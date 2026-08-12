Tencent Cloud Powers Alsaif Gallery's Enterprise AI Transformation in Saudi Arabia

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its collaboration with Alsaif Gallery, one of Saudi Arabia's leading home appliance and furniture retailers, to support the company's enterprise AI transformation journey. Leveraging Tencent Cloud's local cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities in Saudi Arabia, Alsaif Gallery has deployed a self-developed enterprise AI agent platform designed to enhance operational efficiency, streamline decision-making, and support more intelligent customer experiences across its omnichannel business.

As enterprises across Saudi Arabia increasingly explore practical applications of AI, organizations are seeking secure, scalable, and compliant cloud foundations that can support innovation at scale. As a top-three home appliance and furniture retailer with a strong omnichannel presence in Saudi Arabia, Alsaif Gallery has been advancing its digital transformation strategy to enhance both operational efficiency and customer experience. To accelerate the adoption of AI across its business while meeting requirements for performance, cost efficiency, and data compliance, the company selected Tencent Cloud as its cloud and AI technology partner.

Building a Reliable Foundation for Enterprise AI

Tencent Cloud provides Alsaif Gallery with stable and highly cost-effective cloud services hosted in its local cloud infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, enabling the retailer to seamlessly deploy its self-developed enterprise AI agent. By leveraging Tencent Cloud's local infrastructure, Alsaif Gallery benefits from reduced latency, enhanced user experience, and support for data localization requirements in compliance with Saudi Arabia's local regulations.

Beyond cloud infrastructure, Tencent Cloud delivers a comprehensive portfolio spanning AI development platforms, AI APIs, and infrastructure services across computing, storage, networking, and databases. Combined with its broader ecosystem capabilities and dedicated technical support, Tencent Cloud helps organizations accelerate the deployment and scaling of enterprise AI applications.

Powering AI-Driven Business Transformation

The AI agent supports a range of business scenarios across both internal management operations and customer-facing services, helping enhance operational efficiency and deliver more intelligent, personalized customer experiences across Alsaif Gallery's omnichannel business.

Following the successful deployment of its AI platform, Alsaif Gallery has deepened its collaboration with Tencent Cloud across AI, cloud services, and software services to further advance its business.

Rachel Xie, General Manager of Tencent Cloud MENA, Operations, Channel Development and Marketing of Tencent Cloud International, said: "Saudi Arabia is rapidly embracing AI and digital transformation, and enterprises are looking for trusted technology partners that can provide reliable infrastructure, enterprise-ready AI capabilities, and strong local support. We are pleased to support Alsaif Gallery with our local cloud infrastructure, AI capabilities, and comprehensive ecosystem, helping accelerate its AI adoption journey and explore practical AI applications that can deliver meaningful business value. We look forward to supporting more organizations across the Kingdom as they unlock the value of AI."

Khaled Atif, IT Director of Alsaif Gallery, said: "Our goal was to make AI a practical tool that delivers value across the business. With Tencent Cloud's local infrastructure and support, we have successfully deployed our enterprise AI platform to support smarter business operations and more personalized customer experiences. This has enabled us to accelerate innovation while creating greater value for both our customers and employees."

The collaboration highlights Tencent Cloud's growing commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's digital economy and AI ambitions. Following the launch of its first cloud region in the Kingdom, Tencent Cloud continues to expand its local cloud and AI capabilities to help organizations accelerate innovation while meeting evolving business and compliance requirements. Through partnerships with enterprises such as Alsaif Gallery, Tencent Cloud remains committed to supporting Saudi Arabia's digital transformation and Vision 2030 goals.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Alsaif Gallery

Alsaif Gallery is a leading Saudi retailer of home appliances and kitchenware, and a leading Saudi joint stock company in the retail sector. Established in 1993 and listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in 2022, the company has a strong retail presence across Saudi Arabia, as well as in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman, alongside a modern e-commerce platform. The company is also highly advanced in its adoption of IT and digital technology, and is known for its wide variety, trusted quality, and innovative approach to home retail.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud