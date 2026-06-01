Tencent Cloud Recognized as a "Challenger" in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Tencent Cloud's CPaaS has established strong capabilities across gaming, digital content, media, e-commerce, and conferencing scenarios. Its offerings include Voice, SMS, Chat APIs, IoT, and Security APIs, with notable strengths in vertical industry solutions, regional compliance certifications, and open AI ecosystem integration. Tencent Cloud continues to drive innovation in RTC and AI-native CPaaS, empowering enterprises to deliver personalized communication experiences.

In the companion report, Critical Capabilities for Communications Platform as a Service, Tencent Cloud achieved commendable scores across multiple Gartner Use Cases, including Conversational Customer Experience and Video.

Tencent Cloud's CPaaS has built one of the industry's most comprehensive AI-powered communications capability matrices, covering Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC), Instant Messaging (IM), Tencent Cloud Contact Center (TCCC), and IoT communications. Tencent Cloud believes this recognition underscores its ability to combine a complete product portfolio, advanced AI upgrades, and proven global service experience to maintain strong competitiveness in the international market.

Building Industry-Leading AI + CPaaS Product Portfolio to Empower Vertical Scenarios

As AI and communications technologies continue to converge, Tencent Cloud CPaaS is bringing its "AI + Media Services" capabilities from the general layer down into specific business workflows, enabling large-scale deployments across multiple industries:

Gaming : Tencent Cloud's TRTC Conversational AI Solution provides end-to-end services from audio and video capture, processing, and transmission to cloud-based AI handling, with flexible integration of multiple large language models. Powered by this solution, the "Doudou Companion" achieves sub‑1000ms latency, semantic segmentation, emotion recognition, and background noise reduction, delivering a natural conversation experience. Overseas registered users have surpassed 10 million, with over 2 million monthly active users.

: Tencent Cloud's TRTC Conversational AI Solution provides end-to-end services from audio and video capture, processing, and transmission to cloud-based AI handling, with flexible integration of multiple large language models. Powered by this solution, the "Doudou Companion" achieves sub‑1000ms latency, semantic segmentation, emotion recognition, and background noise reduction, delivering a natural conversation experience. Overseas registered users have surpassed 10 million, with over 2 million monthly active users. Education: Online English learning platform PalFish leveraged the same solution to launch multimodal AI tutor offering students natural, real‑time 1‑on‑1 voice interactions. Its immersive companion model has boosted user engagement by 40% above industry average.

Online English learning platform PalFish leveraged the same solution to launch multimodal AI tutor offering students natural, real‑time 1‑on‑1 voice interactions. Its immersive companion model has boosted user engagement by 40% above industry average. Smart Devices: Tencent Cloud's TRTC and Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) cloud collaboration solution supports XiaoTianCai children's smartwatches, upgrading "hearing" into "seeing" with real‑time subtitles. The solution covers more than 10 million devices across over 200 countries and regions, stably handling hundreds of millions of minutes of calls per month.

Tencent Cloud's TRTC and Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) cloud collaboration solution supports XiaoTianCai children's smartwatches, upgrading "hearing" into "seeing" with real‑time subtitles. The solution covers more than 10 million devices across over 200 countries and regions, stably handling hundreds of millions of minutes of calls per month. Customer Service: The TCCC integrates telephony, online chat, and video calls into a unified omnichannel platform. Powered by AI engines, it delivers intelligent voice, large‑scale conversation analytics, and highly natural AI dialogues, enabling enterprises worldwide to build digital‑first customer operations.

The TCCC integrates telephony, online chat, and video calls into a unified omnichannel platform. Powered by AI engines, it delivers intelligent voice, large‑scale conversation analytics, and highly natural AI dialogues, enabling enterprises worldwide to build digital‑first customer operations. Financial Services: Tencent Cloud's financial‑grade IM infrastructure supported the launch of Ryt Bank, the world's first AI‑native bank, in Malaysia. The system ensures stable transmission of AI instructions and transaction data, backed by QQ and WeChat's decades of high‑concurrency expertise. On launch day, the platform handled 50,000 active users simultaneously with zero interruptions, and now processes over 140,000 monthly financial transactions. With financial‑grade encryption, full audit capabilities, over 3,200 global acceleration nodes, and multilingual real‑time transmission, Ryt Bank delivers a cutting‑edge "conversation‑as‑transaction" experience for Southeast Asian users.

Further extending into AI‑native applications and Agent development scenarios, Tencent Cloud has encapsulated its core capabilities — including TRTC, IM, Live, Room, and Call — into standardized RTC Skills, enabling AI Agents to flexibly invoke Media Services through unified interfaces.

On top of this foundation, Tencent Cloud has introduced the AI virtual avatar LiveClaw, built with TRTC, IM (via the Timbot plugin), Text to Speech (TTS), ASR, and the OpenClaw AI engine. LiveClaw is equipped with four key abilities: perception, reasoning, expression, and action. By configuring different Skills, LiveClaw can seamlessly transform into multiple roles such as AI shopping assistant, AI customer service agent, AI teacher, or virtual companion, covering diverse livestreaming scenarios and showcasing the deep integration of CPaaS with AI Agents in innovative practice.

Accelerating Global Expansion with Proven Infrastructure

After years of deep engagement in domestic and Asia Pacific markets, Tencent Cloud's CPaaS is now extending its proven technology capabilities to a broader global stage. According to the report, Tencent Cloud is actively expanding into the Middle East and North America, leveraging its robust global infrastructure to deliver low‑latency, high‑definition real‑time audio and video, along with stable interactive experiences across gaming, conferencing, education, and social media scenarios. Today, Tencent Cloud's CPaaS services already support overseas customers in sectors including finance, telecommunications, healthcare, social networking, entertainment, and gaming.

Building on years of experience in full‑chain e‑commerce livestreaming, Tencent Cloud is extending this mature solution to global markets, helping overseas clients establish a "new paradigm" e‑commerce ecosystem. For example, Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group's Amaze Super App leverages Tencent Cloud Media Services' global network spanning more than 70 countries and over 3,200 acceleration nodes. Combined with its exclusive Top Speed Codec and enterprise‑grade IM, Amaze has built a stable end‑to‑end livestreaming foundation covering viewing, interaction, content reuse, and operations. The platform further integrates AI‑powered image enhancement, intelligent subtitles, and AIGC effects to elevate the livestreaming experience.

At the infrastructure level, Tencent Cloud continues to invest heavily in its global network. It has established seven independent overseas data centers in Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Silicon Valley, and Saudi Arabia, delivering localized, low‑latency communication services for enterprises expanding abroad. Tencent Cloud's TRTC capabilities have been enhanced to achieve global end‑to‑end transmission latency under 300 milliseconds, with packet loss recovery rates exceeding 80%. In addition, Tencent Cloud has introduced scenario‑based products at overseas sites, including Live, Call, Chat, and Beauty AR.

Looking ahead, Tencent Cloud will continue to embed AI deeply across its CPaaS product portfolio and accelerate its global expansion. By partnering with enterprises worldwide, Tencent Cloud aims to deliver smarter, more efficient communication experiences and drive the next wave of AI‑native applications.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service, 18 May 2026

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Communications Platform as a Service, 20 May 2026

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About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud