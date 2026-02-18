The 2026 Shandong Spring Festival Gala Malaysia Branch Venue is Here

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Shandian News.

The 2026 Shandong Spring Festival Gala will be broadcast on Shandong TV on February 15 (the 28th day of the Chinese lunar calendar). This year, an overseas sub-venue has been specially unveiled in Malaysia. Through songs, dances, interviews, and displays of intangible cultural heritage, the event will create a heartwarming scene of a nationwide celebration that unites people of both countries. Shandong International Communication Center invites you to join us in celebrating the Chinese New Year.

A nationwide celebration Speed Speed

SOURCE Shandian News