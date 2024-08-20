The first 100,000-kilowatt heat storage-based concentrating solar power project, 900,000-kilowatt photovoltaic power generation and two booster stations in Bortala Prefecture have been completed

BORTALA, China, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of August 13th, the heat absorption tower of the 100,000-kilowatt heat storage-based concentrating solar power project of Xinhua Power Generation in Bortala Prefecture has completed pouring, and the 900,000-kilowatt photovoltaic power generation and two booster stations are ready for operation.

To fully provide grid connection services for the new energy industry, the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company has held many symposiums and access scheme review meetings, comprehensively optimized the access scheme, reasonably arranged the power outage and connection plans, and fully promoted the construction of the transmission project. Relying on the Communist Party Member Service Team, a "one-stop" service workstation for new energy grid connection of the Bortala Power Grid was established, and an internal and external responsible person mechanism was established to assign the responsibility for grid connection services to individuals, implement "one-on-one" tracking services, timely follow up the project progress, and guide and solve the problems encountered by new energy stations in the grid connection process. The grid connection business process was optimized, and the "online and offline" synchronous processing mode was used to achieve the goal of "getting it done once".

Up to now, the company has completed the preliminary acceptance of two booster stations and provided written feedback of defects and problems to the owners.

It is learned that the 100,000-kilowatt heat storage-based concentrating solar power project with 900,000-kilowatt new energy in Bortala Prefecture will be put into operation in batches proportionally from the end of the year. After full operation, the annual online power generation will reach 2.04 billion kWh, about 620,000 tons of standard coal can be saved annually, and about 1.69 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions can be reduced.

In the next step, the company will accelerate the construction of the transmission channel, timely track the progress of new energy defect elimination, ensure the "zero defect" operation of equipment and the on-grid connection of new energy projects as scheduled, and inject strong impetus into promoting the integrated development of the regional economy in Bortala Prefecture.

SOURCE State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company