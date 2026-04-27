The 7th "Design Licensing and Business (DLAB) Support Scheme" Launching Ceremony of DLAB Hong Kong Pavilion in HK Int'l Licensing Show 2026

39 Local Design Companies Showcase New Momentum in Hong Kong's Creative Industry

HONG KONG, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Impetus for Hong Kong's Creative Industry! Organised by the Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency ("CCIDA"), the 7th Design Licensing and Business (DLAB) Support Scheme has set up the "DLAB Hong Kong Pavilion" at the Hong Kong International Licensing Show 2026 from April 27 to 29. Today's ceremony brought together 39 selected local design companies, presenting their licensable intellectual property (IP) design works on the international stage to strengthen Hong Kong's global influence.

Group photo of the 39 local design companies selected for the 7th DLAB together with the officiating guests

The ceremony was officiated by Mr. LAU Chun, Raistlin, JP, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, alongside other distinguished guests including Miss IP Man Yee, Yvonne, Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, and Mr. Cheng Hoi-him, President of the Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA). Following the ceremony, guests proceeded to a guided tour of the "DLAB Hong Kong Pavilion", where the 39 selected design companies are there to introduce their works and creative concepts, exploring opportunities for innovation and business growth.

Mr. LAU Chun, Raistlin, JP, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region expressed gratitude to the IEA for organising the 7th DLAB, and wished all participants great success at the Licensing Show. He emphasised the importance of continuously advancing Hong Kong's cultural and creative industries, enabling local design to shine globally.

Mr. Cheng Hoi-him, Zacharias, President of IEA remarked, "IEA is delighted that DLAB has become a premier platform for nurturing local designers. We have witnessed many participating design companies successfully transform outstanding IP into business opportunities, driving growth and even expanding into Mainland China and international licensing markets. Notably, nearly 70% of this year's designers are first–time participants, injecting fresh energy and momentum into the design licensing industry."

The 39 selected design companies for the 7th DLAB received subsidies to set up individual booths at the "DLAB Hong Kong Pavilion" at a preferential rate. They join over 600 international and local IP exhibitors, engaging buyers and potential partners from around the world, boosting brand visibility, and propelling Hong Kong's original design onto the global stage.

More details of the 7th DLAB Support Scheme are available at the official website at: http://www.dlabhk.com/.

About Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA)

Innovative Entrepreneur Association is a non-profit making organisation, with the aim to foster the spirit of "Innovative Entrepreneurship" in Hong Kong, the Mainland and all over the world. With the cooperation with the government and other organisations, IEA helps the start-up companies acquire more experience and strategies in order to enhance their competitiveness. IEA always strives to promote Hong Kong as world-leading "Creative and Entrepreneurial Capital".

Website: http://www.iea.org.hk.

DLAB Logo

There are four letters in the logo of DLAB, "D" stands for Design, "L" stands of Licensing, "A" is And while "B" is the short form of "Business"

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA's strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. Website: https://www.ccidahk.gov.hk.

SOURCE Innovative Entrepreneur Association