BANGKOK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a performance update, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has announced that Thailand has won a total of 23 bids for international conferences from October 2022 to September 2023. These are for events that will take place up to 2028.

The largest among the wins is the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) to be held in Bangkok. 12,000 delegates are expected.

Thailand Wins 23 Bids for International Conferences

Two are notable for being the first to be staged in Southeast Asia – the FIFA Congress 2024 and World Diabetes Congress 2025. The FIFA Congress is expected to attract 2,000 delegates from 211 countries and the World Diabetes Congress, 10,000 delegates.

It is also noteworthy that 14 of the 23 wins are for medical conferences. They include the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress 2024 (8,000 delegates) and World Congress on Pain 2026 (5,000 delegates).

The bids were conceived, prepared and presented by TCEB. Other than bid strategy, TCEB was responsible for the production of the bid book, publicity, and securing the backing of the relevant government ministry through TCEB's One Ministry, One Convention (OMOC) programme.

The OMOC programme allows TCEB to tap on the resources and support of a particular government ministry. It was instrumental in securing the Annual Meetings of IMF and WBG, the FIFA Congress as well as three global medical conferences, which, other than the World Diabetes Congress, include the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress 2024 and World Congress on Pain 2026. Under OMOC, a relevant ministry will be designated host. The Annual Meetings of IMF and WBG will, therefore, be hosted by the Ministry of Finance, the FIFA Congress by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) and the medical conferences, the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH).

TCEB President, Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, said: "Thailand's latest wins prove how effective TCEB's OMOC programme can be when we bid for global events such as the IMF/WBG Annual Meetings, FIFA Congress and World Diabetes Congress. We created OMOC as a mechanism to attract more international conventions to Thailand by extending the support of the related government ministry. Through more targeted collaboration and promotion in related sectors and agencies, we hope to help convention owners and organisers achieve breakthrough success when they bring their events to Thailand. We are pleased to note that Thailand continues to inspire strong trust as a destination for conventions."

Other than finance, healthcare and sports, the 23 bid wins also include events in the fields of environment, education, digital, and business management.

For more information, contact TCEB at: [email protected]

Related pictures: https://we.tl/t-xn7KMUkjOk

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.

SOURCE Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)