The 12th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Matching cum Kick-Off Ceremony Continue to Encourage Cross-Sector Collaboration, Creating More Opportunities for the Local Film and Music Industries

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) ("Support Scheme"), organized by the Hong Kong Interactive Marketing Association ("AIM") and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency ("CCIDA"), has entered its twelfth year. The Support Scheme brings together outstanding local talent in advertising and music to create 32 original microfilms. It aims to cultivate more talent across various sectors, including Hong Kong's music, digital advertising, and microfilm production, while encouraging more singers to participate in on-screen performances and actively promoting the development of Hong Kong's creative industries in a richer and more diverse direction. The Support Scheme not only provides subsidy for production but also offers comprehensive training and professional guidance for all participating production teams, enhancing participants' skills and visibility in the digital advertising and music industries.

AIM organized the 12th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Matching cum Kick-Off Ceremony at the InnoCentre, Kowloon Tong, on 24 September 2024 (Monday). Mr. SO Chiu Chun, Alex, Head (Multi-media) of CCIDA, officiated at the ceremony as the Guest of Honor. He was joined by Mr. Francis FONG, Chairman of AIM, and Mr. Ricky FUNG,BBS, CEO of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (Hong Kong Group) Limited (IFPI (HK Group)), to kick off the 12th Support Scheme.

As in previous editions, the 12th Support Scheme supports Tier 1 "Advertising Production Start-ups" and Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises." During the Kick-Off Ceremony, a drawing of lots paired the Tier 1 participating advertising production start-ups with singers/groups/bands ("singers"), forming a total of 22 teams to produce their original microfilms under the Support Scheme. For Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises," ten participating teams, each formed with a director, a scriptwriter, and a singer, along with an advertising production enterprise, also made their debut at the Kick-Off Ceremony.

The 12th Support Scheme offers to the Tier 1's advertising production enterprises a maximum of HK$130,000 each for them to produce original microfilms of four to eight minutes with their matched singers, and a maximum of HK$240,000 each to Tier 2's participating teams for them to produce original microfilms of 12 to 16 minutes with the self-paired singers. The Support Scheme also provides comprehensive trainings which covers scriptwriting, directing, production and post-production. In addition, a mentoring team formed by industry experts will provide professional guidance to the participating teams to help team enhance the quality of their microfilms produced under the Support Scheme.

In addition to providing comprehensive trainings, AIM will also promote the participating teams and their 32 microfilms produced under the 12th Support Scheme to the industry and the public via different channels, including the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART) 2025, TVs, the Internet, social media platforms, and the Support Scheme's official website, etc.

To recognize the outstanding microfilms produced by these participating teams, the following awards will be presented: the "Best Microfilm Production Award," the "Best Microfilm Actor Award," and the "Best Microfilm Actress Award" (each with Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards), as well as the "Best Microfilm Scriptwriting Award," the "Best Microfilm Cinematography Award," and the "Best Microfilm Art Direction Award." Professional judges will select winners of these awards, and the "Most Popular Microfilm Award" will be voted on by the public. The winning teams with outstanding performances will be recommended for participation in international microfilm or short film-related competitions, enhancing their popularity and providing further commercial opportunities.

The advertising production companies, directors, and singers participating in the two tiers of the 12th Support Scheme are listed as below:

Tier 1 "Advertising Production Start-ups"

(in alphabetical order of the"Advertising Production Start-ups" company names)



Advertising Production Start-ups and Directors Singers and Their Record Labels 1 Adtitude Creative

Director: Serene Ng mue

Company: Chez V Creation Limited 2 A-LISTER LIMITED

Director: Cheung Ho Ting Ko Tse

Company: Zoen Sai Entertainment Limited 3 Avenue Media Limited

Director: Ting Kin Fung CHARMING WAY

Company: AARYN CHEUNG STUDIO 4 BLUE HOUR PRODUCTION

Director: LEE CHAN Tik Tang

Company: SKY TEAM ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED 5 BoonSan Production

Director: Chu Sai Lun FIESTER

Company: Cradle Creative 6 Dwarf Planets Production

Director: Chan Kwong Kit Louie

Company: Modern Audio Limited 7 FLUXUS PRODUCTIONS LIMITED

Director: MOK KA HEI CHOR

Company: CHOR CHOR MUSIC 8 From The Top Production Limited

Director: Dor Lau Gloria

Company: musicNEXT 9 Go Splendour Production

Director: Johnson Sio HanaTam

Company: FALOOKLOOK LIMITED 10 Hyena Production Limited

Director: Suko Wan Shuk Kwan Cruiser

Company: Global Pride Entertainment (Asia) Limited 11 Kaleidoscope Studio

Director: Lin Hei Yau Claudia Ng

Company: Ciaociaomusic 12 Kamiscene

Director: Anson Chung Natalie Ho

Company: Hey Music HK Ltd 13 Kangaroll Creative

Director: Joey Lam Ashia

Company: Lava Music Entertainment 14 Life Connected Production

Director: Nelson Chi Bonnie Man

Company: Sublime Creative Studio Ltd. 15 Lightwood Production

Director: Amy Chan Tsz Kwan HOPUI

Company: HOPUI MUSIC 16 METAL ORANGE

Director: TSANG TSZ CHING Vevila Fan

Company: TIGER STAR ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTION COMPANY 17 Nowhere pictures

Director: Tong Ho Yin Kiko

Company: Kiko Tong Production & Company Limited 18 Recurso Limited

Director: Ngai Chi Lok Clara Li

Company: Trend Motion Limited 19 Ripple Vision Company Limited

Director: Jamie Chi Cassette

Company: IM Production Co. 20 STYLO CREATIVE

Director: Rita CHAN Hong Kiu, Yoyo PUN Yiu YauYau

Company: Wicked Awesome productions 21 Vplus Studio Corporation Limited

Director: Law Chi Wing Annette

Company: WorldStar Music International Limited 22 Woodenswing Production

Director: Yeung Cho Miu Peter Cheung Shung Tak

Company: HKACM

Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises"

(in alphabetical order of the"Small Advertising Production Enterprises" company names)



Company Names Directors Singers Singers' Record Labels 1 Amour Film Limited Fung Chi Hang Alan Bianca Wu Mega Job Production Limited 2 Emotion Features Limited Oliver Chen Cehryl Emotion Features Ltd 3 Hey Soul Studio Tsui Hei Ching Sin Lok Yan The playdium studio 4 La Vene Studio Ltd Ng Yu Fung, So Ming DEZ Universal Music Limited 5 Lifestyle Media Concept Limited Aaron Chow, Elly Lai Cath Sony Music Entertainment Hong Kong Limited 6 Magic Hour Studio Limited Siven HO Tsz Hang Blaster Whatever Music 7 Monochrome Studios Samuel Hui Luna Is A Bep Terminal Records Limited 8 T5studio Ng Kwai Ting, Teddy Din Cheung CoverDog Production Limited 9 TO BE CONTINUED Lai Wing Cheong Laimaan@RubberBand R Flat Limited 10 WAVE PRODUCTION Ng Song Fang Janine Zaina Zoen Sai Entertainment Limited

After the Kick-Off Ceremony, the selected production teams will begin creating their microfilms. These microfilms will be released online in January 2025 and will be showcased at the FILMART 2025, where they will meet with industry professionals and audiences.

For more details about the Support Scheme, please visit: https://www.hkmfa.hk/

Organizer: Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing (AIM)

Lead Sponsor: Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency

