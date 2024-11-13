BANGKOK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Learning Thai language can open the door to new experiences and employment opportunities for foreigners living or traveling in Thailand," said Assistant Professor Dr. Kiat Thepchuaysuk, Director of the Center for Thai as a Foreign Language (CTFL), Chulalongkorn University.

Thai Language Courses for Foreign Nationals at Chula

The CTFL offers an "Intensive Thai Program," which is very popular among foreigners. We currently offer nine levels of Thai language instruction. The learning process is categorized into three distinct stages: from Beginner (1-2-3) to Intermediate (4-5-6) and Advanced (7-8-9), both online and onsite classes wherein each level takes 2 months or 6 weeks of learning, then a 2-week break. Exams are conducted regularly and at the end of the course. Placement test is given before enrollment, and classes meet 5 days a week for three hours each day. If you're abroad or in another province, you can enroll in our online course.

The CTFL also collaborates with the Learning Innovation Center of Chulalongkorn University and offers a Chula MOOC (Massive Online Course) program in video modules called Communicative Thai for Foreigners, available in nine languages. A pretest and posttest are given to check students' progress. Students will be awarded a Certificate of Completion from Chulalongkorn University upon completion.

Chula MOOC is a free online learning platform designed for the general public. The courses are easily accessible from anywhere and anytime at the user's convenience.

For more information about these short courses, you may visit Chula MOOC and Chula MOOC Flexi.

The CTFL has also just launched the Master's degree program in Thai as a Foreign Language (TFL) for foreign nationals, marking the first program of its kind in Thailand. Starting in the second semester of 2024, the program is specifically designed for non-native speakers who wish to achieve advanced proficiency in the Thai language.

The program's main objective is to equip graduates with a deep understanding of the Thai language and culture. Whether their focus is on academic research, translation, business, teaching Thai, or working with NGOs, the program aims to produce well-rounded professionals who can apply their Thai language skills in a variety of fields.

For more information, please contact the Center for Thai as a Foreign Language (CTFL), Faculty of Arts, Chulalongkorn University at [email protected] or visit https://www.arts.chula.ac.th/CTFL/.

Read the full article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/194628/

