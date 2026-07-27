TGT Technology at MWC 2026: Focus on Edge Intelligence to Build the "Hub" for Global Information Services in the AI Era

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 24 to 26, TGT Technology made its debut at the 2026 MWC Shanghai under the theme "AI-Empowered, Edge Intelligence," showcasing its strategic transition from a "connectivity service provider" to a "leader in omnichannel intelligent connectivity solutions." As a globally leading cloud communications (AIoT) service platform, TGT Technology is redefining the infrastructure landscape of the edge intelligence era.

TGT Technology's booth remained consistently bustling, drawing significant attention from global customers, telecom operators, and industry partners.

Focusing on "Cloud Communications + Edge AI" to Build an Autonomously Evolving Intelligent Entity

"In the AI era, the efficiency of data flow determines the boundaries of intelligence," said Mr. Henry Zhang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of TGT Technology. Leveraging global connectivity data accumulated from tens of millions of endpoints, TGT Technology's global cloud communications (AIoT) service platform is evolving from a passive connectivity pipeline into a "decision-making brain" with autonomous learning capabilities.

TGT has built a unique "cloud-edge collaboration" architecture: the cloud efficiently schedules massive amounts of data, while the edge performs real-time inference and decision-making at the endpoint, effectively addressing the three core challenges of latency, bandwidth, and privacy and security. Its proprietary vertical-domain agents can proactively sense scenario requirements, enabling end-to-end intelligence—from intelligent scheduling of network resources to dynamic optimization of connectivity strategies—and providing global enterprise customers with continuously evolving intelligent connectivity capabilities.

Deep integration of "cellular + satellite" expands coverage across land, air, and space

The large-scale implementation of edge intelligence begins with ubiquitous connectivity. Through strategic partnerships with leading global satellite operators, TGT Technology has established a layered connectivity architecture comprising "near-field Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, wide-area 4G/5G, and airspace MEO/LEO," achieving continuous coverage from the ground to low altitudes and up to high altitudes.

vSIM/eSIM Technological Innovation: Connecting Millions of AI Devices

Through its independently developed vSIM/eSIM technology suite, the TGT platform has connected millions of AI devices, covering a diverse range of categories, including smartphones, portable mobile devices, smart wearables, in-vehicle devices, and industrial IoT gateways. As one of the few platforms in the industry to offer a complete technology suite—including CloudSIM, SoftSIM, eSIM, and iSIM—TGT Technology is emerging as a critical foundation for AI infrastructure.

Learn more: https://en.tugegroup.com/

Partnerships: [email protected]

SOURCE TGT Technology