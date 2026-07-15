Tencent Cloud Expands International AI Agent Suite to Indonesia to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

Productivity agent WorkBuddy, creative agent Miora, and Model-as-a-Service platform TokenHub to help Indonesian enterprises leap from AI experimentation to real-world deployment

HONG KONG, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, expanded its international suite of AI agent solutions to the Indonesian market at its AI Executive Day summit held in Jakarta today.

The summit brought together more than 150 Indonesian enterprise leaders, technology executives and partners to explore how AI agent solutions can execute practical workflows in day-to-day business environments — from workplace productivity and creative production to model access and enterprise automation.

Enabling Indonesian enterprises to deploy AI Agents in real-world scenarios

Indonesian enterprises are moving fast on AI, with 57% naming it their top priority for the year ahead, and 66% planning to deepen their focus on agentic AI, according to a recent industry study[1].

Building on this momentum, Tencent Cloud introduced its suite of AI agent solutions to help enterprise teams and individual professionals automate workflows, moving beyond chatbots and content generation toward agents that plan, execute and automate multi-step tasks.

One of the key solutions unveiled is Tencent WorkBuddy, an agentic AI workspace productivity solution that turns a single instruction into a complete, ready-to-use deliverable. It is designed for office users to orchestrate agents to perform tasks like market research, data analysis and data illustration, drawing on specialized "Experts" across fields such as finance, law and marketing and more. It also enables users to integrate their large model of choice via APIs, and manage agentic workflows remotely through Discord, Slack and Telegram. Since launching in China, WorkBuddy has surpassed 8.85 million monthly active users within its first month, cementing it as one of the most widely embraced agent workplace solutions.

In addition, Tencent Cloud showcased Tencent Design Miora, an AI-native creative studio with persistent memory that helps designers, content creators and marketers maintain visual consistency across brands and campaigns. From a single natural-language brief, Miora orchestrates multiple Skills to deliver a production-ready asset pack — spanning graphics, video, 3D and UI — compressing creative cycles from weeks into hours.

As enterprises run more models and AI agents, token consumption rises quickly. In response, Tencent Cloud's Model-as-a-Service platform, TokenHub, provides enterprises with API gateways to leading large language models, enabling businesses to aggregate multiple models and optimize for both cost and performance through centrally managed access and flexible token allocation.

Together, these offerings join Tencent Cloud's portfolio of more than 400 solutions for overseas markets, extending secure, practical, enterprise-ready AI to customers across Indonesia.

"Indonesian enterprises are increasingly looking to move from AI experimentation to real adoption," said Jimmy Chen, Vice President of Tencent Cloud and Vice President of APAC at Tencent Cloud International. "With agents like WorkBuddy and Miora, we help local organizations shift execution-heavy work to AI, so their teams can focus on smarter decisions and innovation. We're committed to Indonesia for the long term, and we look forward to partnering with more enterprises here as they modernize, adopt AI with confidence, and scale globally from Indonesia."

Supporting the growth aspirations of Indonesian enterprises across sectors

Tencent Cloud has deepened its support for digital transformation across Indonesia, working with enterprises in telecommunications, digital platforms and financial services to scale on dependable cloud foundations and adopt AI in practical ways.

Taking center stage at the summit was Tencent Cloud's recent collaboration with XLSMART. In a panel discussion, Yessie D. Yosetya, Director and Chief Information Technology Officer of XLSMART, joined Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud and Head of Tencent Cloud International, to discuss the operator's large-scale cloud transformation and the role AI played in it. Tencent Cloud supported XLSMART in modernizing its operations on Tencent Cloud's infrastructure without disrupting the millions of people who rely on its services each day, while applying AI across the project to take on repetitive engineering effort and improve the efficiency of its digital operations.

"For a business serving tens of millions of customers, the real value of this transformation is not just a smoother platform — it is the agility to move faster, launch sooner, and keep improving without disruption," said Yessie D. Yosetya. "With Tencent Cloud, we consolidated onto a modern cloud foundation with zero downtime and put AI to work across the project. That gives us a base to keep innovating on, and the confidence to scale for what comes next."

Recently, Tencent Cloud has also supported GoTo, Indonesia's largest digital ecosystem, in one of the most significant cloud migrations the region has seen, moving more than 1,000 of its on-demand services onto a more scalable, resilient foundation for its future growth.

In financial services, Tencent Cloud supports the core operations of banks such as Bank Neo Commerce with its database solutions such as TDSQL, giving them the reliability to serve millions of customers as they widen consumer access to banking. Its eKYC solutions help institutions such as BRI verify customers remotely and guard against fraud, while its content delivery network helps DANA, one of Indonesia's leading digital wallets, deliver a fast, consistent experience across the archipelago. In addition, Tencent Cloud's capabilities are empowering new customer experiences for Telkomsel, as it uses Tencent Cloud's AI-powered solutions for content generation and palm-based verification processes.

Underpinning all of this is Tencent Cloud's global infrastructure, which spans 66 availability zones across 23 markets and regions, including three in Indonesia. Tencent Cloud remains deeply committed to the Indonesian market, supporting local enterprises as they scale at home, expand globally, and put AI to work in practical, real-world ways.

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About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

[1] https://www.ey.com/en_id/newsroom/2026/04/indonesias-tech-investment-momentum-build-with-genai-and-sovereign-cloud-driven-by-security

SOURCE Tencent Cloud