2 % 1,414 0.3 %











Mobile device MAU of QQ 508 524 -3 % 517 -2 %











Fee-based VAS subscriptions[4] 267 262 2 % 265 0.8 %

[3] Evergreen games refer to domestic and international games surpassing average quarterly DAU of 5 million for mobile or 2 million for PC, and generating over RMB4 billion annual gross receipts [4] Average daily number of subscriptions during the quarter

FY2025 Business Review and Outlook

We expanded our evergreen games portfolio with the breakout success of Delta Force, and reinforced our existing evergreen games, such as Honour of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite.

portfolio with the breakout success of Delta Force, and reinforced our existing evergreen games, such as Honour of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite. Our International Games revenue surpassed USD10 billion in the year, driven by the sustained growth of our evergreen games and rapid expansion of our content-driven games.

revenue surpassed USD10 billion in the year, driven by the sustained growth of our evergreen games and rapid expansion of our content-driven games. By deploying AI in games, we accelerated our content production, improved the user experience and enhanced our marketing efficiency.

in games, we accelerated our content production, improved the user experience and enhanced our marketing efficiency. We upgraded our adtech foundation model and introduced automated campaign solution AIM+, delivering above-industry revenue growth in Marketing Services , while our ad load remained at a much lower level than peers'.

, while our ad load remained at a much lower level than peers'. Video Accounts ' total user time spent increased over 20% year-on-year, benefitting from upgraded content recommendation algorithms and enriched content ecosystem.

' total user time spent increased over 20% year-on-year, benefitting from upgraded content recommendation algorithms and enriched content ecosystem. We grew user engagement with Mini Shops, Mini Games and other content-related Mini Programs at rapid year-on-year rates', by strengthening Weixin 's commerce experience and content ecosystem.

's commerce experience and content ecosystem. Tencent Video maintained its leading position in China's long-form video market with year-on-year growth in video subscribers. Tencent Music extended its leading position in China's music streaming market with year-on-year growth in ARPU and subscribers.

maintained its leading position in China's long-form video market with year-on-year growth in video subscribers. extended its leading position in China's music streaming market with year-on-year growth in ARPU and subscribers. Tencent Cloud achieved profit at scale due to increased enterprise demand for AI workloads, higher contributions from market-leading PaaS and SaaS products, and optimsed supply chain.

achieved profit at scale due to increased enterprise demand for AI workloads, higher contributions from market-leading PaaS and SaaS products, and optimsed supply chain. Through deepened cooperation with licensed financial institutions and prudent risk management, we sustained healthy revenue growth in FinTech .

. Leveraging our proprietary data and abundant use cases, our HY foundation models became industry leaders in multimodal capabilities including 3D, text-to-image and World modeling.

became industry leaders in multimodal capabilities including 3D, text-to-image and World modeling. We upgraded our team with top AI talent, built processes for improving foundation model intelligence in a systematic way, and deployed new AI capabilities in services including Yuanbao and Weixin.

FY2025 Sustainability Initiatives Highlights

Our Giving for Good campaign promoted charity as part of everyday life, by leveraging our social network, digital tools and offline partners, users engaged in over 530 million philanthropic acts.

Through our XPLORER PRIZE and New Cornerstone Investor Program, which aim at helping scientists to pursue original breakthroughs in fundamental research, we have supported over 430 outstanding scientists.

By improving energy efficiency, advancing our transition to green electricity and implementing supply chain decarbonisation initiatives, we are well on track to reach our carbon neutrality target by 2030.

Our efforts in sustainability development were recognised with inclusion in major ESG indices, improvements in ESG ratings such as an MSCI rating upgrade from BBB to A, and ESG awards.

4Q2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues: +13% YoY, gross profit: +19% YoY, non-IFRS operating profit: +17% YoY

Total revenues were RMB194.4 billion, up 13% over the fourth quarter of 2024.

were RMB194.4 billion, up 13% over the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross profit was RMB108.3 billion, up 19% YoY.

was RMB108.3 billion, up 19% YoY. On a non-IFRS basis, which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items: Operating profit was RMB69.5 billion, up 17% YoY. Operating margin increased to 36% from 34% last year. Net profit was RMB 66.7 billion, up 18% YoY. Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB64.7 billion, up 17% YoY. Basic earnings per share were RMB7.144. Diluted earnings per share were RMB6.966.

which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items: On an IFRS basis : Operating profit was RMB60.3 billion, up 17% YoY. Operating margin increased to 31% from 30% last year. Net profit was RMB59.1 billion, up 15% YoY. Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB58.3 billion, up 14% YoY. Basic earnings per share were RMB6.433. Diluted earnings per share were RMB6.276.

