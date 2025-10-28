TGT Technology Showcases at Japan IT WeeK Autumn Exhibition, Pioneering vSIM/eSIM Technology for Global Connectivity

CHIBA, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 22 to 24, 2025, the premier Asian tech event — Japan IT WeeK Autumn 2025 — was grandly held at the Makuhari Messe International Convention Center in Chiba. Global cloud communications platform TGT Technology was once again invited to exhibit, showcasing its innovative vSIM/eSIM products, solutions, and global data services tailored for Japan's IoT and cross-border business travel scenarios. Through its pioneering "Connectivity as a Service" (CaaS) model, the company attracted significant attention and in-depth discussions from numerous Japanese enterprises and industry partners at the event.

Shaping competitive advantages through innovative technology, TGT Technology's vSIM/eSIM series became the focal point of the exhibition.

vSIM Pioneers Communication Evolution, Redefining Global Connectivity

TGT Technology's vSIM (virtual SIM) technology replaces traditional physical SIM cards with software solutions, enabling flexible and convenient device connectivity. This represents a significant direction in communication evolution. At the exhibition, TGT Technology showcased various vSIM product forms, including portable MiFi devices, CPEs, communication modules, industrial gateways, and in-vehicle equipment. These products have obtained certifications in multiple countries including Europe, the US, and Japan, and are exported to over 50 countries and regions worldwide.

Through software-defined connectivity, TGT Technology's vSIM products eliminate the need for physical SIM cards, delivering a one-stop communication solution that is "globally accessible, plug-and-play, cost-effective, and intelligently managed."

eSIM Accelerates Adoption, Simplifying Global Travel

As a global leader in eSIM (embedded SIM card) technology, TGT Technology is redefining worldwide connectivity through its innovative eSIM solutions. For frequent Japanese business travelers, TGT Travel eSIM eliminates core pain points—high international roaming fees, unstable networks, and cumbersome processes—with its "scan-to-connect" simplicity, making cross-border communication as seamless as local service.

Global Traffic Services, Helping Customers Reduce Costs and Improve Efficiency

TGT Technology's global Traffic service operates on its cloud communications platform, aggregating resources from over 300 premium carriers worldwide — including Japan's leading operators — to provide enterprises and users with global data subscriptions and highly flexible plan customization options. Pioneering a shared data pool model, this service effectively helps customers reduce cross-border data costs.

Looking ahead, TGT Technology will deepen its commitment to the Japanese market, delivering secure and reliable cloud communication services through continuous localized innovation to empower Japanese clients in achieving business success.

Learn more: https://en.tugegroup.com

Business Cooperation: [email protected]

SOURCE TGT Technology