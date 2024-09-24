The 12th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Matching cum Kick-Off Ceremony Continue to Encourage Cross-Sector Collaboration, Creating More Opportunities for the Local Film and Music Industries

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) ("Support Scheme"), organized by the Hong Kong Interactive Marketing Association ("AIM") and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency ("CCIDA"), has entered its twelfth year. The Support Scheme brings together outstanding local talent in advertising and music to create 32 original microfilms. It aims to cultivate more talent across various sectors, including Hong Kong's music, digital advertising, and microfilm production, while encouraging more singers to participate in on-screen performances and actively promoting the development of Hong Kong's creative industries in a richer and more diverse direction. The Support Scheme not only provides subsidy for production but also offers comprehensive training and professional guidance for all participating production teams, enhancing participants' skills and visibility in the digital advertising and music industries.

AIM organized the 12th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Matching cum Kick-Off Ceremony at the InnoCentre, Kowloon Tong, on 24 September 2024 (Monday). Mr. SO Chiu Chun, Alex, Head (Multi-media) of CCIDA, officiated at the ceremony as the Guest of Honor. He was joined by Mr. Francis FONG, Chairman of AIM, and Mr. Ricky FUNG,BBS, CEO of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (Hong Kong Group) Limited (IFPI (HK Group)), to kick off the 12th Support Scheme.

As in previous editions, the 12th Support Scheme supports Tier 1 "Advertising Production Start-ups" and Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises." During the Kick-Off Ceremony, a drawing of lots paired the Tier 1 participating advertising production start-ups with singers/groups/bands ("singers"), forming a total of 22 teams to produce their original microfilms under the Support Scheme. For Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises," ten participating teams, each formed with a director, a scriptwriter, and a singer, along with an advertising production enterprise, also made their debut at the Kick-Off Ceremony.

The 12th Support Scheme offers to the Tier 1's advertising production enterprises a maximum of HK$130,000 each for them to produce original microfilms of four to eight minutes with their matched singers, and a maximum of HK$240,000 each to Tier 2's participating teams for them to produce original microfilms of 12 to 16 minutes with the self-paired singers. The Support Scheme also provides comprehensive trainings which covers scriptwriting, directing, production and post-production. In addition, a mentoring team formed by industry experts will provide professional guidance to the participating teams to help team enhance the quality of their microfilms produced under the Support Scheme.

In addition to providing comprehensive trainings, AIM will also promote the participating teams and their 32 microfilms produced under the 12th Support Scheme to the industry and the public via different channels, including the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART) 2025, TVs, the Internet, social media platforms, and the Support Scheme's official website, etc.

To recognize the outstanding microfilms produced by these participating teams, the following awards will be presented: the "Best Microfilm Production Award," the "Best Microfilm Actor Award," and the "Best Microfilm Actress Award" (each with Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards), as well as the "Best Microfilm Scriptwriting Award," the "Best Microfilm Cinematography Award," and the "Best Microfilm Art Direction Award." Professional judges will select winners of these awards, and the "Most Popular Microfilm Award" will be voted on by the public. The winning teams with outstanding performances will be recommended for participation in international microfilm or short film-related competitions, enhancing their popularity and providing further commercial opportunities.

The advertising production companies, directors, and singers participating in the two tiers of the 12th Support Scheme are listed as below:

Tier 1 "Advertising Production Start-ups"

(in alphabetical order of the"Advertising Production Start-ups" company names)

Advertising Production Start-ups and Directors

Singers and Their Record Labels

1

Adtitude Creative
Director: Serene Ng

mue
Company: Chez V Creation Limited

2

A-LISTER LIMITED
Director: Cheung Ho Ting

Ko Tse
Company: Zoen Sai Entertainment Limited

3

Avenue Media Limited
Director: Ting Kin Fung

CHARMING WAY
Company: AARYN CHEUNG STUDIO

4

BLUE HOUR PRODUCTION
Director: LEE CHAN

Tik Tang
Company: SKY TEAM ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

5

BoonSan Production
Director: Chu Sai Lun

FIESTER
Company: Cradle Creative

6

Dwarf Planets Production
Director: Chan Kwong Kit

Louie
Company: Modern Audio Limited

7

FLUXUS PRODUCTIONS LIMITED
Director: MOK KA HEI

CHOR
Company: CHOR CHOR MUSIC

8

From The Top Production Limited
Director: Dor Lau

Gloria
Company: musicNEXT

9

Go Splendour Production
Director: Johnson Sio

HanaTam
Company: FALOOKLOOK LIMITED

10

Hyena Production Limited
Director: Suko Wan Shuk Kwan

Cruiser
Company: Global Pride Entertainment (Asia) Limited

11

Kaleidoscope Studio
Director: Lin Hei Yau

Claudia Ng
Company: Ciaociaomusic

12

Kamiscene
Director: Anson Chung

Natalie Ho
Company: Hey Music HK Ltd

13

Kangaroll Creative
Director: Joey Lam

Ashia
Company: Lava Music Entertainment

14

Life Connected Production
Director: Nelson Chi

Bonnie Man
Company: Sublime Creative Studio Ltd.

15

Lightwood Production
Director: Amy Chan Tsz Kwan

HOPUI
Company: HOPUI MUSIC

16

METAL ORANGE
Director: TSANG TSZ CHING

Vevila Fan
Company: TIGER STAR ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTION COMPANY

17

Nowhere pictures
Director: Tong Ho Yin

Kiko
Company: Kiko Tong Production & Company Limited

18

Recurso Limited
Director: Ngai Chi Lok

Clara Li
Company: Trend Motion Limited

19

Ripple Vision Company Limited
Director: Jamie Chi

Cassette
Company: IM Production Co.

20

STYLO CREATIVE
Director: Rita CHAN Hong Kiu, Yoyo PUN Yiu

YauYau
Company: Wicked Awesome productions

21

Vplus Studio Corporation Limited
Director: Law Chi Wing

Annette
Company: WorldStar Music International Limited

22

Woodenswing Production
Director: Yeung Cho Miu

Peter Cheung Shung Tak
Company: HKACM

Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises"

(in alphabetical order of the"Small Advertising Production Enterprises" company names)

Company Names

Directors

Singers

Singers' Record Labels

1

Amour Film Limited

Fung Chi Hang Alan

Bianca Wu

Mega Job Production Limited

2

Emotion Features Limited

Oliver Chen

Cehryl

Emotion Features Ltd

3

Hey Soul Studio

Tsui Hei Ching

Sin Lok Yan

The playdium studio

4

La Vene Studio Ltd

Ng Yu Fung, So Ming

DEZ

Universal Music Limited

5

Lifestyle Media Concept Limited

Aaron Chow, Elly Lai

Cath

Sony Music Entertainment Hong Kong Limited

6

Magic Hour Studio Limited

Siven HO Tsz Hang

Blaster

Whatever Music

7

Monochrome Studios

Samuel Hui

Luna Is A Bep

Terminal Records Limited

8

T5studio

Ng Kwai Ting, Teddy

Din Cheung

CoverDog Production Limited

9

TO BE CONTINUED

Lai Wing Cheong

Laimaan@RubberBand

R Flat Limited

10

WAVE PRODUCTION

Ng Song Fang Janine

Zaina

Zoen Sai Entertainment Limited

After the Kick-Off Ceremony, the selected production teams will begin creating their microfilms. These microfilms will be released online in January 2025 and will be showcased at the FILMART 2025, where they will meet with industry professionals and audiences.

For more details about the Support Scheme, please visit: https://www.hkmfa.hk/

Organizer: Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing (AIM)

Lead Sponsor: Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

