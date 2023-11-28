"The 2023 Annual Celebration of 17Sing" kicks off, aiming to create the most professional music feast in Taiwan.

TAIPEI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 28, 2023, Taiwan's most popular karaoke social app, the 17Sing App, celebrated its grand annual event. This ceremony will continue from today until January 6 of the following year. To commemorate this glorious moment, the official 17Sing App has launched eight special events, including "Battle for the Song," "Starlight Amusement Park," "Starlight Awards," "Fantasy Ring Fun," and more. These events are designed to engage and reward users, allowing young musicians, broadcasters, and users within the platform to participate and celebrate together in this grand annual festival.

Celebrating its eighth year online, the 17sing App has consistently adhered to the brand philosophy of "creating dreams for new voices and building a music social platform." In order to allow users to personally experience the official's original intentions and dedication, 17Sing has specially invited Malaysian singer VChuan, who has created numerous hit songs, and Rachel Ting, the Chairman of the Chinese Musicians Association, to serve as the celebrity team leaders for the annual celebration event "Battle for the Song." This thoughtful gesture from 17Sing not only has gained the favor of many aspiring young musicians but has also attracted a large number of participants, adding even more excitement to this year's celebration.

In addition, to enhance the professionalism and fairness of the "Battle for the Song" singing competition, 17Sing has collaborated with professors from the Department of Popular Music Business at Taipei City University of Science and Technology for the judging panel. The event has secured the participation of the department chair, Jamie Hsueh, associate chair, Henry Hsu, and senior teacher, S. D. Lee, as judges. The inclusion of these three judges, who bring diverse experiences in singing, recording, production, and more, allows participants to absorb insights from various facets of the music industry. Not only will they receive professional critiques and guidance, but they will also be well-prepared for stepping onto bigger stages in their musical journey.

David, the Marketing Director of 17Sing, expressed, "Throughout our journey, 17Sing has not only consistently introduced innovative and fun music interactive features but has also invested significantly in nurturing the next generation of musicians. The special collaboration with several professional musicians for this annual celebration is aimed at providing more professional music guidance to all the people in Taiwan who love to sing and have musical dreams. We want to build a bridge of communication between them and music producers. We invite everyone in Taiwan who loves music and harbors dreams to join the 17Sing Annual Celebration, and to enjoy the grand musical feast that happens once a year."

The 17Sing Annual Celebration for the year 2023 features a total of eight feedback activities, gradually opening for participation from November 28th to January 6th. Users taking part in these activities not only have the opportunity to receive critiques and guidance from five professional musicians but also stand a chance to receive numerous rewards such as mission incentives in the form of beans and coins. The champions, runners-up, and second runners-up of the "Battle for the Song" competition will also be rewarded with cash prizes of NT$30,000, NT$20,000, and NT$10,000 respectively. These rewards not only serve as recognition of the participants' talent but also as a tangible acknowledgment of their efforts during the event.

Over the course of eight years, 17Sing App has developed into the most beloved karaoke social platform among young musicians in Taiwan. Starting as a tool primarily for karaoke, it has evolved into a comprehensive entertainment and social platform centered around karaoke interactions. Maintaining its initial mission, the app adheres to the brand philosophy of "creating dreams for new voices and building a music social platform."In recent years, 17Sing App has actively sought and seized opportunities, sponsoring popular shows such as "Jungle Voice3" and "Boys Like Boys". These endeavors reflect the app's ongoing commitment to providing users with a more thoughtful and enjoyable karaoke social experience, as well as creating additional opportunities for users to realize their musical dreams. The app continues to strive towards these goals, staying true to its founding principles.

SOURCE 17Sing APP