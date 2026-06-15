Tencent Cloud Reinforces Hong Kong as a Strategic Two-Way Gateway, Unveiling Strong Local Momentum and Commitment

Empowering Enterprise AI Transformation and Local Expansion Highlight the Company's Long-Term Commitment to Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, is accelerating its strategy to position Hong Kong as the indispensable, bi-directional gateway for global business expansion. This strategic focus was recently front-and-center at the inaugural Tencent Cloud Day in Hong Kong, where the company brought together industry leaders to outline its roadmap for driving practical, cross-border AI innovation.

Convened under the theme "AI in Action," the flagship Tencent Cloud Day Hong Kong explores how artificial intelligence is moving from promise to practice in real-world business environments, underscoring Hong Kong's role as a critical anchor for Tencent Cloud's international strategy, particularly as the company's global business — including Hong Kong — continues to achieve high double-digit growth.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud and Head of Tencent Cloud International, said, "Hong Kong represents more than a market for Tencent Cloud — it is a strategic hub for innovation and talent. At Tencent Cloud, our focus is on bringing infrastructure, models, and agents together so enterprises can finally unlock the practical value of AI. We are committed to working alongside the city to drive this next wave of growth with secure, resilient technology. By fostering collaboration and investing for the long term, we aim to reinforce Hong Kong's role as a two-way gateway for global business expansion, helping enterprises everywhere modernize and adopt AI with total confidence."

A Vital Two-Way Gateway for Cross-Border Growth

Hong Kong is a premier hub where finance, technology, professional expertise, and international networks converge. This powerful combination is why Tencent Cloud positions the city as an indispensable, bi-directional gateway for cross-border expansion.

Leveraging the geographic and economic strength of the city, Tencent Cloud helps Chinese mainland companies reach out to the world, while serving as the premier entry point for international companies entering mainland China. At the same time, Tencent Cloud continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for local enterprises, enabling them to innovate at home and scale across borders, anchoring international growth in local excellence.

This global scaling is backed by Tencent Cloud's extensive infrastructure, which has recently expanded to 23 regions and 66 availability zones with new additions in Frankfurt, Riyadh, and Osaka. A new Cloud Region in Mexico, with two availability zones, will further bolster Tencent Cloud's data center pipeline.

Profound Local Commitments and Ongoing Investment

This gateway role is underscored by Tencent Cloud's long‑term commitment to Hong Kong's market, where the company emphasizes localized focus and continuous digital infrastructure investment. Nowhere is this more evident than in financial services, where Hong Kong sets a high bar for secure and trusted operations.

To meet these rigorous standards, Tencent Cloud brings decades of proven enterprise experience from operating WeChat Pay — one of the world's most robust digital payment ecosystems — and powering top national banks and regulators in China. This deep technical heritage allows Tencent Cloud to provide Hong Kong enterprises with the robust, enterprise-grade cloud foundations necessary to meet the city's stringent operational standards.

This vision is already coming to life through tangible achievements and trusted partnerships across the city's enterprise ecosystem. Tencent Cloud's established FinTech footprint in the city includes running over a hundred core banking system modules on its tech stack for Fusion Bank, and helping other major institutions like Blue Insurance and China CITIC Bank International to support their digital transformation and the transition to an AI-driven era.

Beyond finance, Tencent Cloud is actively extending its impact into retail, healthcare, and essential city services. Crucial partners across diverse sectors such as BAPE Hong Kong Limited, Hung Fook Tong, Bupa Hong Kong, Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, Hong Kong Jockey Club, Towngas and iAM Smart — the Hong Kong SAR Government's one-stop personalized digital services platform, are leveraging Tencent Cloud's capabilities to enhance citizen experiences and operational resilience.

Engaging the Community and Next-Gen Talent

Tencent Cloud's commitment to the territory goes beyond enterprise partnerships, extending into the local community to inspire the next generation of tech talent. This dedication is coming to life right across Hong Kong's major transit hubs and financial districts, where a city-wide visual showcase themed "AI in Action" and "Drive the Future with Tencent Cloud" invites the community to join the digital journey.

Against this active backdrop, Tencent Cloud is deeply focused on nurturing the developers, students, and researchers who are shaping the AI future of Hong Kong. Through grassroots initiatives like the "AI CAN DO IT" hackathon, local university students have turned creative ideas into impactful tools, while AI Coding programs like CodeBuddy Boot Camp help students and researchers build working applications, collaborate on academic development, and advance digital governance.

Looking ahead, Tencent Cloud emphasizes that the future of AI will be shaped not by technology companies alone, but through collaboration among developers, students, enterprises, researchers, and partners. By bringing its cloud infrastructure, AI models, agentic products, and ecosystem expertise to the city, Tencent Cloud is committed to helping more Hong Kong and global enterprises and organizations modernize, adopt AI with confidence, and drive global innovation.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud