The AISL Harrow Scholarships 2024/26: Doubling Success, as Awardees Soar to New Heights

HONG KONG, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia International School Limited (AISL) Group, the operator of Harrow International Schools, Harrow LiDe Schools, Harrow Hong Kong Children School, and Harrow Little Lions Early Years Centres, is a leading provider of educational services in Asia. In 2021, the group launched the AISL Harrow Scholarships as part of its broader Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, empowering gifted students from diverse backgrounds with full access to an exceptional A-level education.

Over the past three years, the AISL Harrow Scholarships have successfully awarded 16 talented individuals with this unparalleled educational opportunity. Now, as the program enters its fourth year, AISL Harrow eagerly anticipates the arrival of 9 new exceptional scholars, double from the previous cohort.

Unleashing Global Talent: Close to 500 Applications Worldwide

This year, the AISL Harrow scholarship program received an impressive pool of close to 500 talented applicants from across the globe. After a rigorous three-month evaluation process led by a distinguished panel of educators and professionals, 32 students were shortlisted for the final selection.

Driven by its commitment to supporting exceptionally gifted individuals, AISL Harrow is proud to announce that the 2024-2026 scholarship program has reached its highest number of recipients to date.

Boasting the Highest Number of Scholars in 2024/26: 9 Exceptional Individuals were Awarded

The AISL Harrow Scholarships would like to congratulate the 2024-26 scholarship recipients: Earth S. (Thailand), Laura W. (China), Gloria L. (Hong Kong SAR, China), Enerlen B. (Mongolia), Marissa L. (Malaysia), Eann S. (Malaysia), Trinity L. (Singapore), Tommy (Myanmar) and Perseus W. (Canada). These exceptional scholars will have their full school fees covered during their two-year A-Level programme within AISL Harrow Schools in Appi, Bangkok, Chongqing, Hengqin and Shanghai.

The 9 selected scholars have not only demonstrated outstanding academic achievements but also exemplify the core values of Harrow School – Courage, Honour, Humility, and Fellowship. They have exhibited exceptional leadership skills and a passion for making a positive impact on their societies. These talented students will join the esteemed AISL Harrow family of schools in August 2024, poised to embark on a transformative educational journey.

"We are delighted to extend our programme of support to a group of exceptionally talented scholars this year, as their performances were outstandingly impressive. This milestone is a testament to the group's unwavering commitment to its vision of 'Education Excellence for Life and Leadership'. We are looking forward to seeing them embark on a new exciting journey within our AISL Harrow Schools," said Mr Daniel Chiu, Chairman of AISL Harrow Scholarships Foundation Limited.

Since the inception of the AISL Harrow Scholarships Foundation, 25 outstanding individuals have been granted these prestigious scholarships. The foundation remains dedicated to nurturing and cultivating the visionaries and leaders tomorrow. Donations are warmly welcome as contributions to the advancement of the scholarship programme for the better development of the next generation.

About Asia International School Limited (AISL) Group

Asia International School Limited (AISL) Group is a leading provider of education services in Asia. It owns and operates Harrow International Schools, Harrow LiDe Schools, Harrow Hong Kong Children School and Harrow Little Lions Early Years Centres, which proudly draw on the 450-year heritage of Harrow School in the UK, embracing the Harrow School Values of Courage, Honour, Humility, and Fellowship. We are committed to the highest standards and quality of education for all students, delivering educational excellence for life and leadership. The AISL Harrow Schools use Harrow School's name and badge under a sub-licence granted by Harrow International Schools Limited (HISL), a trading subsidiary of the charity registered in England which owns Harrow School and its trademark.

AISL also believes in investing in how educators learn so that they may better teach and nurture their students to their highest capabilities. We believe in sharing best practices and we believe that young people should be given opportunities outside the classroom as they augment their intellectual abilities to be ably prepared for the future.

About the AISL Harrow Scholarships

The establishment of the AISL Harrow Scholarships Foundation in 2021 is a key component of AISL's broader corporate social responsibility efforts to empower talented individuals who have the potential to shape a brighter future for our world. The AISL Harrow Scholarships Programme seeks to expand the diversity of the AISL Harrow community by attracting academically gifted students worldwide. Through this charitable programme, exceptional students are granted full access to an exceptional A-Level education and an unparalleled educational experience that encompasses academic excellence, holistic development, leadership cultivation, and commitment to service. With an exceptional track record, scholarship recipients have gained admission to top universities.

In addition to the AISL Harrow Scholarships, the individual AISL Harrow schools in Aisa also offer scholarship opportunities for talented students. For details, please visit AISL Harrow's official Facebook Page (AISL Education Group - AISL Harrow I Outdoor I Academy) and the AISL Harrow Schools website at aislharrow.com/aisl-harrow-scholarships/.