: Capital expenditure was RMB19.6 billion, down 46% YoY.

4Q2025 Management Discussion and Analysis

Revenues from VAS increased by 14% year-on-year to RMB89.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025. Domestic Games revenues were RMB38.2 billion, up 15% year-on-year, driven by Delta Force, increased revenues from VALORANT franchise (PC and mobile), as well as incremental revenue contribution from Wuthering Waves. International Games revenues were RMB21.1 billion, up 32% year-on-year (31% on a constant-currency basis), primarily due to higher revenues from Supercell's games and PUBG MOBILE, alongside incremental revenue contribution from Wuthering Waves. Social Networks revenues grew by 3% year-on-year to RMB30.6 billion, reflecting growth in Video Accounts live streaming revenue and music subscription revenue.

Revenues from Marketing Services were RMB41.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 17% year-on-year. Enhancements to AI-powered ad targeting and expansion of closed-loop marketing capabilities within the Weixin ecosystem boosted ad performance and pricing, and represented the main drivers of growth. Ad impressions increased slightly, due to greater user engagement and modest increases in ad load.

Revenues from FinTech and Business Services increased by 8% year-on-year to RMB60.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025. FinTech Services revenue growth was mainly due to higher revenues from wealth management services and commercial payment activities. Business Services revenue growth accelerated to 22% year-on-year, reflecting higher cloud services revenues across domestic and international markets, including revenues for AI-related services, as well as higher eCommerce technology service fees, mainly arising from growth in Mini Shops GMV.

For other detailed disclosure, please refer to our website https://www.tencent.com/en-us/investors.html, or follow us via Weixin Official Account (Weixin ID: TencentGlobal).

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communication and social services, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted marketing services helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Tencent has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004.

Investor contact: [email protected]

Media contact: [email protected]

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated results of the Group ("the Company and its subsidiaries") prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain additional non-IFRS financial measures (in terms of operating profit, operating margin, profit for the period, profit attributable to equity holders of the Company, basic EPS and diluted EPS) have been presented in this press release. These unaudited non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Group's financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS financial measures may be defined differently from similar terms used by other companies.

The Company's management believes that the non-IFRS financial measures provide investors with useful supplementary information to assess the performance of the Group's core operations by excluding certain non-cash items and certain impact of investment-related transactions. In addition, non-IFRS adjustments include relevant non-IFRS adjustments for the Group's major associates based on available published financials of the relevant major associates, or estimates made by the Company's management based on available information, certain expectations, assumptions and premises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Group. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Group and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a lot of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited

Audited

4Q2025 4Q2024

2025 2024 Revenues 194,371 172,446

751,766 660,257 VAS 89,920 79,022

369,281 319,168 Marketing Services 41,116 35,004

144,973 121,374 FinTech and Business Services 60,818 56,125

229,435 211,956 Others 2,517 2,295

8,077 7,759 Cost of revenues (86,082) (81,793)

(329,173) (311,011) Gross profit 108,289 90,653

422,593 349,246 Gross margin 56 % 53 %

56 % 53 % Selling and marketing expenses (12,983) (10,285)

(41,727) (36,388) General and administrative expenses (36,283) (31,403)

(136,127) (112,761) Other gains/(losses), net 1,315 2,513

(3,177) 8,002 Operating profit 60,338 51,478

241,562 208,099 Operating margin 31 % 30 %

32 % 32 % Net gains/(losses) from investments and others 3,303 1,119

10,168 4,187 Interest income 4,784 3,910

16,909 16,004 Finance costs (3,573) (2,512)

(15,130) (11,981) Share of profit/(losses) of associates and joint ventures, net 6,832 9,253

23,740 25,176 Profit before income tax 71,684 63,248

277,249 241,485 Income tax expense (12,595) (11,781)

(47,448) (45,018) Profit for the period 59,089 51,467

229,801 196,467











Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company 58,260 51,324

224,842 194,073 Non-controlling interests 829 143

4,959 2,394











Non-IFRS operating profit 69,518 59,475

280,656 237,811 Non-IFRS profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 64,694 55,312

259,626 222,703











Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (in RMB per share)









