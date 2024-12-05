The 7th Chinese Design Award Ceremony was held in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its establishment in 2017, the Chinese Design Award has been successfully held for seven times, attracting participation from thousands of universities, institutions and design teams around the world. The 7th competition takes "Quality and Innovation in Life" as its core theme, since its official launch, a total of 20,012 valid entries have been received, and the number of entries has reached a new high.

On November 29, the 7th Chinese Design Award ceremony was held grandly at the Hangzhou International Expo Center. Chen Changzhi, vice chairmen of the the 11th and 12th Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Long Mingbiao, the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits(ARATS), Wang Wenxu, member of Standing Committee of the CPC Zhejiang Province Committee, Chen Xiaoping, vice chairman Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Director of the Zhejiang Provincial Chinese Vocational Education Society, and more than 350 people including design elites, experts, scholars, and business representatives from both sides of the Taiwan Strait and Hong Kong and Macao participated in the event.

Since its establishment in 2017, the Chinese Design Award has been successfully held for seven times, attracting participation from thousands of universities, institutions and design teams around the world. The 7th competition takes "Quality and Innovation in Life" as its core theme, since its official launch, a total of 20,012 valid entries have been received, and the number of entries has reached a new high. Among them, there were 2,108 works from Taiwan, a year-on-year increase of 31.2%. The competition focuses on design hotspots such as "heritage revitalization, cultural innovation, industrial design, liveable, workable and beautiful countryside"to comprehensively demonstrate the positive role of design in promoting industrial development and social progress.

In addition to the permanent track, this Chinese Design Award also has a vocational education track, a higher education track, and a local track. Through the review of the organizing committee, 1 gold medal, 2 silver medals, 3 bronze medals, and 10 emerging awards will be awarded in the product group, and 1 gold medal, 2 silver awards, 3 bronze awards, and 10 emerging awards will be awarded in the concept category. And award "Outstanding Contribution Awards" to outstanding designers and organizational units. The award-winning works cover innovative designs in many fields such as smart medical care and green and low-carbon travel. They have outstanding performance in technological innovation and cultural inheritance, demonstrating the infinite possibilities of design to empower a better life.

At the award ceremony, Chen Changzhi, vice chairmen of the the 11th and 12th Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said in his speech that culture is the soul of design, and design is the expression of culture. Good and successful design will never be water without a source. They must be nourished by the excellent traditional culture of the nation and developed through integration and innovation. The Chinese Design Award Competition adheres to the principle of "inheriting Chinese culture and promoting design innovation" and is committed to discovering and cultivating design talents with international vision and innovative spirit. After more than 7 years of accumulation and polishing, we are delighted to see that the scale of the competition is getting bigger, the number of entries is increasing, and the quality of the works is getting higher. The competition's appeal and international influence continue to grow, which has not only stimulated the design enthusiasm and innovative design vitality of Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, Hong Kong, Macao and overseas, but also promoted the collision and integration of Chinese design culture.

Long Mingbiao, executive vice president of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits, said that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits share common blood, common culture and common history, more importantly, we have a common responsibility to the nation and common expectations for the future. Through the design power of the Chinese Design Award, we will promote regional development and industrial upgrading across the Taiwan Straits, and will further promote the spread of Chinese culture on the international stage.

Wang Wenxu, member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, expressed his hope that all representatives and young friends in the design industry would take the Chinese Design Award Competition and the Designers' China Tour as an opportunity to actively connect with Zhejiang's reform and development, gain a deeper understanding of Zhejiang, trust Zhejiang, and invest deeply in Zhejiang. Realize the transformation of design results in Zhejiang, so that design can better empower high-quality development, common prosperity and a better life.

Lu Xiaobo, chairman of the Expert Review Committee of the Chinese Design Award and senior professor of liberal arts at Tsinghua University, said in his speech that he had witnessed countless outstanding works during the review. They integrate art and technology, embody inheritance and innovation, and convey the pursuit of a better life and vision of the future. The rich works demonstrate the diversity and inclusiveness of design, and highlight the unique charm and contemporary spirit of Chinese culture.

As an important part of the competition, a retrospective exhibition of outstanding works of the Chinese Design Award was held simultaneously at the award ceremony.

With the launch ceremony of the 8th Chinese Design Award, we hope that the Chinese Design Award can continue to inspire more innovative designs and promote the deep integration of culture and industry.

