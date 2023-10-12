BANGKOK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) led the Thai Team to an outstanding finish at the recent IT&CMA in Bangkok with a total of 405 leads across three exhibition areas, while Pattaya, one of Thailand's MICE Cities, debuted its City Package at the show to lure overseas groups.

The impressive number of generated leads follows TCEB's 23 conference bid win performance concluded at the end of the bureau's 2023 financial year on September 30.

Thailand secures 405 leads at ITCMA 2023

Thailand Pavilion (40 exhibitors) generated 135 leads, a 43.6% increase from 94 leads achieved last year. Pattaya Pavilion (24 exhibitors) generated 150 leads, while Isan MICE Stand (10 exhibitors) generated 120 leads.

The leads from Thailand Pavilion – 133 for meetings and incentives (24,532 travellers) and two for conventions (2,200 travellers) – is valued at 1,764 million baht.

The leads from Pattaya Pavilion carry a potential yield of 30,000 travellers and 2,000 million baht of revenue. For Isan MICE Stand, the potential yield is 24,000 travellers and 1,600 million baht of revenue.

Pattaya, the designated MICE City for the Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor, took a determined step forward by introducing an all-new incentive package for event planners and organisers called City Package. Co-created with TCEB, the package offers bidding support, assistance in securing endorsement by relevant government agencies, publicity and promotion, recommendation on venues certified by the Thailand MICE Venue Standards (TMVS) and suppliers, and volunteer and traffic management.

At Isan MICE Stand, buyers met 10 exhibitors from three key cities in Thailand's northeastern or Isan region – Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima. These cities are economic, transport, cultural, and education hubs for the region. Udon Thani is also the winner of the bid to host the International Horticultural Exposition 2026. Connectivity to Isan will improve greatly when Thailand's high-speed rail network connects Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima in 2026 (253 km) and onward to Khon Kaen in 2029 (437 km).

TCEB President, Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, said: "Thailand put up a tremendous showing at IT&CMA this year and we have the results to show for it – 405 leads. Pattaya and Isan had their standalone stands next to the Thailand Pavilion this year and contributed 270 of the total 405 leads. We noted that buyers are responding to our efforts to introduce potential destinations. More than half of the exhibitors at the Thailand Pavilion this year are from such destinations but that didn't stop buyers from making enquiries and pushing the number of leads at the Thailand Pavilion well past the 94 last year to 135. We know a mix of novelty and quality is key and TCEB's product development team and our four regional offices are keeping pace. Look out for more products emerging from every region of Thailand."

Ms. Titipun Pettrakul, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, said: "Pattaya is ready for the world. Our first-ever City Package gives event organisers great reasons to consider Pattaya for MICE. With TCEB's support and coordination, we now have the strong fundamentals and marketing reach to turn our location in the heart of the Eastern Economic Corridor into a winning proposition. Pattaya offers two convention centres, an array of meeting venues at four-and five-star hotels, a good mix of attractions and activities, easy access from Bangkok, and all-round support from TCEB and Pattaya's MICE community."

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

