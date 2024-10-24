The 2024 Seminar on International Communication of Chinese Medicine and Yi Medicine Big Health Industry Development Promotion Conference Held in Chuxiong, Yunnan Province

CHUXIONG, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Seminar on International Communication of Chinese Medicine and Yi Medicine Big Health Industry Development Promotion Conference was held in Chuxiong, Yunnan Province on October 21. The event was co-sponsored by the China Association of Chinese Medicine, the China Center for International Communication Development of China International Communications Group (CICG), and the Yunnan Provincial Association of the Traditional Chinese Medicine. CICG Culture Communication Center, Sino-Foreign International Communication Development (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and Chuxiong Chinese (Yi) Medicine Association jointly hosted the event.

The conference included speeches from notable figures in the field of Chinese medicine and diplomacy, including Yan Shujiang, Vice President of the China Association of Chinese Medicine and former Deputy Director of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine; Lu Cairong, Vice Chairman of the Publishers Association of China and former Deputy Director of CICG; Wang Chunwan, Ambassador of Mauritius to China; and Zhang Wenwang, Governor and Deputy Secretary of the Chuxiong Prefectural Party Committee. The diverse group of attendees included Feng Junyang, Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Yunnan Committee; Elsie, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of the Republic of Namibia in China; Jose Francisco Diaz Ulloa, Minister Counselor of the Embassy of Colombia in China; delegates from medical government authorities in Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Gansu and Yunnan, alongside representatives from universities, think tanks, medical institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and industry associations; diplomatic envoys from nearly ten countries, including Portugal, Cambodia and Indonesia; journalists from international news organizations; and global youth ambassadors.

In addition to speeches, the conference featured sessions on investment and talent attraction for the Yi medicine industry, accompanied by cultural experiences and exhibitions showcasing Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) classics published by CICG in several languages. The gathering of some 200 guests highlighted the growing global interest in TCM and its cultural heritage.

SOURCE China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD)