Honoring 27 Outstanding Women Leaders Across 7 Categories Who Spread Positive Energy to Society with Love and Care

To recognize female entrepreneurs with an entrepreneurial spirit, outstanding performance, and significant achievements, the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association is proudly holding the 5th "Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Awards." The event aims to encourage women in the workplace who demonstrate both moral integrity and professional excellence to become role models for personal growth and social responsibility. This initiative seeks to promote more female entrepreneurship and enhance the business community's focus on women entrepreneurs. The awards ceremony took place on October 29th at The Regent Hong Kong Hotel, celebrating the honorable moments of 27 remarkable awardees.

The awards ceremony held on the evening of October 29th was graced by several distinguished guests, including:

Ms. Shirley Lam , JP , Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government

, Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government Dr. Bernard Chan , JP, Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government

Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government Ms. Zhou Qian , Director-General of the Department of Treaty and Law, Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the HKSAR

Director-General of the Department of Treaty and Law, Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of in the HKSAR Ms. Bai Jing , Director of the Women's Department and Secondary-level Inspector of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in HKSAR

, Director of the Women's Department and Secondary-level Inspector of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in HKSAR Hon Rock Chen , SBS, JP, NPC Deputy and member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR

NPC Deputy and member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR Mr. Dennis Chow , Chair of Deloitte Asia Pacific

Chair of Deloitte Asia Pacific Dr. Tai-chin Lo , Honorary Adviser of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association

, Honorary Adviser of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association Ms. Katherine Cheung , Chairman of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Charity Fund , and Permanent Honorary Chief President of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association

, Chairman of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Charity Fund , and Permanent Honorary Chief President of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association Ms. Carol Yau , Permanent Honorary Chief President of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association

, Permanent Honorary Chief President of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association Ms. Mariana Lam , Permanent Honorary Chief President of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association

, Permanent Honorary Chief President of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association Ms. Kelly Tsim , President of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association

, President of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association Ms. Priscilla Hui , Vice Executive Chairman of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association and Convenor of 5th Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Awards

Ms. Kelly Tsim, President of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association, stated:

"Since its establishment in 2016, the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Awards has been encouraging outstanding female entrepreneurs in the Greater China region and recognizing their entrepreneurial spirit. To date, 73 exceptional women with remarkable performances and outstanding achievements have been honored. We call upon more women to spread positive energy to society with love and care and contribute to enhancing Hong Kong's business environment."

Ms. Priscilla Hui, Vice Executive Chairman of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association, and Convenor of 5th Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Awards, added:

"Through the success stories of our award-winning female entrepreneurs, we aim to inspire more women to embark on entrepreneurial journeys. We look forward to the awardees learning from one another, encouraging each other, and contributing to the development of women's careers."

The 5th Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Awards comprises seven major categories:

Business Excellence Award Arts & Cultural Achievement Award Power of Next Generation Award Philanthropy Award Leading Pioneer ESG Award Technology Innovation Award Start Up Z35 Award

The awards are evaluated based on four key aspects:

Entrepreneurial spirit and initiative

Excellency of the affiliated business/institution

Business ethics and social responsibility

Adherence to specific criteria for each award category

This year, seven professional judges from diverse fields were invited to serve on the judging panel, including:

Dr. Bernard Chan , JP, Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government

Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government Hon Rock Chen , SBS, JP, NPC Deputy and member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR

NPC Deputy and member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR Hon. Maggie Chan, MH, JP , member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR

, member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR Ms. Mei Hing Chak , President of Heung Kong Group

, President of Heung Kong Group Ms. Leonie Ki, GBS, SBS, JP , Founder of Hong Kong Gaudeamus Dunhuang Ensemble

, Founder of Hong Kong Gaudeamus Dunhuang Ensemble Dr. Sophia Kao, GBS, JP, Honorary Adviser of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association and Director of Bay Area Hong Kong Centre

Honorary Adviser of the Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association and Director of Bay Area Hong Kong Centre Mr. Dennis Chow , Chair of Deloitte Asia Pacific

The 5th Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Awards received support from numerous assisting organizations, including:

Guangdong Women Entrepreneurs Association

Shenzhen Overseas Chinese International Association

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks

Hong Kong Productivity Council

Hong Kong Trade Development Council

The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce

The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong

Federation of Hong Kong Industries

The Hong Kong Chinese Importers' and Exporters' Association

Deloitte Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Young Industrialists Council Limited

Hong Kong Y. Elites Association

Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited

Hong Kong O2O E-commerce Federation

O2O E-commerce Federation 2econd Generation Entrepreneur Association

Through this event, the association aims to further enhance the influence of female entrepreneurs in the business world.

About Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association

The Golden Bauhinia Female Entrepreneur Association Golden Bauhinia Women Entrepreneur Association (GBWEA) was among the first cohort of trade organizations in Hong Kong that aim at bringing together business women from diverse occupations. Founding members were women entrepreneurs and women senior executives actively engaged in local industries, businesses, professional and service sectors, who care for the business environment in Hong Kong, their own career development, and the exploration of further opportunities within Greater China. GBWEA is committed in helping members build business networks and develop business platforms both within Hong Kong and in the Greater China region. We are also keen on becoming a bridge of communication between various departments of the HKSAR government and the business sector. By hosting various events, GBWEA keeps members abreast of the current business environment and latest government policies in Hong Kong, while collecting feedback on policies related to the economy, businesses and SMEs.

Appendix: Winner's biography

1. Business Excellence Award: This award recognizes women who have made outstanding contributions in leadership positions within their companies for over three years. Ms. Cherry Kwan Cheuk Yu Co-Founder and Managing Director Just Climb Management Limited Founder of Hong Kong's first indoor climbing gym. Through her passion for climbing, Ms. Kwan provides a platform for local youth to discover self-worth and build confidence. As a mother and educator, she inspires young people through sports, fostering resilience and significantly contributing to personal growth and community development. Ms. Denise Lau Kwai Ching Executive Director and Chief Operation Officer OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited As Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited since 2018, Ms. Lau has driven systemic innovations, achieving remarkable business growth and market expansion. She successfully led the company to go public and enhanced brand influence through multiple investor roadshows. Ms. Angela Lee Founder and Chief Medical Executive The Skin Oracle Founder of The Skin Oracle. As an honorary clinical mentor in Family Medicine and Primary Care at the University of Hong Kong, Ms. Lee focuses on dermatology and medical aesthetics, striving to elevate industry standards and ethical practices. She promotes international trust and regulation in the medical aesthetics industry, providing high-quality medical services to patients. Ms. Jennifer Ma Group Chief Strategy Officer CTF Education Group Ms. Ma is the Chief Strategy Officer of CTF Education Group. Transitioning from investment banking to the education sector, Ms. Ma bridges the gap between education and practical societal needs. She promotes critical thinking and independent learning, successfully implementing the "Micro University" educational system in the Greater Bay Area, laying a solid foundation for future talent development. Ms. Zoe Tse Ho Yee Managing Partner ZM Lawyers Managing Partner of ZM Lawyers specializing in comprehensive legal services. Ms. Tse focuses on understanding international trends, assisting clients in risk management, and actively promoting the green economy by helping companies issue green bonds and expand into the electric vehicle market. As a female leader, she advocates for work-life balance and encourages her team to pursue professional excellence, contributing to societal progress. Ms. Tammy Wu Dan Executive Director Upper East Holdings Limited / Lady M (Hong Kong) Limited As a director of Lady M, Ms. Wu has navigated a decade of entrepreneurial challenges. Amidst the pandemic and economic fluctuations, she has led the brand to maintain high-quality standards using premium ingredients and has launched high-quality food products. She supports vegetarian and local community businesses, significantly contributing to community welfare and demonstrating her social responsibility as a business leader. Ms. Kellyn Zhou Lin Hua CEO KKLUE Group (HK) Limited CEO of KKLUE Jewellery. Through innovative brand positioning and marketing strategies, she elevates jewelry design to an art form. Driven by the #WeShineTogether mission, Ms. Zhou inspires women globally to explore their potential. She is committed to social responsibility, promoting environmental cooperation, and positively impacting the Greater Bay Area, showcasing the visionary and charitable spirit of a corporate leader.

