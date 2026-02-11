Testing and Certification Manpower Development Award Scheme 2025-26 commends outstanding awardees

HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Hong Kong Council for Testing and Certification (HKCTC) with full support from the Innovation and Technology Commission, the Testing and Certification Manpower Development Award Scheme 2025-26 award presentation ceremony was held on February 6. Each awardee from testing and certification (T&C) bodies and practitioners was presented with a trophy and an award certificate at the event, which was attended by over 200 industry representatives, guests and awardees.

The Award Scheme is a biennial flagship event for the local T&C industry. This year, both applications and awardees reached record highs, reflecting the industry's support for and acknowledgement of the importance of manpower development. A total of 71 awards were presented to 46 outstanding T&C bodies in talent training and professional development, and 25 T&C practitioners in recognition of their striving for continuous learning and commitment to service excellence.

The Chairman of the HKCTC, Professor Wong Wing-tak, highlighted that talent was a vital asset for the sustainable development of the industry. The Award Scheme fully demonstrated the industry's commitment to nurturing talent and showcased the rich pool of talent in the T&C industry. The success of the industry depended on the participation and collaboration of its practitioners to build a better society.

The Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, spoke highly of the T&C industry's contributions to Hong Kong's economy and innovation and technology development. He said that the professional integrity of the T&C industry has forged the prestigious brand of "Tested in Hong Kong, Certified in Hong Kong". It plays a key role in supporting the development of Hong Kong's trade, industrial, and other service sectors. He said he hopes the industry will continue to contribute its professional expertise to the development of Hong Kong and the country.

Since its first launch in 2021, the Award Scheme includes two categories of awards - the Testing and Certification Manpower Development Corporate Award and the Excellent Testing and Certification Professional Award. There are two tiers of awards, i.e. the Platinum Award and the Gold Award under the Corporate Award category. As regards the Professional Award category, it encompasses two sub-groups of the Senior Professional and Junior Professional respectively.

The Award Scheme has received tremendous support from the T&C industry as well as different stakeholders. The 19 supporting organisations are the Association of Construction Materials Laboratories; BEAM Society Limited; the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Department of Chemistry); City University of Hong Kong (Department of Chemistry); the Consumer Council; the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce; the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology); the Gemmological Association of Hong Kong; the Hong Kong Association of Medical Laboratories; the Hong Kong Association for Testing, Inspection and Certification; the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce; the Hong Kong Institution of Certified Auditors; the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers - Materials Division; Hong Kong Metropolitan University (School of Science and Technology); Hong Kong Society for Quality; the Hong Kong Trade Development Council; the Qualifications Framework Secretariat; the Hong Kong Young Academy of Sciences; and the Vocational Training Council.

Applications received for the two categories of awards were respectively assessed (including conducting interviews with applicants for the Professional Award) by two independent Assessment Panels, which comprised members from the academia, public bodies and industrial associations, to decide on the awardees. The lists of awardees are available on HKCTC website (www.hkctc.gov.hk/en/events-promotion/award-scheme2526).

HKCTC's 15th Anniversary commemorative publication "Nicety to Novelty" : https://bit.ly/4qZlhKo

The "TCMD Award Scheme 2025–26" commemorative publication: https://bit.ly/4ay7Knm

About the Hong Kong Council for Testing and Certification (HKCTC)

The local T&C industry plays a vital role in our daily life and helps assure the safety and quality of products as well as their compliance with international and regional standards. Its quality assurance work also supports the manufacturing, export and other services, which is an integral part of the supply chain, making significant contributions to Hong Kong's external trade.

The Government established HKCTC in 2009 to advise it on the overall development strategy of the T&C industry. HKCTC has been adopting a market-oriented approach to promote the development of the industry. On the general front, continued enhancement has been made to the accreditation service and the factors of production of the industry. On the other hand, HKCTC is also exploring new T&C opportunities in different business areas. It aims to reinforce the branding of "Tested in Hong Kong, Certified in Hong Kong" and to develop Hong Kong into a T&C hub in the region.

Members of HKCTC include practitioners from the T&C industry, business industry, professional organisations as well as representatives of the relevant public bodies and government departments.

HKCTC had just commemorated its 15th anniversary, symbolising the achievement of a significant milestone. To commemorate this milestone, HKCTC produced a commemorative publication "Nicety to Novelty", featuring 15+1 interviews with industry leaders and promising young talents whose diverse perspectives collectively illustrate the evolution of the industry and outlining the vision for the industry's growth.

