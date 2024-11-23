The Amerigo Vespucci and Villaggio Italia dock in Mumbai from November 28th to December 2nd

Address: Green Gate Indira Dock, Shoorji Vallabhdas Marg, Indira Docks, Mumbai Port Trust, Mazagaon, Mumbai

The historic sailing ship and training ship of the Italian Navy and the Villaggio Italia - an itinerant mini "expo" dedicated to Italian excellence - will be open to visitors free of charge and upon reservation

At Villaggio Italia will take place the exhibitions dedicated to design, photography and technology, concerts by the band of the Italian Air Force, film screenings in collaboration with the Venice International Film Festival of La Biennale di Venezia and important moments of analysis offered by talks and conferences

In these 5 days dedicated to the promotion of Made in Italy the following Italian authorities will be present:

the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso; the Undersecretary of State for Defence Matteo Perego di Cremnago on behalf of the Minister of Defence;

the Ambassador of Italy to India HE Antonio Bartoli; the Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy Admiral Enrico Credendino and Luca Andreoli CEO of Difesa Servizi

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ACCESS

Access to the Villaggio Italia and the Amerigo Vespucci is free, subject to availability

To access the port area, it is essential to book on the website https://tourvespucci.it/en/mumbai-28-november-2-december-2024/ at least 4 days in advance of the date chosen for the visit

Free shuttles will be available from Green Gate to Villaggio Italia/Amerigo Vespucci

To access the port it will be necessary to show an identity doc ument

Non-Indian citizens will not be able to access the port area with just the tourist visa

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amerigo Vespucci, historic sailing ship and training ship of the Italian Navy, Ambassador of Made in Italy in the world, is engaged in a world tour that will take it, for the first time in its 93-year history, to Mumbai, India, where it will stop from November 28 to December 2.

Amerigo Vespucci arrives in Mumbai

During its stay in Mumbai, the Amerigo Vespucci will be accompanied by Villaggio Italia, the international Made in Italy exposition that gathers together the "national teams of Italian excellence", so that the world tour of Nave Amerigo Vespucci is a unified expression of the values of the entire Italian nation and a showcase of Italian excellence and supply chains, a driving force for the economy and for the diffusion of Italian culture.

The "World Tour – Villaggio Italia" initiative, strongly supported by the Minister of Defence of the Italian Government, Guido Crosetto, and supported by 11 Ministries, together with the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, combines the traditional training and naval diplomacy activities of the training ship with the promotion of Made in Italy excellence in the main ports covered by the campaign.

In Mumbai, the 28th stop of the Amerigo Vespucci World Tour and the fifth appointment with the Villaggio Italia , the following Italian authorities will be present: the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso; the Undersecretary of State for Defence Matteo Perego di Cremnago on behalf of the Minister of Defence; the Italian Ambassador to India HE Antonio Bartoli; the Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy Admiral Enrico Credendino and Luca Andreoli CEO of Difesa Servizi, the in-house company of the Ministry of Defence that creates and supports all phases of the initiative.

Design, art, cinema, photography, music, technology and innovation: the Vespucci World Tour will bring to the Villaggio Italia in Mumbai all the experiences that have attracted the greatest public interest in the previous stages, together with the visits aboard the Amerigo Vespucci and the moments of meeting and analysis offered by the scheduled conferences. All the activities of the Villaggio Italia and the visits aboard the Amerigo Vespucci will be accessible free of charge upon registration on the website https://tourvespucci.it/en/mumbai-28-november-2-december-2024/ within the times indicated to obtain authorization to access the port area where the activities are hosted, 4 days before the day chosen for the visit for both Indian citizens and those who are not Indian citizens (for the latter, a tourist visa alone does not allow access).

The activities proposed by Villaggio Italia :

DESIGN will be the protagonist in Mumbai with the exhibition "Italia Geniale" dedicated to Italian design, created by the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with ADI Design Museum which tells the world about the invention, creativity and design capabilities of Made in Italy; ART with the work "la David" created by Jacopo Cardillo, aka JAGO, a young but already famous Italian sculptor (one of the most 'instagrammed') who with his marble sculptures is inspired by the past but wants to go beyond it (he is the first artist to have sent a marble sculpture to the International Space Station, in 2019, on the occasion of ESA's Beyond mission); CINEMA with the programming created in collaboration with the Venice International Film Festival of La Biennale di Venezia; PHOTOGRAPHY with the exhibition curated by Ansa entitled "Italy, travelling through time" and the exhibition "We are the Sea" curated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation with photos dedicated to the seas, coasts and Italian landscapes and the need to protect their richness. In Mumbai too, MUSIC will be the protagonist every day at the Villaggio Italia, thanks to the presence of the Band of the Italian Air Force and a Puccini gala organised exceptionally at The Royal Opera House in Mumbai (29 November at 7pm IST) by the Italian Cultural Institute on the occasion of the centenary of the death of Giacomo Puccini.

