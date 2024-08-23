KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheers and excitement filled the air as The World Brands Foundation (TWBF) hosted the 19th annual The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2024 and the return of the highly anticipated, The BrandLaureate SMEs BestBrands Awards 2024. The momentous event brought together an impressive assembly of representatives from multinational companies (MNCs), public-listed companies (PLCs), government-linked corporations (GLCs), large corporations (LCs), as well as small-medium enterprises (SMEs) from across a spectrum of business excellence.

The BrandLaureate Awards - Inspiring Influence: Celebrating Visionaries & Pacesetters of the Global Business Landscape

Held at The Majestic Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, the twofold ceremony was an evening dedicated to the celebration of fortitude, unity, and the communal spirit of perseverance.

As the signature event of The World Brands Foundation, The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2024 continued in its steadfast mission to spotlight visionary leadership and corporate integrity, recognising organisations that have set new benchmarks in their fields. It was an evening of reflection, admiration, and jubilation as the crème de la crème of the global business world came together to celebrate their shared commitment to excellence.

Concurrently, The BrandLaureate SMEs BestBrands Awards 2024 highlighted the crucial role of small and medium enterprises as the lifeblood of our dynamic economy, fueling innovation and fostering community development. This specially curated award acknowledged their dedication and resilience that have made substantial contributions to their industries and the broader society.

Addressing the winners of the night, Prof. Dr KKJohan congratulated them, saying, "You have not settled as mere participants and spectators; instead, you are the champions of your brands and respective industries." He then emphasised that each winner was unique, and it was through their distinct abilities and creative approaches that they have been able to provide solutions so inimitable that they stand out, demonstrating the true power of branding.

He later encouraged the recipients to keep their F.I.R.E. burning—to stay Focused on the Future, to keep looking for ways to make an Impact, to continuously Redefine what's possible, and to always Empower others to achieve their dreams. This, he said, is how brands can ultimately become pacesetters not only in their industries but also in the world.

In the spirit of celebration, The World Brands Foundation announced the appointment of new members to the Foundation's Board of Governors who are at the forefront of their respective fields, collaborating to advance the Foundation and shape the future of the branding landscape.

The BrandLaureate is also proud to mark another milestone as it approaches its 20th anniversary by establishing its corporate headquarters in Singapore. This strategic move marks a significant leap for The BrandLaureate towards creating a truly global business model. By situating ourselves at the epicentre of international trade, we aim to enhance our global outreach and amplify the impact of brands and branding across diverse industries. In line with this, the evening witnessed the inauguration of The BrandLaureate Singapore's Council Members, a distinguished group of industry leaders and brand visionaries led by Mr. El Lee, Country President of The BrandLaureate Singapore, who will play a pivotal role in steering our initiatives in the country.

The event was also graced by distinguished guests from China, India, South Korea and United States, a testament to the international stature and influence of The BrandLaureate Awards. Their presence elevated the evening's prestige, showcasing the global connections that The BrandLaureate fosters. Through the universal language of branding, The BrandLaureate Awards by The World Brands Foundation continues to bridge cultures and industries, uniting diverse perspectives in the shared pursuit of excellence.

Kicking off the ceremony, The BrandLaureate Brand ICON Leadership Awards 2024 celebrated the influential brand personalities who have shaped the very fabric of their industry and societies as a whole. The awardees receiving the Award in this category include: Y.M. Tan Sri Dato' Paduka Tengku Noor Zakiah Tengku Ismail, Founder Emeritus and Adviser of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad; YBhg Datuk Wira Dr Azizan Osman, Founder & Executive Chairman of Richworks International; Cheah Liek Hou, Eight Times Para Badminton World Champion and 2020 Paralympian Gold Medallist; Soh Wai Ching, World's Tower Runner Champion; and Park Hang Seo, Football Director.

Following this, a number of esteemed Brand Leaders were also recognised with The BrandLaureate BrandLeadership Award, such as Dr Lee Joo Yeon, Professor of the School of Engineering, Ajou University; Dr. Farah Mydin, Medical Aesthetic Practitioner and Founder of Medical Skin Clinic; and Mohamad Mohar Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of MMI Associates Sdn Bhd.

As the evening unfolded, The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2024 honoured a constellation of Brands of the Year: Antabax, Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB), Chow Tai Fook, Golden Destinations, Great Eastern, and Kenanga Investors Group (KIG); as well as Iconic Brands: KNIFE, Muar Ban Lee, Nights of Fright, SOTHYS Malaysia, and The Majestic Hotel; Most Sustainable Brands: Giant Chemical, MIDEA, Normah Medical Specialist Centre, PDI Hotels & Resorts, and Perdana University; as well as Most Favourite Brands: Assata, Elianware, Kimball, and Naturel. These luminaries have redefined branding success through their leadership and overall achievements.