- basic 6.433 5.597

24.749 20.938 - diluted 6.276 5.485

24.153 20.486

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

RMB in millions, unless specified



Audited

2025 2024 Profit for the year 229,801 196,467 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:



Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss



Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures (217) (492) Transfer of share of other comprehensive income to profit or loss upon disposal and deemed disposal of associates and joint ventures (96) (13) Net gains from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 6 23 Transfer to profit or loss upon disposal of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (9) 1 Currency translation differences (6,060) (2,746) Net movement in reserves for hedges (177) (2,618) Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss



Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures 477 (711) Net gains from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 53,734 94,249 Currency translation differences (2,042) 111 Net movement in reserves for hedges (66) 71

45,550 87,875 Total comprehensive income for the year 275,351 284,342 Attributable to:



Equity holders of the Company 267,794 279,009 Non-controlling interests 7,557 5,333

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RMB in millions, unless specified



Unaudited

Audited

4Q2025 4Q2024 3Q2025 2025 2024 EBITDA (a) 77,126 63,917 80,357 310,767 256,310 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 83,048 69,579 86,698 336,427 277,012 Adjusted EBITDA margin (b) 43 % 40 % 45 % 45 % 42 % Interest and related expenses 3,323 3,340 3,206 13,456 12,447 Net cash (c) 107,145 76,798 102,422 107,145 76,798 Capital expenditures (d) 19,632 36,578 12,983 79,198 76,760

Note: (a) EBITDA is calculated as operating profit minus other gains/(losses), net, and adding back depreciation of property, plant and equipment, investment properties as well as right-of-use assets, and amortisation of intangible assets and land use rights. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus equity-settled share-based compensation expenses (b) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues (c) Net cash represents period end balance and is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus term deposits and others, including highly liquid investment products held for treasury purposes, minus borrowings and notes payable (d) Capital expenditures primarily consist of investments in IT infrastructure (including computer equipment, components, and software), data centres, land use rights, office premises and intellectual properties (excluding media content)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

RMB in millions, unless specified



Audited Audited

As at 31 December, 2025 As at 31 December, 2024 ASSETS





Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment 149,905

80,185 Land use rights 22,339

23,117 Right-of-use assets 17,367

17,679 Construction in progress 9,670

12,302 Investment properties 950

801 Intangible assets 205,999

196,127 Investments in associates 342,409

290,343 Investments in joint ventures 6,303

7,072 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 207,157

204,999 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 356,640

302,360 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 24,540

42,828 Other financial assets 1,327

1,076 Deferred income tax assets 28,618

28,325 Term deposits 70,302

77,601









1,443,526

1,284,815







Current assets





Inventories 530

440 Accounts receivable 49,930

48,203 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 111,270

101,044 Other financial assets 4,201

4,750 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 35,929

9,568 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 8,781

3,345 Term deposits 236,801

192,977 Restricted cash 6,977

3,334 Cash and cash equivalents 141,041

132,519









595,460

496,180







Total assets 2,038,986

1,780,995











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued) RMB in millions, unless specified







Audited Audited



As at 31 December, 2025 As at 31 December, 2024 EQUITY







Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital

-

- Share premium

63,796

43,079 Treasury shares

(3,450)

(3,597) Shares held for share award schemes

(7,124)

(5,093) Other reserves

90,494

47,129 Retained earnings

1,010,436

892,030



1,154,152

973,548









Non-controlling interests

86,913

80,348









Total equity

1,241,065

1,053,896









LIABILITIES







Non-current liabilities







Borrowings

208,369

146,521 Notes payable

126,204

130,586 Long-term payables

10,544

10,201 Other financial liabilities

2,879

4,203 Deferred income tax liabilities

21,684

18,546 Lease liabilities

13,280

13,897 Deferred revenue

2,210

6,236













385,170

330,190









Current liabilities







Accounts payable

121,127

118,712 Other payables and accruals

96,496

84,032 Borrowings

42,618

52,885 Notes payable

10,542

8,623 Current income tax liabilities

18,558

16,586 Other tax liabilities

3,723

4,038 Other financial liabilities

3,992

6,336 Lease liabilities

5,386

5,600 Deferred revenue

110,309

100,097













412,751

396,909









Total liabilities

797,921

727,099









Total equity and liabilities

2,038,986

1,780,995

RECONCILIATIONS OF THE GROUP'S NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE NEAREST MEASURES PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS



As reported

Adjustments

Non-IFRS

RMB in millions, unless specified Share-based compensation (a) Net (gains)/losses from investee companies (b) Amortisation of intangible assets (c) Impairment provisions/ (reversals) (d) SSV & CPP (e) Others (f) Income tax effects (g)





