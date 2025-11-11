LIUZHOU, China, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Chinese enterprises set sail overseas, a core question emerges: how can they cultivate local talent for their global operations? In Liuzhou, China, a new model of "industry-education integration" is taking root—recruiting Indonesian students to study in China and then sending them to work for Chinese companies in Indonesia.

The Asian Century: The Path of Integration

This is a story of growth, opportunity, and connection. Through the journey of Indonesian student Rozi, we witness how China's industrial strength and Indonesia's youthful energy come together—bridging nations through vocational education and writing a vivid chapter in the story of shared prosperity. Please watch the seventh episode of the micro-documentary series The Asian Century, titled The Path of Integration.

The Asian Century is a social and cultural documentary series centered on the theme of building an Asian community with a shared future. Through authentic, multidimensional, and comprehensive storytelling, it showcases the shared historical roots, cultural bonds, and developmental aspirations among Asian nations.

