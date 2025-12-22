The 8th Hainan International Health Industry Expo opens in Sanya

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center:

On December 20, 2025, the 8th Hainan International Health Industry Expo opened in Sanya. Coinciding with the crucial juncture of the Hainan Free Trade Port's island-wide special customs operations, this Expo serves as both a platform for Hainan to showcase achievements in the development of the health industry and as a window to envision the future of the health industry.

This year's 4-day 12,000m² Expo has attracted 253 domestic and international companies to participate and covers innovative pharmaceuticals and medical devices, smart healthcare, rehabilitation, senior care, traditional Chinese medicine, and high-end health products. A special international exhibition area was also set up to showcase the latest technologies, products, and service models from around the world.

AI-assisted diagnostic systems, telemedicine platforms, and minimally invasive surgical equipment are drawing strong interest from health industry professionals at the event. Meanwhile, the wellness service sector is increasingly consumer-focused, highlighting Hainan's potential as an international health and wellness tourism destination.

Leveraging the industry resources accumulated over the years and the unique policy advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port, this year's Expo is particularly focused on Greater Sanya's high-end health and wellness market in terms of innovative pharmaceuticals and medical devices, smart healthcare, and senior care.

During the Expo, several signing ceremonies and project promotion activities will also be held.

