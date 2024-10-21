NANCHANG, China, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, enhance people-to-people friendly exchanges between the two countries, and jointly build the "Belt and Road" with high quality, the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and the Malaysia-China Friendship Association jointly held China-Malaysia youth exchange activities in September 2024.

The China-Malaysia youth exchange delegation visited Jiangxi

This event involved exchanges and visits in Beijing and Jiangxi, with the theme of "Walking Together on the Silk Road for Harmony and Win-Win Cooperation," further promoting the cultural inheritance and innovation of both countries and injecting new energy into the development of friendly relations between the two countries in the future.

Malaysian Youth's Impression of Nanchang

On September 18, the Malaysian youth delegation visited Nanchang, where they toured sites such as the National Archaeological Site Park of Nanchang Han Dynasty Haihun Marquis, Nanchang University, Nanchang Foreign Language School, and the Nanchang VR Industry Base, etc. They experienced Nanchang's modern landscape and historical heritages, gained a new understanding of China's technological innovation capabilities, and established deep friendship between the youth of China and Malaysia.

The Malaysian youth praised Wuyuan, the most beautiful countryside in China

On September 19, the delegation visited Wuyuan, where they explored sites such as Huangling and Jiangwan. They gained an in-depth understanding of the integration of culture and tourism in Wuyuan, as well as the culture of ancient Chinese villages. They profoundly experienced the harmonious beauty of the coexistence between humans and nature, and the blending of tradition and modernity.

Malaysian youth immerse themselves in traditional Chinese culture

On September 20, the delegation visited various locations in Jiangxi, including the Yantian Scenic Area in Shangrao, Taoyangli Imperial Kiln Scenic Area and the Ceramic Expo City in Jingdezhen. They experienced traditional Chinese crafts such as inkstone carving, oil-paper umbrella making, and ceramics making, felt the unique charm of Chinese culture.

