The 2026 Shandong Spring Festival Gala Malaysia Branch Venue is Here

News provided by

Shandian News

18 Feb, 2026, 19:15 CST

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Shandian News.

The 2026 Shandong Spring Festival Gala will be broadcast on Shandong TV on February 15 (the 28th day of the Chinese lunar calendar). This year, an overseas sub-venue has been specially unveiled in Malaysia. Through songs, dances, interviews, and displays of intangible cultural heritage, the event will create a heartwarming scene of a nationwide celebration that unites people of both countries. Shandong International Communication Center invites you to join us in celebrating the Chinese New Year.

Continue Reading
A nationwide celebration
A nationwide celebration

SOURCE Shandian News

Also from this source

Asia Television Hosts Its First-Ever Spring Festival Gala in Malaysia

Asia Television Hosts Its First-Ever Spring Festival Gala in Malaysia

A report from Shandian News. To celebrate the arrival of the Lunar Year of the Horse, the "Galloping Horse Welcomes Spring • Splendid Asia" 2026 Asia ...
"Enduring as Water, Together for the New Year"----China-Malaysia Spring Festival Gala Successfully Kicks Off in Malaysia

"Enduring as Water, Together for the New Year"----China-Malaysia Spring Festival Gala Successfully Kicks Off in Malaysia

A report from Shandian News. On the afternoon of December 5th, the "Enduring as Water, Together for the New Year" —— China-Malaysia Spring Festival...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Entertainment

Entertainment

Television

Television

News Releases in Similar Topics