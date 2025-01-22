JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (EMI), as the sole brand holder agent (ATPM) and official distributor of Mazda vehicles, proudly introduces The All-New Mazda CX-80, Mazda's first Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in Indonesia. The launch of this flagship premium SUV was announced by Ricky Thio, Chief Operating Officer of PT EMI, during a press conference on January 22, 2025, at Mazda Indonesia Headquarters.

The All-New Mazda CX-80 Officially Launched: A New Era of Mazda Premium Plug-in Hybrid SUVs in Indonesia Begins (PRNewsfoto/PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (EMI))

The All-New Mazda CX-80 represents Mazda's latest SUV, combining plug-in hybrid technology with a human-centric design concept. This vehicle offers an optimal balance between electrification systems and internal combustion engines, delivering superior fuel efficiency. The launch of this SUV marks Mazda's consistent steps into the premium automotive segment, positioning The All-New Mazda CX-80 as the flagship model among Mazda's SUV lineup.

The All-New Mazda CX-80 embodies Mazda's philosophy of Jinba-Ittai – the harmony between car and driver – providing a dynamic and comfortable driving experience. This SUV invites drivers to connect physically and emotionally with the vehicle, creating precious moments with loved ones during every journey.

"Mazda continues to create vehicles that not only offer comfort and exceptional performance but also touch the heart. This philosophy is embodied in The All-New Mazda CX-80. As a flagship premium SUV with a 6-seater configuration and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology, The All-New Mazda CX-80 sets new standards in the SUV category, meeting and exceeding user expectations both in Indonesia and globally," said Ricky Thio, COO of PT EMI.

The Essence of The All-New Mazda CX-80 Design

The All-New Mazda CX-80 is designed around three main principles:

1. Elegant and Beautiful Design

The All-New Mazda CX-80 adopts Mazda's signature KODO Design philosophy, featuring sleek lines, a bold appearance, and a luxurious, comfortable cabin. The "Graceful Toughness" design concept harmonizes ruggedness with elegance in this SUV.

A long engine bay reflects strength, while the spacious cabin is designed for comfort. Bright trim lines around the windows enhance the cabin's length, resembling sculpted metal.

The All-New Mazda CX-80 are available in two editions catering to different styles and preferences: Elite Edition and Kuro Edition.

Elite Edition: Features a chrome signature wing around the vertical grille with an insignia, creating a premium look also enhancing the aesthetic value of this SUV. Light-colored accents continue along the sides with chrome side trim and matching wheels. The interior boasts light nappa leather seats, woven fabric on the dashboard, and maple wood trim on the center console and door panels, creating an elegant atmosphere that indulges both the driver and passengers

Kuro Edition: Features a dark and bold character. A black chrome signature wing is paired with the vertical grille and insignia, creating a look that is both dynamic and elegant. On the sides, the blacked-out side mirrors, side signature trim, and wheels add a solid and assertive impression. The interior is also dominated by dark tones, with nappa leather seats combining black and brown, suede fabric on the dashboard, and metal wood trim on the center console and door panels, emphasizing a strong character that exudes luxury.

Mazda also introduces new color options such as Melting Copper Metallic and Artisan Red Metallic, which further highlight the beauty of the car's design. Additionally, the iconic Mazda color, Soul Red Crystal Metallic, offers a vibrant impression, making it one of the brand's key attractions.

2. Powerful and Direct Driving Feel

The All-New Mazda CX-80 is equipped with e-SKYACTIV PHEV technology, which serves as the 'heart' of its performance.

The SUV harmonizes a high-capacity lithium-ion battery, a powerful internal combustion engine, and an electric motor for optimal performance and efficiency.

The Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) technology in The All-New Mazda CX-80 enables seamless power transitions between the gasoline engine and the electric motor, enhancing fuel efficiency without compromising responsive performance. This innovation also delivers instant power, with battery charging conveniently possible at home or public charging stations. Its main components include:

A 2.5L gasoline engine producing 191 ps and 261 Nm torque

An electric motor delivering 175 ps and 270 Nm torque

A 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery for primary power

An 8-speed transmission without a torque converter for smooth power delivery

Another advantage lies in the i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, which ensures optimal performance across various road conditions, whether on highways, winding roads, or challenging terrains.

The Double Wishbone suspension at the front and multi-link suspension at the rear, combined with Kinematic Posture Control technology, deliver precise handling, stability, and maximum comfort for both drivers and passengers.

The Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) feature allows drivers to customize their driving experience with four selectable modes:

NORMAL Mode : For everyday comfort

: For everyday comfort SPORT Mode : Delivers more dynamic and aggressive responses

: Delivers more dynamic and aggressive responses OFF-ROAD Mode : Facilitates navigation on challenging terrains

: Facilitates navigation on challenging terrains EV Mode: Optimizes the use of the electric motor for emission-free driving

With these innovative features and technologies, The All-New Mazda CX-80 provides a driving experience that is enjoyable, confident, and environmentally sustainable.

3. Exceptional Functionality

The All-New Mazda CX-80 offers an optimal cabin space with a three-row seating configuration that seamlessly combines functionality and aesthetics.

This SUV is designed to support a modern lifestyle, delivering comfort and luxury across all seating rows. The second row serves as a sanctuary for passengers, featuring captain seats and a center console that exudes exclusivity. To further enhance comfort, the cabin is meticulously designed to minimize vibrations and noise.

