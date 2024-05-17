The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™ Expands into the Maldives

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™, a global specialty coffee and tea house, is bringing its unique blend of handcrafted beverages and warm hospitality to the idyllic shores of the Maldives.

This expansion comes as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is actively expanding its international footprint, offering its signature beverages and experiences to new corners of the world.

From left: Mr Yousif Abdulghani, Chief Development Officer of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; Mr Hussain Hilmy, CEO, Waterscape Investments; John in de Braekt, CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Through a Master Franchise agreement with Waterscape Investments Pvt. Ltd., a well-established leader in the Maldivian hospitality and travel industry, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will establish cafes across the archipelago from Q3 2024, offering locals and tourists alike a taste of its distinctive coffee and tea offerings.

"As The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf continues its journey of global expansion, we're delighted to reach the Maldives in partnership with Waterscape Investments," said Yousif Abdulghani, Chief Development Officer, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

"This expansion represents a step forward in our growth strategy, allowing us to share our passion for coffee and tea with even more people around the world, and we look forward to establishing ourselves as a beloved brand in the Maldives."

Mr Hussain Hilmy, CEO, Waterscape Investments, said: "We share The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's commitment to quality and creating a welcoming environment. We are confident that the brand's rich heritage and exciting coffee and tea offerings, combined with our deep-rooted expertise in the Maldivian hospitality, will create a winning partnership for success. We are excited to introduce this iconic brand to our vibrant communities and contribute to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's global expansion."

Currently serving its meticulously hand-crafted coffee, tea and espresso beverages at more than 1,100 locations across more than 20 markets globally, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has been committed to serving the best handcrafted beverages – from seed to cup since 1963. The global specialty coffee and tea house takes pride in roasting and selecting from the top 1% Arabica beans from the world's best coffee regions and crafting teas with only the top two leaves and a bud.

In addition to bringing premium coffee and tea to new communities, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is focused on introducing its scalable franchise opportunity to qualified franchise investors across the world.

The brand plans to significantly increase its franchise development pipeline through fresh franchise deals with successful, multi-unit investors. With significant interest globally in franchising with the brand, multiple new locations are in various stages of development throughout the United States, South America, the Middle East and Asia.

For more information about The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf franchising opportunities, visit https://corporate.thecoffeebeanandtealeaf.com/franchising

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a modern, global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,100 locations, across over 20 countries. For more information, visit https://corporate.thecoffeebeanandtealeaf.com.

