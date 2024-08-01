The Director General of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Visits Fapon in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia, represented by the Director General of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices (Dirjen Falmakes), Dr. Dra. Lucia Rizka Andalucia, along with the Director of Medical Device Production and Distribution Mr. Dede Mulyadi, and the Director of Medical Device Control Mrs. Eka Purnamasari, visited PT Fapon Bioindustries Indonesia (PT Fapon), Fapon's first international manufacturing base outside of China, on July 27, 2024.

PT Fapon is a subsidiary of Fapon, a global leading life sciences company specializes in offering integrated solutions and services for diagnostics, biopharma, and biotherapy. The new manufacturing base, located in Jawa Barat, has been built in adherence to the stringent ISO 14644 standards, setting a new benchmark for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) production in Indonesia.

By establishing a world-class facility in Indonesia, PT Fapon is committed to introduce the latest IVD technologies and products to the local market. The new manufacturing base is adept at producing an extensive array of IVD products and solutions tailored for more affordable and accessible IVD needs in Indonesia. PT Fapon aims to leverage its leading IVD technologies and expertise to empower the development of Indonesia's diagnostic capabilities, improve healthcare accessibility, and elevate the overall health and quality of life for the Indonesian people.

During the visit, Dr. Lucia Rizka Andalucia commended PT Fapon for the establishment of a state-of-the-art IVD production facility in Indonesia and its contribution to Indonesia's local content (TKDN). Dr. Lucia expressed high expectations that Indonesians working at Fapon will grasp advanced technologies to support the company's growth. As a model of successful Indonesia-China cooperation in the medical industry, PT Fapon's endeavor is anticipated to encourage further foreign investment in the country's healthcare sector. "We are excited to welcome Fapon's investment in Indonesia," said Dr. Lucia Rizka Andalucia, "Through such strategic alliances, we are poised to cultivate a robust local IVD industry boasting a high TKDN value and meet the rising healthcare needs of the Indonesian population."

"Our new facility in Indonesia marks our long-term commitment to the local market," said Peter Hu, Vice President of Fapon Biotech. " We are honored to further strategic partnership with the MoH to foster extensive and profound cooperation. Fapon aims to collaborate with the Indonesian government and our partners to develop an IVD industrial cluster, enabling the local diagnostic capabilities with our technology and total solutions."

With the establishment of this new production facility, Fapon is dedicated to further propel the development of the IVD industry with local partners.

About Fapon

Fapon is a global leading life sciences company dedicated to providing integrated solutions and services for diagnostics, biopharma and biotherapy. Integrating a one-stop solution on raw materials, reagents and innovative open instrument platforms, the Company has grown into a leading supplier in in-vitro diagnostics. Fapon boasts advanced innovations in therapeutics technologies and AI algorithm platforms with data insights that contribute to a better and healthier world. Supported by its strong global R&D, manufacturing, sales and service network, Fapon's products have established presence in 68 countries and regions, serving more than 2,500 business partners worldwide.