The flexible configuration of The All-New Mazda CX-80 allows the third-row seats to be folded flat, creating a flat floor that simplifies cargo loading. Its versatile design makes it ideal for various activities, from daily commutes to long-distance travel. The extended length and width of the third row offer extra space and easy access.

Mazda prioritizes safety with its advanced i-ACTIVSENSE technology, designed to prevent accidents and mitigate their impact. Key features include Adaptive LED Headlights (ALH) for optimal nighttime visibility, Smart Brake Support, Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), ensuring comprehensive protection for drivers and passengers.

The Driver Attention Alert (DAA) and Driver Monitoring System track the driver's condition, detecting signs of fatigue or lack of concentration, and providing early warnings to reduce accident risks. The 360° View Monitor facilitates the manoeuvring of a long vehicle like The All-New Mazda CX-80, offering a comprehensive view for easier navigation in tight spaces or during parking.

Additionally, the SUV features Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), which maintains speed and distance from the vehicle ahead, providing extra comfort on long journeys. The Driver Personalization System allows drivers to find their ideal driving position for both comfort and safety.

The combination of advanced features in The All-New Mazda CX-80 makes it a premium SUV solution for those who value comfort, luxury, and style in every journey.

"With these three pillars, The All-New Mazda CX-80 embodies completeness—a vehicle that not only delivers comfort and functionality but also enriches its users' lives (Mazda's Brand Purpose: enrich life-in-motion for those we serve). The All-New Mazda CX-80 takes Mazda's vision to the next level, presenting a premium SUV designed to meet the needs of those who appreciate perfection and prioritize quality time with loved ones," concluded Ricky Thio.

Peace of Mind

Owners of The All-New Mazda CX-80 will enjoy added peace of mind through Mazda Indonesia's after-sales services. This includes the 5-Years MyMazda Warranty or up to 150,000 kilometers (whichever comes first) and an 8-year lithium-ion battery warranty or up to 160,000 kilometers (whichever comes first). Additionally, a 3-Years MyMazda Service package or up to 60,000 kilometers (whichever comes first) is available, starting from the vehicle delivery date.

To complement this, owners of The All-New Mazda CX-80 will receive a Portable Charger Traveler, reinforcing its reliability anytime, anywhere.

Maximize "Jinba-Ittai" with AutoExe Performance Parts

The All-New Mazda CX-80 now features AutoExe performance parts, specifically designed to enhance vehicle performance and aesthetics without compromising Mazda's distinctive characteristics. AutoExe products include Suspension Kits, Intake & Exhaust Kits, Bodysuit Kits, Styling Kits, and Interior Kits, offering personalization options for a more enjoyable driving experience.

With AutoExe performance parts, The All-New Mazda CX-80 boasts a more rugged and dynamic aesthetic while delivering impressive performance, all while retaining Mazda's signature elegance. These products provide a thrilling driving experience, making it the perfect choice for both everyday commutes and spirited driving sessions.

Price and Availability

The All-New Mazda CX-80 is available at Mazda dealerships across Indonesia.

OTR Price Jakarta Pilihan Warna Rp. 1.199.900.000,- **Includes a Portable Charger Traveler *Special for The All-New Mazda CX-80, Premium Color options are available at no additional cost 1. Jet Black Mica 2. Platinum Quartz Metallic 3. Deep Crystal Blue Mica 4. Melting Copper Metallic 5. Soul Red Crystal Metallic (Premium Colour) 6. Machine Grey Metallic (Premium Colour) 7. Rhodium White Metallic (Premium Colour) 8. Artisan Red Metallic (Premium Colour)

"For more information about The All-New Mazda CX-80, please visit www.mazda.co.id.

About Mazda Indonesia

At Mazda, we believe in forging an emotional bond with the driver, as though our vehicles have a soul of their own. This philosophy is at the heart of our KODO – Soul of Motion design. Inspired by the graceful energy of a cheetah in full stride, KODO captures the essence of motion in its purest, most dynamic form — transforming that energy into breathtaking automotive design.

We discovered deeply that KODO's origins lie in Japan's timeless aesthetic sensibilities. Japanese craftsmanship has always celebrated the beauty of simplicity, an elegance that exudes dignity and sensuality.

Mazda defines these elements as "RIN" (self-restrained dignity) and "EN" (alluring sensuality) — two qualities that embody Japanese elegance. Together, they shape our vehicles' distinctive, premium presence, as seen in the Mazda 2 Hatchback, Mazda 6, Mazda CX-5, and Mazda Biante. Each model is a testament to our commitment to design that moves you physically and emotionally.

As the Sole Agent and Exclusive Distributor of Mazda vehicles in Indonesia, PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (PT EMI) — a proud member of the Eurokars Group — has been dedicated to delivering the Mazda experience to Indonesian drivers since 2017. This transition from PT Mazda Motor Indonesia marked the beginning of a new era for Mazda enthusiasts in the region.

Every Eurokars Mazda showroom is a comprehensive 3S Service Centre offering Sales, Service, and Spare Parts. A passionate and professional team supports our facilities, including customer service experts, sales specialists, and award-winning certified technicians. Recognised for their dedication and quality, our team ensures an unparalleled ownership experience, reflecting Mazda's global commitment to excellence.