August, being the month of Independence or Merdeka (in Malay Language), is a time to celebrate our nation's journey to becoming the vibrant and dynamic society it is today. In this spirit, TWBF introduced a special category honouring brands that have played a pivotal role in elevating Brand Malaysia on the global stage. These brands and individuals, our Nation's Pride, have made invaluable contributions that have shaped our economy, society, and the world's perception of Malaysia in profound ways. The esteemed recipients receiving the Award in this category include: Brickfields Asia College, Fruit Plus, Johor Port, Koop Sahabat, KTMB, Mahkota Medical Centre, Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd (PAAB), Pengurusan Air Pahang Bhd (PAIP), Sawit Kinabalu, SICC, and UNIRAZAK.

Meanwhile, The BrandLaureate SMEs BestBrands Awards 2024 shone a spotlight on the trailblazers and rising stars of the business world. These SMEs, with their entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and resilience, have not only navigated challenges but have also carved out new paths in their industries. The evening's SMEs recipients include: Alpha Solar, Drive Fit, Fortune One, Golden Eagle Cruise, IACT College, Ler Lum Advisory Services (LLAS), MedicalMet, MJHM, Neutraa, Reliance College, TMK Industries, UNIMY, and Veritas.

For the full list of recipients with their winning categories, Click here.

The World Brands Foundation extends our heartfelt congratulations to the distinguished recipients of the night. Your remarkable achievements have not only set a new precedent but have also profoundly shaped the landscape of your industries. As you continue to break new ground and reach greater heights, we are confident in the extraordinary impact you will make in the future. Remember, the journey to greatness is ongoing, and with each step forward, you pave the way for others to follow. The World Brands Foundation is proud to stand beside you, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible milestones that lie ahead.

The BrandLaureate Awards has plenty more to offer in the last quarter of 2024 with our upcoming awards, including The BrandLaureate World Halal & Bumiputera BestBrands Awards 2024 on the 12th of September 2024. The BrandLaureate will also launch the much-anticipated The BrandLaureate Banking Finance Awards on the 16th of October 2024 and The BrandLaureate Global Network Marketing Awards on the 29th of October 2024. Also, mark your calendars for The BrandLaureate DigiTech (Digital & Technology) BestBrands Awards 2024 and the very first edition of The BrandLaureate DigiTech Conference 2024-2025, happening on the 5th of November 2024.

Join The BrandLaureate's "Be My Friend" community and unlock a world of incredible benefits and opportunities. As a member, you'll become part of a dynamic network that fosters innovation and growth through local and global collaboration, branding consultation, shared expertise, resources and support, a paid feature as columnist in Brand magazine and many more. Seize the chance to learn and thrive alongside a vibrant community of entrepreneurs and brand enthusiasts. Sign up now here .

For latest news on The BrandLaureate Awards, visit www.thebrandlaureate.com or our social media - Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Spotify | Whatsapp Channel for updates and all of the evening's major highlight moments.

The World Brands Foundation (TWBF), originally established in 2005 as the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation (APBF), stands today as the world's premier branding foundation. With a legacy spanning over a decade of excellence, TWBF has redefined the branding landscape, continuously setting new benchmarks and reaching new heights of prominence. The Foundation's primary objectives are clear: to elevate the status of brands, enhance branding practices, and instil a culture of excellence in entrepreneurship. To realise this vision, The BrandLaureate was instituted—a symbol of brand excellence that embodies TWBF's mission and fulfils its core objectives.

Brands, often synonymous with organisations, products, and services, also reflect the individuals who bring them to life, embodying extraordinary qualities that transcend the ordinary. A truly outstanding brand resonates deeply, serving as both a beacon of information and a source of inspiration across both real and digital realms. The power of strong, high-ideal brands is undeniable; they leave an enduring mark, progressively influencing societal equilibrium on a global scale. In this spirit, TWBF, through The BrandLaureate, honours and recognises those who have set new standards of excellence—remarkable individuals and entities who, through their expertise and dedication, have contributed significantly to the world. As a trendsetter with a distinct approach to branding, The BrandLaureate has recognised more than 2,500 global brands and 500 personalities across over 80 countries worldwide.

Operating autonomously, TWBF remains independent from any government or external agencies. This independence reinforces TWBF's dedication to celebrating and championing brands and personalities who have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the masses.

SOURCE The BrandLaureate