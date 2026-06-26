XLSMART and Tencent Cloud Successfully Complete Large-Scale AI-Driven Cloud Transformation Project

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, has successfully assisted leading Indonesian telecom operator XLSMART in completing a large-scale public cloud migration transformation project. The transformation was driven by XLSMART's long-term digital modernization strategy, with Tencent Cloud serving as the strategic cloud technology partner. Spanning four and a half months, the project marks a pioneering industry practice of leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance cloud migration efficiency.

During the process, Tencent Cloud developed over 20 cloud migration "Skills" powered jointly by Tencent's coding agent, CodeBuddy, and its AI agent workspace, WorkBuddy. From resource discovery to final cutover, Tencent's AI capabilities boosted the migration team's overall efficiency significantly. This large-scale operation seamlessly migrated 1,200 microservices, 1,100 APIs, and 900 business interfaces, securely transitioning over 15 TB of core data assets.

Formed in April 2025 through the milestone merger of XL Axiata and Smartfren, XLSMART has emerged as a premier telecom operator in Indonesia. Jointly owned by Indonesia's Sinarmas Group and Malaysia's Axiata Group, the company serves a massive user base of over 69 million nationwide, spanning mobile communications, home broadband, and enterprise digital services. However, as XLSMART navigates its post-merger integration, it faced steep technical hurdles: more than 60 core applications and 1,200 microservices were scattered across fragmented multi-cloud platforms, impeding unified operations and management. To address this complexity, XLSMART pivoted in December 2025, kicking off its strategic cloud transformation project.

The challenges, however, extended far beyond technology into the organizational realm. More than the majority of the target applications required a complete redesign or rebuild, a monumental task split across over ten third-party vendors. Managing this intricate web of multi-vendor collaboration and cross-language coordination elevated the project's complexity well beyond a standard migration. Rejecting a superficial 'lift-and-shift' approach, XLSMART executed a deliberate strategy: a comprehensive architectural audit to determine what to retain, modify, or optimize. While this deep overhaul significantly compounded the pressure under a compressed timeline, driving operational efficiency became the lynchpin of the project's success.

Instead of confining AI to isolated tasks, Tencent Cloud integrated AI capabilities across every phase of the project, including service discovery, architecture design, environment deployment, migration cutover, and system monitoring. Utilizing its tools like TokenHub, CodeBuddy, and WorkBuddy, tasks that traditionally required months of manual labor were compressed into weeks or even days. The portfolio of over 20 Skills developed during the migration process has since been consolidated into a reusable AI migration platform.

To tackle resource discovery and architecture analysis—traditionally the most labor-intensive phase of migration—Tencent Cloud deployed two core "Skills." The first automatically scans cross-account environments, mapping hundreds of legacy resource specifications directly to Tencent Cloud configurations to generate deployable design blueprints. The second infers application architectures from discovered assets, instantaneously producing Low-Level Design (LLD) spec sheets and visual architecture diagrams. This shifted the engineers' role from the tedious grind of manual Excel logging to high-value review and fine-tuning. Combined with supporting tools for Terraform conversion, SDK adaptation, and automated cutover playbook generation, XLSMART unified the entire lifecycle— from discovery, design, and implementation to cutover—into a single AI-driven pipeline, yielding a significant boost in operational efficiency.

During the migration, Tencent Cloud delivered over 20 core products to XLSMART, including databases, containers, security solutions, and intelligent advisors, while completing more than 200 feature developments—ensuring full adaptation to the overseas technology ecosystem and local cloud usage habits. In addition, the team introduced mature capabilities such as Database Claw, which significantly enhances database operations efficiency through agent-based capabilities.

Through the close collaboration of both teams, XLSMART successfully executed a seamless, zero-downtime migration of 1,200 microservices, 1,100 APIs, and 900 business interfaces in a mere 4.5 months. To guarantee enterprise-grade resilience, Tencent Cloud went far beyond standard testing protocols, conducting deep-dive security scanning and rigorous infrastructure hardening tailored specifically to safeguard XLSMART's mission-critical applications.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud, Head of Tencent Cloud International, said, "This batch of cloud migration Skills has now been consolidated into a reusable migration platform, which will be continuously applied and refined in subsequent projects. Partnering with XLSMART on this industry-benchmark project has been a privilege, and we will continue to provide solid technical support to anchor their next phase of growth."

Yessie D. Yosetya, Director and Chief Information & Technology Officer of XLSMART, said, "This project is more than a cloud migration. It establishes a stronger digital foundation that enables XLSMART to innovate faster, improve operational resilience, and continuously enhance customer experience. Together with Tencent Cloud, we have demonstrated how strong collaboration can accelerate large-scale transformation while maintaining service reliability."

Currently, Tencent Cloud's global footprint spans more than 80 markets and regions, backed by four consecutive years of robust, double-digit growth. Leveraging its global infrastructure and integrated hardware-software synergy, Tencent Cloud delivers market-leading solutions to worldwide enterprises, empowering their digital transformation and operational excellence. In Indonesia and across Southeast Asia, Tencent Cloud remains dedicated to deepening its local presence by expanding public cloud coverage and cultivating a thriving partner ecosystem. Moving forward, Tencent Cloud is set to deepen its alliances with international partners like Sinarmas Group and Axiata Group, anchoring a sustainable and mutually beneficial digital future.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud