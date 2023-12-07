KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2023 draws to a close, The BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Awards 2023 serves as the crescendo - an ode to the Brave, Bold, and Brilliant Brands that have left their Brand Imprint on the landscape of branding excellence. The night also heralds a significant milestone - the inauguration of The BrandLaureate DigiTech (Digital & Technology) BestBrands Awards 2023, an exclusive accolade curated for the digital trailblazers and industry visionaries who are leading the charge in digital transformation.

The BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Awards 2023 - Celebrating the Brave, the Bold, the Brilliant & The Inaugural Launch of The BrandLaureate DigiTech BestBrands Awards 2023

Organised by The World Brands Foundation (TWBF), the star-studded gala witnessed the attendance of exceptional brands and brand leaders from various industries worldwide - C-Suite executives and top management - under one roof to celebrate the culmination of the year's achievements and milestones. The event also provides a platform for networking and reflection, fostering a sense of camaraderie among key players, reinforcing their shared commitment to pushing boundaries and shaping a future of global branding.

Prof. Dr KKJohan, during his opening speech, applauded all of the incredible recipients, cheering on their grit and resilience over the past year. He proudly recognized their remarkable achievements that stand as a testament to the countless hours of hard work invested in their pursuits. He said, "they have dared to dream, disrupt, and define the future." He also urged the recipients to persist and embrace a fresh start as 2023 concludes, welcoming new triumphs in 2024.

Prof. Dr KKJohan took a moment to honour the launch of The BrandLaureate Education - Certification for Brand Manager Course back in October this year. This milestone collaboration, officially endorsed by The World Brands Foundation and Universiti Malaya Centre for Continuing Education (UMCCed), marks a significant step forward.

As part of the festivities, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between The BrandLaureate Education and IRO, South Korea as well as with OE Edu Group. These momentous agreements explore the expansion of the Certification for Brand Manager Course into new markets, opening new avenues for education and professional development among a wider audience.

The BrandLaureate Brand of the Year Awards encompasses 7 distinguished categories, each honouring significant brands within their unique facets of business expertise. Some of the distinguished brands and brand leaders receiving the Award include Brand Icons: YBhg Datuk Irwan Shah Abdullah @ DJ Dave, Chairman of Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair; YBhg Datuk Wira (Dr) Calvin Khiu, Founder of OE EduGroup; and Ms. Manvin Kaur Khera, Miss Globe 2023; as well as Best Brands such as PTT Synergy Group, Fomema, Watsons Malaysia, Euro Holdings, and Institut Jantung Negara.

The night also witnessed the grand induction of Prem Rawat, Founder of The Prem Rawat Foundation and Global Peace Leader as well as The Prem Rawat Foundation into The BrandLaureate Book of World Records 2023.

In the same tune of celebration, The BrandLaureate DigiTech (Digital & Technology) BestBrands Awards 2023 recognized leading tech personalities such as Mr. K. Raman, Managing Director of Microsoft (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.; Mr. Tee Ke Meng, Chief Executive Officer of Worldline International (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.; Mr. Suresh Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer of Edgepoint Towers Sdn. Bhd.; Visionary Tech Titans, Microsoft, Alibaba Cloud, Silverlake Berhad, TATA Consultancy Services and Tencent Cloud as well as companies like CyberSecurity Malaysia, TDCX Malaysia, JOS MY, First Pavilion Global Berhad, Print on The Go by Recarts Imaging, Infra 365, Statworks Group, RMA and more.

The night also saw the recognition of Young Creative Brand Influencers such as Cherry Yeo Xiao Wei, Winner of Three Gold Medals at the Mallorca Dance Festival, Spain; Jeryl Lee Pei Ling 李佩玲, Champion of China's 'The Next 2023' singing TV Competition; Chang Song Jie, Gold Medal Winner of Italy's prestigious 17th International Violin-Making Competition; and Delwin Cheah, Savant Artist. These influencers are icons of perseverance and excellence, demonstrating that there are no barriers to how much a person can achieve if they set their hearts forth to achieving it.

For the full list of our recipients, Click here.

We, at The BrandLaureate, extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the worthy recipients. There is no limit to how much you can achieve, and as this grand finale closes the year on a high note, we hope it empowers you to strive with your indomitable spirits, entering the new year with tunes of victory, and bearing the lessons from 2023 to see further, go faster, and soar higher in 2024 and beyond.

Join The BrandLaureate's "Be My Friend" community and unlock a world of incredible benefits and opportunities. As a member, you'll become part of a dynamic network that fosters innovation and growth through local and global collaboration, branding consultation, shared expertise, resources and support, a paid feature as columnist in Brand magazine and many more. Seize the chance to learn and thrive alongside a vibrant community of entrepreneurs and brand enthusiasts. Sign up now here .

For latest news on The BrandLaureate Awards, visit www.thebrandlaureate.com or our social media - Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok for updates and all of the evening's major highlight moments.

The World Brands Foundation. TWBF [formerly the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation (APBF)] was established over a decade ago, in 2005, and is the world's premier branding foundation. As a trendsetter for branding with divergence, the Foundation was rebranded to reach new echelons of prominence. Its primary objectives include the promotion of brands, the heightening of branding practices and inculcation of first-rate brand culture in the arena of entrepreneurship. The BrandLaureate, a sobriquet for brand excellence, was instituted to facilitate its vision and mission, simultaneously fulfilling the objectives of TWBF.

While brands often stand for organisations, products and services, they can also mirror individuals who are unique and embody exceptional qualities in their own right. An outstanding brand resonates as a succinct source of information and motivation for many – both in the real and digital realities. It remains incontrovertible that high-ideal brands bearing a strong identity play an important role universally – able to effectively stamp a mark and impact the equilibrium of society as a whole progressively. The Foundation does its part by honouring and recognizing exceptional individuals and entities that have redefined the benchmark of excellence – remarkable archetypes which have given their best to the world through their respective fields of expertise.

SOURCE The BrandLaureate