2. Arts & Cultural Achievement Award: This award recognizes women who have demonstrated creativity and achieved remarkable accomplishments in the arts sector Ms. May Yeung Director Art of MY Family Limited Director and Founder of Art of MY Family Limited. Ms. Yeung dedicates herself to using art to heal and promote art education within the community. She provides community art workshops for disadvantaged groups, fostering creativity and nurturing the next generation. Her efforts in transmitting love and hope through art have significantly contributed to the development of Hong Kong's art and culture, with her works showcased on international stages, highlighting local artistic flair. Ms. Siy Tak Yin Founder and Creative Director Artspirit Creative Company Limited Founder of Artspirit Creative Company Ltd. Ms. Siy inherits her parents' resilient spirit and blends creative brand design with cultural activities. She launched the "Beebipeacec" brand, promoting cultural exchange. Ms. Siy is dedicated to philanthropy, nurturing young artistic talent, injecting positive energy into society, and her artistic achievements are highly acclaimed. Ms. Melissa Fok Shi Wai Founder and Director No. THIRTY THREE Founder of No.THIRTY THREE. Ms. Fok focuses on designing jewelry for modern women, emphasizing independence and confidence. Her products are known for their minimalist and classic designs, easy to match, showcasing meticulous craftsmanship and the multifaceted nature of women. She strives to enhance the international image of Chinese design, injecting innovation into contemporary jewelry design, and promoting Chinese brand design globally.

3. Power of Next Generation Award: This award recognizes women dedicated to promoting family business culture Ms. Amy Chow Vice President Gordon C Holdings Corporation Vice President with over 20 years of experience in the watch industry. She not only drives the development of the family business but also actively participates in public affairs, promoting industry innovation and training the next generation of talent. Ms. Yvonne Kam Chief Financial Officer Yung Kee Restaurant Group Ltd CFO of Yung Kee Restaurant Group, embodying over eighty years of family business spirit. Ms. Kam preserves the essence of traditional Cantonese cuisine while daring to innovate by launching Yung's Bistro. She actively fulfills corporate social responsibility, cares for the disadvantaged, and makes outstanding contributions to promoting Cantonese culinary culture and social welfare. Ms. Cecilia Leung Executive Director Kai Hing Metal Products Factory Company Limited Heir of Kai Hing Metal Products Factory Co. Limited. In 2011, she left her career as a pharmacist to return to the family business, taking on the responsibility of heritage and innovation. Together with her family, she drives the company's development and actively fulfills social responsibilities, contributing to commercial and cultural development, and benefiting the community and the nation. Dr. Lesley Mak Director Mak Man Kee Noodle Shop Ltd Second-generation leader of Mak Man Kee Noodle Shop Ltd. Adhering to the philosophy of "Taking from society, giving back to society," she actively participates in charity, collaborating closely with Tung Wah Group of Hospitals and Po Leung Kuk for over thirty years. Dr. Mak is dedicated to promoting business heritage and social responsibility, providing learning and growth opportunities for the younger generation, and continuing to uphold the spirit of the family business. Ms. Mai Mai Ng Director Zhangzhou Weiyi Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd Director of Zhangzhou Weiyi Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd, with rich experience and outstanding achievements in the textile industry. Over more than a decade, Ms. Ng has pioneered innovations in a traditionally male-dominated industry, setting an example for women. Facing industry challenges, she has led her company to steady growth through deep professional knowledge and a spirit of innovation.

4. Philanthropy Award: This award recognizes women who have made exceptional contributions in the field of charity. Ms. Wendy Law Wing Yee (Vice-Chairman of Yan Chai Hospital, Vice Chairman of Centum Charitas Foundation) Upholds family charity traditions, dedicated to serving disadvantaged communities. Ms. Law embraces the motto "Keep Up with the Times," striving for excellence not only in business but also in charitable endeavors. Through education, healthcare, and various fields, she provides substantial assistance to beneficiaries, significantly contributing to the prosperity of Hong Kong society. Ms. Vikky Tam Founder and Chairman Paint Beautiful Hong Kong Founder of "Paint Beautiful HK." Committed to enhancing community charm through mural art and increasing citizens' love for Hong Kong. Her projects have created 30 murals, engaging 2,500 volunteers and promoting social harmony. Ms. Tam's contributions in art and charity have profoundly impacted Hong Kong's cultural and community development. Dr. Anita Tang Fung Yin Deputy General Manager Henderson Property Agency Limited With a strong design background, Dr. Tang actively engages in charity, serving as the Chief Commissioner of Hong Kong Girl Guides Charity Fund. She organized the Charity Concert for Sichuan, making significant contributions to fostering charity awareness and social responsibility among the next generation through education and community service. Ms. Yip Yu Kwan Managing Director First Priority Group Limited Managing Director of First Priority Group Limited, committed to logistics and real estate development for over twenty years, promoting Greater Bay Area business growth. She embodies the philosophy of service and giving back, actively engaging in philanthropy and practicing corporate social responsibility through tangible actions, making outstanding contributions to charitable causes.

