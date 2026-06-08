The 34th Eye Level Literary Awards Opens Global Literary Submissions

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daekyo Culture Foundation and the World Youth Culture Foundation announce the opening of submissions for the 34th Eye Level Literary Awards – Global Literary category, proudly supported by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea.

Submit to the 34th Eye Level Literary Awards – Global Literary category & visit our website

Now celebrating its 34th consecutive year, the contest has established itself as one of the most prestigious and long-standing competitions in the Republic of Korea. It encourages children to develop their imagination and literary talent while reflecting on global issues such as artificial intelligence and environmental sustainability, offering students worldwide an opportunity to express their creativity.

Submission Period: June 1 – August 31, 2026 (until 5 PM KST)

Two categories are available. Illustrative Writing (individual and group) is open to children born on or after January 1, 2017, with topics: "What I want an AI robot to do for me" and "Let's protect our earth together." Writing (individual only) is open to those born on or after January 1, 2010, with topics: "Can an AI be my 'Best Friend'", "AI changing my ordinary day", and "What we can do with global friends to save our earth."

Individual Awards – Illustrative Writing: Grand Prize (1 winner) – USD 500 / Gold Prize (2 winners) – USD 300 each / Silver Prize (3 winners) – USD 100 each

Individual Awards – Writing: Grand Prize (1 winner) – USD 1,000 / Gold Prize (2 winners) – USD 500 each / Silver Prize (3 winners) – USD 300 each

Group Awards – Illustrative Writing: Grand Prize (top-entry group among those with 200 or more submissions) – Books worth USD 3,000 Excellence Award (first 5 groups with 100 or more entries) – Books worth USD 1,000 each

Overseas Grand Prize winners receive round-trip airfare and a 2-night, 3-day accommodation for the ceremony on November 27, 2026, at Daekyo Tower, Seoul, Korea, with one guardian per winner. Results announced by end of October 2026.

Submissions are accepted online at www.childrencontest.com. For inquiries, contact [email protected].

About Daekyo Culture Foundation: Established in 1991, the Daekyo Culture Foundation was founded with the mission of realizing true education that brings happiness to students, teachers, and parents alike.

About World Youth Culture Foundation: Established in 2007, the World Youth Culture Foundation supports youth education in culture, arts, and sports, operating scholarship programs to discover and nurture talented youth.

SOURCE Daekyo Culture Foundation and the World Youth Culture Foundation