Unaudited three months ended 31 December 2025

Operating profit 60,338 7,210 – 1,594 – 376 – – 69,518

Share of profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures, net 6,832 773 (26) 1,522 46 – – – 9,147

Profit for the period 59,089 7,983 (7,479) 3,116 3,617 1,338 – (953) 66,711

Profit attributable to equity holders 58,260 7,902 (7,515) 2,793 2,812 1,338 – (896) 64,694

Operating margin 31 %













36 %





Unaudited three months ended 31 December 2024

Operating profit 51,478 6,140 – 1,416 – 441 – – 59,475

Share of profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures, net 9,253 1,003 (3,799) 1,176 116 – – – 7,749

Profit for the period 51,467 7,143 (6,888) 2,592 1,760 1,109 – (706) 56,477

Profit attributable to equity holders 51,324 7,034 (6,931) 2,396 1,037 1,109 – (657) 55,312

Operating margin 30 %













34 %





Unaudited three months ended 30 September 2025

Operating profit 63,554 7,188 – 1,622 – 206 – – 72,570

Share of profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures, net 7,854 909 (555) 1,755 (1) – 360 – 10,322

Profit for the period 64,943 8,097 1,703 3,377 (4,798) 321 360 (1,207) 72,796

Profit attributable to equity holders 63,133 7,905 1,730 3,003 (4,805) 321 360 (1,096) 70,551

Operating margin 33 %













38 %



Note: (a) Including put options granted to employees of investee companies on their shares and shares to be issued under investee companies' share-based incentive plans which can be acquired by the Group, and other incentives (b) Including net (gains)/losses on deemed disposals/disposals of investee companies, fair value changes arising from investee companies, and other expenses in relation to equity transactions of investee companies (c) Amortisation of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions (d) Mainly including impairment provisions/(reversals) for associates, joint ventures, goodwill and other intangible assets arising from acquisitions (e) Mainly including donations and expenses incurred for the Group's Sustainable Social Value and Common Prosperity Programme ("SSV & CPP") initiatives (f) Primarily non-recurring compliance-related costs and expenses incurred for certain litigation settlements of the Group and/or arising from investee companies (g) Income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments

RECONCILIATIONS OF THE GROUP'S NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE NEAREST MEASURES PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS



As reported

Adjustments

Non-IFRS

RMB in millions, unless specified Share-based compensation (a) Net (gains)/losses from investee companies (b) Amortisation of intangible assets (c) Impairment provisions/ (reversals) (d) SSV & CPP (e) Others (f) Income tax effects (g)





Year ended 31 December 2025

Operating profit 241,562 31,859 – 6,345 – 890 – – 280,656

Share of profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures, net 23,740 3,553 (1,268) 6,534 538 – 360 – 33,457

Profit for the year 229,801 35,412 (8,203) 12,879 (2,242) 2,570 360 (3,612) 266,965

Profit attributable to equity holders 224,842 34,711 (7,896) 11,498 (3,117) 2,570 360 (3,342) 259,626

Operating margin 32 %













37 %





Year ended 31 December 2024

Operating profit 208,099 23,424 – 5,294 – 991 3 – 237,811

Share of profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures, net 25,176 4,423 (4,289) 5,478 847 – – – 31,635

Profit for the year 196,467 27,847 (18,646) 10,772 10,636 2,570 3 (2,455) 227,194

Profit attributable to equity holders 194,073 27,230 (18,770) 9,994 9,836 2,570 3 (2,233) 222,703

Operating margin 32 %













36 %































Note: (a) Including put options granted to employees of investee companies on their shares and shares to be issued under investee companies' share-based incentive plans which can be acquired by the Group, and other incentives (b) Including net (gains)/losses on deemed disposals/disposals of investee companies, fair value changes arising from investee companies, and other expenses in relation to equity transactions of investee companies (c) Amortisation of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions (d) Mainly including impairment provisions/(reversals) for associates, joint ventures, goodwill and other intangible assets arising from acquisitions (e) Mainly including donations and expenses incurred for the Group's Sustainable Social Value and Common Prosperity Programme ("SSV & CPP") initiatives (f) Primarily non-recurring compliance-related costs and expenses incurred for certain litigation settlements of the Group and/or arising from investee companies (g) Income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments

SOURCE Tencent