5. Leading Pioneer ESG Award: This award recognizes companies that excel in social, environmental, and economic sustainability Ms. Carrie Cheng Wai Yee Marketing Director Tomi Fuji EMC Limited A pioneer in the energy management sector, Ms. Cheng has spearheaded the company's transformation since 2000, focusing on energy-saving and carbon reduction projects. She introduced advanced international technologies to provide one-stop environmental solutions for listed companies, schools, and governments. Ms. Cheng is committed to promoting renewable energy and ESG projects, making significant contributions to sustainable social and environmental development through continuous innovation and collaboration. Ms. Ceicy Wong Wing Sze Managing Director Vegware Hong Kong Limited Executive Director at Vegware HK Ltd since 2015, Ms. Wong has introduced the Vegware brand, dedicated to promoting biodegradable packaging and leading efforts to reduce plastic pollution in the corporate, catering, and government sectors. She actively advocates for green alternatives and waste reduction, making significant contributions to environmental protection and educating the next generation. Ms. Wong is a pioneer in the ESG field, driving sustainable economic development.

6. Technology Innovation Award: This award recognizes women who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in the field of technological innovation. Mrs. Yvonne Chong So CEO and Founder ILK Learning Limited Founder of ILK Learning Limited. Driven by maternal love, she is dedicated to creating an equal education platform. Mrs. Chong promotes the integration of technology and education, providing quality learning opportunities for children, fostering curiosity, and nurturing future talents. Her vision and efforts have profoundly impacted educational innovation, making exceptional contributions to global educational equality. Mrs. Rita Lee Pang Yat Sum Founder Echo Cubes Limited and Seechange Education Founder of Echo Cubes, Mrs. Lee is committed to driving educational innovation through technology, providing personalized English learning for students from diverse backgrounds. Utilizing AI-driven courses, she helps students build confidence, enhance language skills, and promote educational equality, contributing to the development of future leaders.

7. Start Up Z35 Award: This award is specifically established for female entrepreneurs under the age of 35 Ms. Mable Chan Director Carbon Linking Limited Founder of "Carbon Linking", Ms. Chan is dedicated to integrating sustainable development principles into education. Through gamified learning, she imparts green skills to future societal leaders, encouraging youth to address climate crises and contribute to carbon neutrality goals, demonstrating a profound commitment to environmental education and social responsibility. Ms. Cheng Ka Ki Director C&K Jewellery Limited Director of C&K Jewellery Ltd, Ms. Cheng has received multiple accolades in the jewelry design field. She transforms personal passion into a sustainable artistic enterprise, leading her team to continually innovate in pearl and jewelry design, incorporating cultural stories into her works. Ms. Cheng aims to inject new ideas into the jewelry market, striving to expand into international markets and achieve breakthroughs for her high-end jewelry brand Ms. Christine Lau Chief Executive Officer Lauris Walton International Limited Founder and CEO of Lauris Walton International Limited, Ms. Lau employs a "business + talent" empowerment model to provide high-quality human resources services. With innovative thinking and technology, she supports the mutual growth of businesses and talents, actively fulfilling social responsibilities, setting an example for young entrepreneurs, and promoting industry innovation and development. Dr. Quinncy Lee CEO Apex Medical Group Limited Co-founder of Apex Medical Group Limited in 2020, Dr. Lee utilizes her expertise in biotechnology to develop COVID-19 PCR testing. She continuously expands service offerings by launching mobile laboratories, dedicating herself to research on vascular diseases and Alzheimer's risk models, and achieving breakthroughs in siRNA drug delivery. Dr. Lee makes significant contributions to preventive medicine and precision therapy.

