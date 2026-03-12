The Brand Promise announces strategic evolution at Partners' Briefing Spring 2026, expanding global partnerships across branding, education, and lifestyle

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brand Promise Group, a global branding firm headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, announced its next phase of strategic evolution at the Partners' Briefing, Spring 2026, held on the evening of 06 March 2026. Now in its third consecutive year, the annual series has become a company tradition, bringing together partners to align on strategic perspectives and shape upcoming initiatives.

This year’s edition of the Partners' Briefing series marked a defining moment in The Brand Promise’s journey, as it evolves from a boutique branding firm into a broader platform for partnerships and cross-industry collaboration With its expanding network of partners and in-house brands, The Brand Promise Group continues to foster an ecosystem where cross-industry collaboration contributes to tailored, high-value experiences and hospitality initiatives

This year's edition marked a defining moment in The Brand Promise's journey, as it evolves from a boutique branding firm into a broader platform for partnerships and cross-industry collaboration. The Group's expanding ecosystem now connects global and local partners across core pillars in branding, education and training, and lifestyle, with initiatives designed to link industries and communities in Vietnam, the wider Asian region, and globally.

New horizons for global key accounts

Heading into 2026, The Brand Promise deepens its collaboration with long-standing global partners across hospitality, travel and business advisory:

Club Med, a pioneer of the all-inclusive vacation concept with more than 70 resorts across 40 countries, continues to position Vietnam as one of its key outbound markets while expanding its regional footprint with the opening of Club Med Borneo, Kota Kinabalu in late 2026.

STONE Accounting Group, an Australian-based accounting and advisory firm, has laid the foundation for its North American expansion with the first head office in Canada following earlier developments in Australia and Japan, while The Brand Promise supports the firm's strategic communications as it strengthens its global network.

SODÅ, which is evolving from a hotel management platform into its new identity as SODÅ | Hospitality Partners, is entering a renewed phase of growth, expanding its role across the full hotel lifecycle. From development and pre-opening to operations and market positioning, SODÅ | Hospitality Partners is opening up broader opportunities for integrated, long-term collaborations with its hotel partners.

Preparing Vietnam's next generations of leaders

Investing in human capital forms a core part of The Brand Promise Group's direction for 2026, as it expands its education and training pillar.

Through Self-Leadership Lab, an empirical leadership development programme created by professors from the University of Geneva, The Brand Promise will introduce a series of tailored and professional training initiatives that cultivate self-awareness for modern leadership across different career stages.

Now part of The Brand Promise Group, Beyoutiful Vietnam, Vietnam's first lifestyle concierge and educational service brand dedicated to women, continues to work with selected partners to develop curated programmes and services across lifestyle experiences, hospitality and travel, wellness, fashion, and education in support of personal development and purpose-driven living.

Leading the waves of change in Vietnam's experience economy

Beyond branding and leadership, the Group brought together partners across gastronomy, wellness, hospitality, culture, and technology to illustrate Vietnam's evolving experience economy.

Wiking Group hosted the Spring 2026 gathering across two distinctive venues: Wiking Golf, an urban golf experience inspired by a "backyard golf course," and Wiking Salon, a contemporary art space for cultural and creative gatherings. Rheinland-Pfalz.Gold, in connection with the Business Representation of the German Federal State of Rhineland-Palatinate (RLP) inVietnam, introduced guests to Germany's heritage of more than 2,000 years of winemaking tradition. Global Café delivered thoughtful catering services, drawing on over 25 years of experience serving international standards.

Hospitality and wellness partners also played a central role in the experience. voco Scenia Bay Nha Trang by IHG, set to open in 2026, will bring the brand's distinctive lifestyle approach to Vietnam's central coast with a 250-room bay front hotel; Garrya Mu Cang Chai offers a serene mountain retreat amid northern Vietnam's terraced rice fields; Namia River Retreat is a sanctuary of "living well" located on a peaceful islet along the Thu Bon River in Hoi An;" whereas Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang presents a contemporary beachfront retreat emphasising wellness-inspired experiences and privacy.

Among the partners are lifestyle brands that completed the experience: Bittersweet Chocolatier, Phu Quoc-based artisan chocolatier producing from Vietnamese cacao; Got It, a platform backed by investment from VNG Corporation and one of Vietnam's leading digital gifting solutions; alongside ETU Handkraft, La Gougah, Eastern Journeys, and AIMWell.

With its expanding network of partners and in-house brands, The Brand Promise Group continues to foster an ecosystem where cross-industry collaboration contributes to tailored, high-value experiences and hospitality initiatives.

The Brand Promise

A global branding firm with headquarter in Ho Chi Minh City, dedicated to authentic storytelling, strategic growth, and impactful partnerships across industries. Our commitment to evolving quality standards and nurturing communities of hand-picked, like-minded and long-lasting partners ensures that every promise made is honored through our dedication to excellence and shared dedication to turn potential into reality.

SOURCE The Brand Promise