Tencent Rolls Out New AI Tools and Enterprise Solutions for Global Markets at Inaugural Tencent Cloud Day Hong Kong

Productivity agent WorkBuddy, creative agent Miora and Model-as-a-Service platform TokenHub launch globally to accelerate enterprise AI adoption

HONG KONG, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global leading technology company Tencent, today rolled out new offerings and tools of its enterprise AI stack to global markets at the inaugural Tencent Cloud Day Hong Kong.

Convened under the theme "AI in Action," the summit brought together enterprise leaders, technology executives, partners and developers to explore how artificial intelligence is moving from promise to practice in real-world business environments.

"As we enter the next phase of AI, business leaders are now asking how to deploy AI agents with clear business objectives, using the right models on the most efficient infrastructure to deliver real outcomes. At Tencent Cloud, we focus on bringing together infrastructure, models and agents in ways that help enterprises unlock the true value of AI in their businesses," said Dowson Tong, Senior Executive Vice President of Tencent and CEO of the Cloud and Smart Industries Group (CSIG). "We look forward to partnering with more global enterprises to modernize, adopt AI with confidence and power global innovation."

Three Products Extending Tencent Cloud's AI Reach

Three new products take center stage at Cloud Day Hong Kong today, each addressing a different layer of how enterprises put AI to work:

Tencent WorkBuddy, the agentic AI workspace, helps users take on complex office work, from data analysis to content creation, turning a single instruction into a complete, ready-to-use deliverable. It runs multiple tasks and agents in parallel, supports flexible multi-model integration via APIs and can also be controlled remotely from messaging apps such as Discord, Slack and Telegram.

Tencent Design Miora is an AI-native creative studio that features persistent memory to help design teams maintain strict visual consistency across brands and campaigns. From a single brief described in natural language, Miora orchestrates multiple Skills to deliver a complete, production-ready asset pack spanning graphics, video, 3D elements and user interfaces, compressing production cycles from weeks into hours.

TokenHub, Tencent Cloud's Model-as-a-Service platform, provides developers and enterprises with API access to a single gateway covering Tencent's Hy models and leading third-party models. Reflecting Tencent's open approach to AI, the platform helps enterprises aggregate multiple models and optimize for both performance and cost through centrally managed access and flexible token allocation.

Together, these new offerings join Tencent Cloud's broader portfolio of more than 400 solutions for overseas markets, extending secure, practical and enterprise-ready AI tools to customers worldwide.

Agent-Ready Infrastructure and Edge AI Inference

To support these advanced capabilities, Tencent Cloud is making its cloud infrastructure agent-ready and highly optimized for real-time AI workloads. Today, more than 100 Tencent Cloud product command-line interfaces (CLIs) are Skill-activated, allowing AI agents to query, deploy and manage cloud resources directly through natural language.

Underpinning this is Tencent Agent Runtime, a comprehensive suite of capabilities including high-performance execution engines, secure sandboxes, tool gateways, memory management and observability, enabling faster, more secure agentic task execution.

Additionally, Tencent Cloud is upgrading its global acceleration nodes with edge AI inference capabilities. This upgrade helps customers deploy real-time AI applications with lower latency and higher performance. These infrastructure enhancements follow the recent launch of new availability zones in Frankfurt and Osaka in the first half of this year, expanding Tencent Cloud's global footprint to 66 availability zones across 23 regions.

How Hong Kong Enterprises Are Putting AI to Work

In Hong Kong, Tencent Cloud has been supporting digital transformation across multiple sectors, including finance, healthcare, utilities, government services and more.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud and Head of Tencent Cloud International, said, "Hong Kong enterprises are increasingly looking to move from AI experimentation to real adoption. At Tencent Cloud, we are focused on bringing together secure cloud infrastructure, practical AI tools and industry solutions to help local enterprises modernize with confidence and turn AI innovation into tangible business impact."

In the financial technology sector, Tencent Cloud announced a three-year Strategic Cooperation Agreement with China CITIC Bank International (CNCBI) to serve as a key technology enabler for the bank's "FinTech 2.0" digital transformation. Under this three-pillar partnership spanning financial services, FinTech and ecosystem collaboration, CNCBI will deploy Tencent Cloud's solutions, including Anti-Fraud, e-KYC, Intelligent Marketing and the Tencent Cloud Enterprise private cloud platform, to co-create a cross-border FinTech showcase under the bank's "Shenzhen-Hong Kong Synergy" strategy.

At the summit, Tencent Cloud also announced a new retail engagement with Japanese streetwear brand BAPE Hong Kong. Delivered together with retail technology specialist UXSoft Global Limited, this collaboration will power BAPE Hong Kong's new cloud-native retail platform, spanning its global stores in Japan, South Korea, Europe, the United States and the Greater China region.

Over the past seven years, Tencent Cloud has grown strongly in Hong Kong, achieving high double-digit growth year after year.

Engaging the Next Generation of Hong Kong's AI Talent

Tencent Cloud's commitment to Hong Kong extends beyond enterprise partnerships to the next generation of developers, students and researchers that are shaping the city's AI future.

The "Hello Agent", Tencent Cloud Coding Meetup session, in the afternoon extended the summit's reach to Hong Kong's developers, with parallel tracks on AI trends and applications across industries.

At the University of Hong Kong last month, Tencent Cloud also launched the "AI CAN DO IT" Hackathon, a global competition that brings together developers and students across five global regions, with the finals to be held at the Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit in September. The hackathon builds on Tencent Cloud's broader commitment to Hong Kong's AI ecosystem.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud