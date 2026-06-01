The 6th BEYOND Expo Wows Visitors with Showcase Asia's Tech AI: Digital to Physical becomes Reality in Macao

MACAO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th BEYOND Expo concluded its 'AI: Digital to Physical' technology showcase of new products, innovative tech, thought leadership and candid industry debate setting the direction for the future. From humanoids for industry, retail and the home, to aviation, education, food, healthcare, marine, sport, smart homes and wearables, this powerful event brought the latest tech breakthroughs into the spotlight. With a focus on Asian tech, over 30,000 visitors from more than 120 countries flocked to The Venetian Cotai Expo to see nearly 800 companies. 400 speakers shared their perspectives on tech-related topics via keynote presentations and panel discussions.

Visitors to BEYOND Expo try the latest products. Credit: BEYOND Expo Dr Lu Gang, Co-Founder of BEYOND Expo. Credit: BEYOND Expo Fund at First Pitch judges during BEYOND Expo. Credit: BEYOND Expo

At the BEYOND Expo Closing Ceremony, Kun Gao, Founder of Crunchyroll talked about the common problems faced by tech startups. He encouraged founders to think beyond their brilliant technology and learn how to tell their story to attract investors and partners.

The final day of the event included BEYOND AI Day which featured Demo Hack Day presentations, followed by the first ClawCon Macao attracting builders, makers, and developers from junior-school age upwards applying AI tools across diverse work and life scenarios.

Dr Lu Gang, Co-Founder of BEYOND Expo concluded over three days of activities by saying "BEYOND Expo remains committed to its mission of 'Empowering Asia, Bridging the World' by being at the forefront of technology. We didn't just invite so-called big names in AI. This year for the first time we focused on OPCs (one-person companies) and paid more attention to programmers, because they have the potential to become unicorns in the future. The youngest hacker in our AI HACK Day was just nine years old. This is really the future."

The Closing Ceremony included the finals of Fund at First Pitch (FAFP) selected from over 300 tech startup hopefuls looking for funding. Six finalists were judged and given company valuations by Kun Gao, Founder of Crunchyroll; Cynthia Zhang, Founder of FutureX Capital; Morgan Samet, Managing Partner and Co-Head, Lingotto Innovation Strategy; and Metta World Peace, Chairman at Artest Management Group. Innovative finalist products included stylish, smart jewelry; wearables, a smart canoe paddle and even an emotion-sensitive hugging bear.

BGlobal New Product Launch

Highlights during BEYOND Expo included the BGlobal Product Launch featured products by Aerofugia, the first production aircraft and eVTOL battery; GEMO, glass skin; iFlyTek, AI smart glasses; Look AI Agent for design, LiberNovo, hi-tech office chair; METLEN, AI Smart Glasses, OM AI Ottobox AI Studio Video; Ocjoy cleaning, KISED start up hub from Korea; Ulike optical beauty; zdeer, bone conduction hearing aid; Zero Zero Robotics HOVERAir AQUA.

BEYOND Best of Innovation Awards

In recognition of some of the best technology, 'BEYOND Best of Innovation' awards were presented to AEROFUGIA, AI² Robotics, Butlr, DEEPRobotics, Engine AI, Even Realities, Galbot, GEMO, iFLYTEK, InfiX.ai, IntBot, LimX Dynamics, Looki, Luka Kids, Makera, Matrix Robotics, Mobvoi, Noematrix, OrcaTech, Plaud, Pudu Robotics, Stepfun, Timekettle, Traini, Wefly, Xbx by XREAL, Zdeer, and Zero Zero Robotics.

In order to introduce new companies, Asia's largest tech Media Day kicked off activities for over 500 international news organisations, trade media and KOLs ahead of the opening of BEYOND Expo. This facilitated conversations with founders and offered a chance to preview new products.

BEYOND Expo 2026 was held at The Venetian Macao's Cotai Expo. As Macao's largest integrated resort operator, Sands China has an extensive range of MICE offerings across its properties: The Venetian® Macao, The Parisian® Macao, and The Londoner® Macao. Sands Lifestyle provides a one-stop destination offering, seven Forbes five-star hotels accommodation, world-class entertainment venues, spectacular recreation and leisure options, unrivalled shopping experiences and dynamic dining options, attracting top event planners from around the world to host major events here.

The event wrapped up on a high note with a record number of participants setting the standard high ready for next year!

A full list of participants can be found here: Beyond Expo 2026 Exhibitors

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About BEYOND Expo

The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo) is Asia's leading annual technology event. Serving as a dynamic platform since 2021, BEYOND Expo not only showcases global technological innovations but also provides a unique opportunity to foster innovation upgrades across diverse industries and regions.

BEYOND Expo has attracted participation from Asia's Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, unicorn companies, and emerging startups. Through a multifaceted approach involving expos, summits, and various activities, BEYOND Expo has successfully cultivated an innovative ecosystem, propelling collective development in the Asia-Pacific region and the global technology innovation industry. www.beyondexpo.com

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SOURCE BEYOND Expo