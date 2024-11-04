The AISL Harrow Scholarships Foundation Calls for Applications: A Unique Opportunity for Students Worldwide to Study A Level at Prestigious AISL Harrow Schools.

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to advancing education, the AISL Harrow Scholarships 2025/27 invites applications from now till December 6, 2024. As it enters its fifth year, this hallmark of excellence offers exceptional students from around the globe the opportunity to pursue A Level (pre-university education) at participating AISL Harrow Schools.

AISL's Commitment to Creating a Positive Impact Through Education

Established in 2021, the AISL Harrow Scholarships Foundation is a cornerstone of AISL's broader suite of Corporate Social Responsibility strategies aimed at nurturing talented individuals who have the potential to shape a brighter future for our world. The Foundation seeks to expand and diversify the AISL Harrow community by attracting academically gifted students from around the world, who embody Harrow's Core Values of Courage, Humility, Fellowship and Honour.

Successful applicants will receive full scholarships that cover tuition, boarding and examination fees, providing them with access to a Harrow-branded education renowned for its commitment to 'Educational Excellence for Life and Leadership'. Since its inception in 2021, the Scholarships Programme has awarded 25 scholarships out of over 1,700 applicants, nurturing a new generation of visionaries and leaders.

Celebrating the Outstanding Achievements of Our Scholars

Eleven graduated scholars achieved an impressive total of 40 A* and A grades in their A Level examinations, receiving offers from esteemed universities, including the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, Harvard University, Stanford University, University of Pennsylvania, University of Hong Kong and more.

'I am immensely grateful for the opportunity provided by the AISL Harrow Scholarships Foundation. Throughout my time at Harrow, I received invaluable support from exceptional teachers and university counsellors, who prepared me for success at a top university.'

- Kyan C., Harrow International School Hong Kong, admitted to The University of Cambridge

'The AISL Harrow Scholarship has continually inspired me to step outside my comfort zone, tackle challenges head-on, and maintain academic rigor.'

- Kaijun C., Harrow International School Shanghai, admitted to Imperial College London

'Participating in co-curricular activities and leadership roles at Harrow empowered me to refine my public speaking abilities and develop a diverse array of transferrable soft skills,'

- Yoon Y., Harrow International School Bangkok, admitted to Stanford University

"These unparalleled achievements are a compelling testament to the programme's success in helping exceptional students realise their academic ambitions through our high-quality education. Their stories have inspired other students with their passion for learning and life, setting an example as holistic leaders", commented Mr Daniel Chiu, Chairman of AISL Harrow Scholarships Foundation Limited.

Seize the Opportunity of Scholarships At AISL Harrow Schools

This year, scholarships will be offered by participating AISL Harrow Schools located in Appi (Japan), Bangkok, Beijing, Chongqing, Haikou, Hengqin, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen Qianhai and Nanning.

The Foundation welcomes applications from exceptional young minds who demonstrate passion, a genuine commitment to continuous growth, and willingness to embrace challenges. Mr Daniel Chiu stated, "While exemplary academic performance is a critical criterion for applicants, we equally value leadership potential, active engagement in co-curricular pursuits, and a strong commitment to service. We aspire to identify students who manifest the Harrow Values in their most distinguished and profound forms."

Apply Now

Application submission 11 October - 6 December 2024 A Level assessment test for shortlisted applicants 6 - 31 January 2025 Online interviews with AISL's educators 3 - 28 February 2025 Announcement of final results 31 March 2025

Further details and online application forms are available at the official website https://www.aislharrow.com/apply-for-aisl-harrow-scholarships-2025-27/?utm_campaign=Y25%2F27%20AISL%20Harrow%20Scholarships%20Programme&utm_source=Press%20Release. Interested parties can follow AISL Harrow's social media channels for the latest updates.

About Asia International School Limited (AISL) Group

Founded for more than 25 years, Asia International School Limited (AISL) is a leading provider of education services in Asia. It is the operator of AISL Harrow International Schools, AISL Harrow LiDe Schools, AISL Harrow Hong Kong Children School, and AISL Harrow Little Lions Early Years Centres, which proudly draw on the 450-year heritage of Harrow School in the UK, embracing the Harrow School Values. We are committed to the highest standards and quality of education for all students, delivering Educational Excellence for Life and Leadership. The AISL Harrow Schools use Harrow School's name and badge under a sub-license granted by Harrow International Schools Limited (HISL), a trading subsidiary of the charity registered in England, which owns Harrow School and its trademark.

About the AISL Harrow Scholarships Foundation

Established in 2022, the AISL Harrow Scholarships Foundation Limited is dedicated to advancing education by providing scholarships to students of merits wanting to study at AISL Harrow Schools. Since 2023, the AISL Harrow Scholarships Programme has expanded to include Harrow International Schools and Harrow LiDe Schools across China, with locations in Beijing, Chongqing, Hong Kong, Hengqin, Haikou, Nanning, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, as well as in Appi, Japan, and Bangkok, Thailand.

Guided by the vision of Educational Excellence for Life and Leadership, the scholarships programme reflects our commitment to corporate social responsibility, offering academically exceptional students from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to enrol in AISL Harrow Schools. By promoting educational development, nurturing talent, and cultivating future leaders, the Foundation is devoted to effecting positive change within communities.

SOURCE AISL Harrow Scholarships Foundation