Even in Mumbai, moments of meeting, analysis and networking will be dedicated to strategic issues for the country starting from the event "Nave Amerigo Vespucci meets India, from Mumbai a look toward Italy" organized by ANSA, Italian press agency (29 November at 3pm IST) with a focus on "success stories of Italians in India and Indians in Italy through the fusion of different cultures" which will be followed by: the conference "Invest in Italy: where innovating is tradition. A foreign direct investment conference" by the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy dedicated to attracting investments with the related networking moment (30 November at 10.30 IST); the conference dedicated to the Blue and Space Economy (30 November at 14.30 IST); the meeting "Vespucci meets Mumbai" dedicated to Italian companies in the Marahastra organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in India, ICE – Italian Trade Agency, Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (December 1st at 10.00 IST); the "Vespucci meets Festa Italiana" exhibition of Made in Italy lifestyle products organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce (28 November at 7 pm IST), the event "Exploring La Dolce Vita: Italy's offer to India's travel thrill", curated by ENIT and the Ministry of Tourism dedicated to tourism operators with a specific focus on the luxury market (1 December at 11.30 am IST), the conference dedicated to IMEC the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor (30 November at 4.30 pm IST) and the event "Crafting Elegance: the World of Luxury between Italy and India", discussion with designers and companies on possible synergies between Italy and India in the world of luxury (1 December 6 pm IST).

TECHNOLOGY and INNOVATION will have a new ad hoc space in Mumbai thanks to the immersive exhibition "Looking Beyond" promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation together with the Italian Space Agency and Telespazio/e-GEOS of the Leonardo group, which offers an engaging experience among 60 spectacular images of our planet acquired by the satellites of the Italian constellation of the ASI and the Ministry of Defence, COSMO-SkyMed. This will provide an opportunity to reflect on the contribution of satellite technologies to Earth observation, to the promotion of sustainable development and to the protection of natural and cultural heritage. Finally, there will be the story of the most innovative infrastructures in Italy, between present and future, North and South of Italy, with the MOSE of Venice and the project of the bridge over the Strait of Messina .

Visits on board the Amerigo Vespucci

From Friday 29th November to Sunday 1st December it will be possible to board the Amerigo Vespucci to experience first-hand the charm of the ship defined as "the most beautiful in the world", guardian of the most ancient naval and seafaring traditions for over ninety years and emblem of the Italian Armed Forces.

Visits on board are available on the following days: Friday 29 November from 10.00 to 12.00; Saturday 30 November from 10.00 to 12.00; Sunday 1 December from 10.00 to 12.00 and in the afternoon from 14.30 to 19.30.

Visits are free, to access it is possible to book your entrance at the following link https://tourvespucci.it/en/mumbai-28-november-2-december-2024/

For the visit, we recommend wearing comfortable shoes

Villaggio Italia

Villaggio Italia, with all its exhibitions, will be open to the public every day from 9.30 am to 10 pm (with the exception of November 28th when Villaggio Italia will open at 3 pm and December 2nd when Villaggio Italia will close at 1 pm after the departure of the Amerigo Vespucci).

Entrance to Villaggio Italia is free.

On the website https://tourvespucci.it/en/mumbai-28-november-2-december-2024/ you can find more information and reserve your places for the activities scheduled at the Villaggio Italia with limited places.

Painting : Thursday 28 November from 3.30pm to 10.00pm : live painting competition dedicated to the Amerigo Vespucci, with the best works created awarded at the end of the day.

: Music – the performances of the band of the Italian Air Force at the Villaggio Italia: Thursday 28th November from 3.00pm to 4.00pm and from 8.30pm to 9.30pm (concert) Friday 29th November from 10.30am to 11.30am Saturday 30th November from 10.30 to 11.30 and from 18.30 to 19.30 Sunday 1st December from 11.30 to 12.30 and 20.30 to 21.30 (concert)

Cinema – the screenings scheduled at the Villaggio Italia: Friday 29th November at 8.00pm "Felicità" by Micaela Ramazzotti Saturday 30th November at 8.00pm "Commander" by Edoardo de Angelis Sunday 1st December at 6.00 pm "Bellissima" by Luchino Visconti



IMPORTANT TO ACCESS THE VILLAGGIO ITALIA AND THE AMERIGO VESPUCCI:

