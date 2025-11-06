Tencent Singapore Champions Conversations on Healthy Gaming with Families at IMDA's Digital for Life Festival 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Singapore reaffirmed its commitment to promoting digital well-being and driving conversations about healthy gaming with families at this year's Digital for Life Festival 2025, organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and held from 25–26 October.

A family interacting with the “Stay in Control Flip Board” installation created by Tencent. Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, Mr Tan Kiat How (center), visits the Tencent x COMEBACK booth to learn about their ongoing digital well-being initiatives for youths and families.

Under the theme "Stay in Control: Shaping Gamers of the Future", Tencent invited families to discover how games could be a positive force for connection, learning, and self-development. Through interactive activities such as the Stay in Control Flip Board and Healthy Gaming Conversation Cards, families were invited to reflect on familiar scenarios around digital and gaming habits, turning these moments into opportunities for open conversations about digital wellbeing. The Flip Board sparked relatable discussions amongst youths at the event, while the Conversation Cards encouraged families to continue them at home and engage in deeper conversations about building healthy digital habits.

Complementing these activities were mini TeleMatches hosted by COMEBACK at the festival. The TeleMatches featured Honor of Kings, the world's most played MOBA developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Level Infinite, with youth participants forming teams of three as they shared ideas about their gameplay and made new connections with their fellow peers on-site.

Tencent and COMEBACK also welcomed Senior Minister of State Mr Tan Kiat How and Minister of State Mdm Rahayu Mahzam from the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, Dr Hamid Razak, Member of Parliament for West Coast-Jurong West GRC, as well as representatives from the Media Literacy Council, to learn more about ongoing initiatives to promote digital well-being among youths and families.

"At Tencent, we see gaming as an activity that enriches people and helps them thrive by sparking creativity, building teamwork, and bridging inter-generational bonds," said Damian Ngiam, Head of Trust & Safety, Tencent Singapore. "By participating in the Digital for Life Festival, we hope to inspire families and young people to see gaming as a shared experience that supports wellbeing and nurtures essential soft skills such as communication and empathy."

Tencent's continued support for the Digital for Life movement is part of its broader initiative to champion games as a force for connection, learning, and positive impact. Through ongoing collaborations across education and community sectors, Tencent continues to promote responsible gaming and digital wellness for players of all ages.

This year's involvement also builds on a long-term partnership with COMEBACK Singapore, a social enterprise that supports youth digital wellness. Since 2022, both Tencent and COMEBACK have organised parent webinars, mindful gaming workshops, and community programmes to help families strengthen communication and confidence around digital play.

IMDA's Digital for Life Festival celebrates initiatives that help Singaporeans embrace digital technology confidently and safely.

