The Biggest Customer Experience Engagement in Asia-Pacific (APAC) Takes Place On 29-30 November 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Customer Experience (CX) Summit is turning into a real treat for CX leaders and practitioners. This year's engagement themed "Transformation Accelerated" takes place at the beautiful 5-star settings of The Sunway Resort Hotel on 29-30 November 2023. The Organizers are expecting a 600-strong participation from both local and regional attendance.

8th Annual CX Summit in Kuala Lumpur - rich-content, inspiring thought-leadership and showcase of latest innovation.

Known for rich content and immaculate event organization, the Summit has earned a very strong following in its 8 short years of existence – and like in the past, this year's CX Summit will bring fresh new thought-leadership to examine the opportunities for the business communities here and the larger APAC region.

With Shep Hyken, the Global Guru in Customer Service and Experience, returning to Kuala Lumpur to inspire the audience through his signature "How to create an Amazing Customer Experience", the audience at this year's Summit stand to benefit immensely from the best. Alongside Shep, this year's Summit brings together a real star-cast line-up that includes some of the finest CX Thought Leaders from across the globe, including Nienke Bloem (CCXP Master Trainer, from the Netherlands), Simon Kriss (CX Futurologist, from Australia), Dr Shreekant Vijaykar (CX COPC Leader, from India) and many regional C-Suite Leaders who will share the realities and opportunities in both customer experience and digital.

Additionally, this year's Summit has also attracted high-quality global partnerships with the presence of brands like NICE, Huawei, Verint, Talkdesk, Microtel, Twilio, Genesys, NTT Data, ITAPPS, COPC, Freshworks, Infobip, Novomind, Cisco Webex and many more. All these promises to introduce latest capabilities into this region – something that stands to benefit the region's digital aspirations as well.

The Organizing-Chair of CX Summit 2023, Vig Sivalingam explained this year's plans for the Summit by sharing "We have chosen the theme of Transformation Accelerated in recognition of the realities of today's world through the rise of artificial intelligence everywhere. The theme will set the conversations at the Summit in design to benefit the audience for their transformation programs in the coming year. This year's Summit will be a rare treat, a festival of Customer Experience through the lens of customer centricity, marketing thinking, human resource leadership, technology solutions and business strategy". He also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the local government and associated agencies that have given strong awareness to customer experience here in Malaysia, specifically Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), all of which have helped generate strong following into the CX Summit engagement over the years.

CX Summit 2023 is organized by the Contact Centre Association of Malaysia (CCAM) with a view of membership value and industry development. CCAM is a non-profit based national association in Malaysia.

