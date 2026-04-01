The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 Torch Relay: 74 Torchbearers Light Up Sanya's Coast

SANYA, China, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 30 March 2026, the torch relay for the 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 (hereinafter referred to as the Games or Sanya 2026) was held in Sanya. The relay, themed "Passing on Friendship, Meeting in Sanya", featured three core segments: the flame lighting ceremony, the torch relay starting ceremony, and the flame return ceremony. A total of 74 torchbearers ran in relay along approximately 10.5 kilometres of Sanya Bay, building excitement for the upcoming Games.

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In the morning, the flame lighting ceremony took place at Sanya's southern cauldron, originally built for the 11th Asian Games. After the starting ceremony, the first torchbearer, CHANG Yani, the Paris Olympic Games women's synchronised 3-metre springboard diving champion, set off. "With the vast sea right beside me, the feeling is truly special," she said.

The relay route innovatively combined beach, road, and maritime segments, passing by multiple venues of Sanya 2026 and showcasing the city's unique coastal scenery. The torch was relayed by several Olympic champions, including SHI Zhiyong (weightlifting), LIU Shiwen (women's table tennis team), JIANG Ranxin (shooting), and QI Guangpu (freestyle skiing aerials).

Along the route, spectators also enjoyed water and cultural performances, including jet-ski stunts, flyboarding, Li brocade fashion shows, bamboo pole dances, Qiong opera, and Yazhou folk songs. At the Sanya International Yachting Center, a robotics lion dance and drumming performance integrated technology with traditional elements.

CAO Shoubin, Operations Director of the Sanya 2026 Torch Relay Team, stated that the event adhered to the principles of "green, shared, open, and integrity", allowing the world to witness Sanya's natural beauty, rich culture, and vibrant energy.

Sanya 2026 will be held from 22 to 30 April 2026. As Asia's highest-level beach sports event, it is also the first major international multi-sport event hosted in Hainan after the Free Trade Port's operational opening. This edition of the Games will feature 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and 62 events, awarding 62 gold medals.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTPWNnP_aAY

SOURCE The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 Organising Committee (SABGOC)