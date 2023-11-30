The 2023 annual celebration of 17sing is coming! Hit songs producers Rachel Ting,Tan Vui Chuan and Jamie Hsueh took part in the live stream to select the best singers and accepted exclusive interviews to share singing secrets

TAIPEI, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual grand music event "Battle for the Song "organized by 17sing kicked off on November 28. The event will last for 40 days, and various singers will compete for the championship. Famous producers Rachel Ting and Tan Vui Chuan will respectively represent the star captains of the two alliances. Under the review team led by Jamie Hsueh, The contestants will use their singing skills to pass through the selection and compete for the throne of the champion.

The star team this time is on the top level. They participated in the production of so many hit songs by well-known singers and won numerous awards. In this collaboration with 17sing, these hit songs producers accepted exclusive interviews and shared many stories about music:

17sing: How does it feel to be invited to 17sing to serve as the star captain?

Rachel Ting: It is my first time to serve as a judge and also be the captain in competition. It's very new to me, and it feels a bit like the principal and referee.

Tan Vui Chuan: I feel very happy, I can share my experience with the contestants, and I look forward to discovering potential singers.

Jamie Hsueh: The advancement of technology has also changed the development of many entertainment. In the future, online singing competitions will be a stepping stone for interested and talented people to get closer to their dreams. I look forward to discovering potential Super stars in 17sing.

17sing: What kind of sounds do you hope to hear, and what expectations do you have for the singers in 17sing?

Rachel Ting: Singing's pitch, rhythm, and breathing are basic skills. What's more important is the recognition of the voice and the interpretation of emotions. I hope that this time I can find some contestants with personal styles.

Tan Vui Chuan: I hope to hear more unique voices, and hope that all the contestants will have fun and bring out the best without holding back.

Jamie Hsueh: The beauty of a song depends not only on the song itself, but also on the emotion and characteristics of the singer. Therefore, I attach great importance to the singer's voice, recognition, rhythm, pitch, and self-understanding when singing. I hope the singers in 17sing have such great talents.

17sing: As a producer, tell us about the musical work you are most satisfied with and reason.

Rachel Ting: Among the albums I have produced, my favorites are Na Ying's "Conquest" and Xu Fukai's "Shige". There is also a very unpopular album - "In My Own Room" by Ye Yunyi. For these albums, the record company gave me the best freedom, and the process was very enjoyable.

Tan Vui Chuan: My 8th new solo album "MAMAK", because this album is the most like me.

Jamie Hsueh: I currently remember include Zhang Xinzhe's "With Love", Hu Xia's "Those Years", Qi Yu's "Happiness", Wan Fang's "Love Cannot Stand the Test", Jacky Cheung's "Kiss Goodbye".It is symbiotic with the times and social atmosphere, and can develop the artist's personality and touching feelings. You don't need to explain it in detail, because the music intro is enough to express all the feelings.

17sing: Are there any singing skills that are suitable for beginners to learn?

Rachel Ting: There are so many kinds of singing skills, but it is a little difficult to learn the skills without a foundation. The skills must be built on a stable foundation to be used properly.

Tan Vui Chuan: Choosing the right KEY; choosing the right song that you can control; and keep practicing.

Jamie Hsueh: 1. Find your own vocal range 2. Don't shout loudly with your throat 3. Organize your breathing position when singing.

In addition, Jamie Hsueh also shared several of his favorite functions of 17sing: online chorus, AI scoring, online social and short video. These functions of 17sing are very popular by young people nowadays.

In this annual music event of 17sing, these star team mentors will personally participate and use their professional music skill and judging experience to witness the birth of the league champion. On 12/22-23, City University of Science and Technology's Pop Music Department Director Jamie Hsueh, Deputy Director Hengrui Xu, and Mixing Engineer Xinding Li. These three teachers will serve as a professional jury to select the semi-finalists from 32 to 16. On December 29, star captains Rachel Ting and Tan Vui Chuan will attend the selection competition to determine who can advance to join their leagues. And on 1/6 next year, the two star captains and three star judges will all attend the online live stream and lead the league contestants who have gone through many selections and overcome obstacles to compete for the championship! This annual event is destined to be extraordinary and will be a highlight at the end of 2023.

17sing is the most popular karaoke social app in Taiwan. In the world of 17sing, you can sing whatever you like and meet friends. The AI smart scoring system will analyze your pitch, rhythm, timbre, etc., allowing you to develop a first-class singing voice and become the king of karaoke; multi-person online chorus, let you start a 24-hour music party. Singing competition, compete with fellow singers, let you gain friendship and honor in the competition; rush singing mode doubles the happiness, allowing you to sing while playing. 17sing, no matter day or night, you can sing whenever you want. If you want to sing karaoke on your mobile phone, go to 17sing.

